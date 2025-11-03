“Elle Fanning & most celebrities wore Gucci to the LACMA gala” links
Photos from the LACMA Art+Film gala. Elle Fanning wore Gucci, as did most of the celebrities in attendance (Gucci is the longtime sponsor of the event). [Socialite Life]
A breakdown of Andrew Windsor’s scandal timeline. [LaineyGossip]
Why is the Fackham Hall trailer so popular? [Pajiba]
Emma Thompson wore a “Colbert for President” shirt. [Go Fug Yourself]
The Honest Trailer for Weapons. [OMG Blog]
Michelle Monaghan’s Derby Day hat. [Just Jared]
More photos of the Gucci-clad celebs at the LACMA gala. [RCFA]
Macaulay Culkin’s Halloween costume. [Seriously OMG]
All of Robyn Brown’s apartments & homes. [Starcasm]
MTV finally canceled Ridiculousness. [Hollywood Life]
More photos of Donald Trump’s Gatsby-themed party. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Kirsten says:
    November 3, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    Elle Fanning looks gorgeous. If I had the option to wear a floor length feather coat somewhere, I too would do that.

    Also, why is Kaia Gerber standing so weird?

    • CheekImplant says:
      November 3, 2025 at 1:00 pm

      She’s trying to look curvy. It’s a pose used by super thin models to create curves where there aren’t any. An example is from back when Victoria Secret went from models like Tyra Banks to a crop of ultra thin models, those models would practically bend themselves backwards to create the look of hips, butts etc.

    • Alicky says:
      November 3, 2025 at 1:00 pm

      Looks like she’s accentuating a new rack.

  2. FYI says:
    November 3, 2025 at 12:41 pm

    No one is saying what these allegations are against David Harbour — just that she filed accusations. That link promising details … has no details. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    • Normades says:
      November 3, 2025 at 1:25 pm

      It’s weird because there are no official sources to merit any credibility and yet no one is denying it either which makes me think it might be kinda true and they’re just trying to keep it quiet before the new season

  3. DaveW says:
    November 3, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    My eyes will never be able to unsee the gloriousness (sarcasm) of Robyn Brown’s bedroom from the MLS listing of Brownton Abbey.

    • Normades says:
      November 3, 2025 at 1:21 pm

      Elle kinda pulls this off because she’s super cute but on anyone else it would be so tacky. Personally I hate the dress: cut, fabric, color everything. The coat actually kind of saves it.

      (Edit: sorry wrong response comment)

  4. Nuks says:
    November 3, 2025 at 1:16 pm

    I like Cindy Crawford and I don’t mind Kaia, but they needed to align their poses. They look like they’re in two different situations. One is a bikini shot arched back, the other is a nice society pose.

  5. Sue says:
    November 3, 2025 at 2:38 pm

    I thought I’d heard that MTV was going off the air? At first, hearing that Temu Jackass was being taken off the air and replaced with fresher content made me hope that the MTV of yore that was actually about music was coming back. Then I read it was Skydance/Paramount who took over and my hope faded. Are they just going to replace 24 hours of Ridiculousness with 24 hours of Kid Rock and Jason Aldean to please their orange overlord?

    • Constance says:
      November 3, 2025 at 2:55 pm

      Oh kill me now.
      No really I don’t care, I am too old for MTV and just use YouTube for my music fixes. I actually wish they would try something like your suggestion and see just how it flies lol. I mean lots of MAGA will blindly follow the moron but in the secrecy of their own homes…might be a different story. Putting Kid Rock on your screen voluntarily is a big ask…

  6. M says:
    November 3, 2025 at 2:49 pm

    Elle’s outfit is giving “Sisters” from White Christmas, so points for being seasonal I guess? Too much blue for me.

  7. Libra says:
    November 3, 2025 at 2:56 pm

    Cindy will forever be a supermodel. Kaia tries hard.

