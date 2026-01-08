AN Wilson: When Prince William is king, he should swear off public money

It felt like every old royal historian and royalist commentator got dusted off in recent months to give their definitive “take” on the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor situation. What lessons were learned, what did King Charles do right, what did Charles do wrong, what is the larger message being sent, etc. For columnist A.N. Wilson, the unroyaling of Andrew was a mixed bag. In his opinion – and I’m not making this up – Andrew should have faced the guillotine. But Wilson also believes that the larger message is that the royal finances are all screwed up and when Scooter King William is on the throne, he should swear off all public money. Interesting. Some highlights from Wilson’s Times column:
Andrew would have been beheaded in a different era: The King has surely done as much as is possible, humanly and constitutionally, to make it clear that the royal family distance themselves from this deplorable fellow. Henry VIII would have been able to accomplish it more expeditiously. We live in gentler days — in some ways. (Speaking personally, I’d far rather be publicly beheaded, having said a few words on the scaffold, than go through what Andrew, through his own folly, has been put through since the Emily Maitlis interview.)
There’s no place for Andrew: It is hard to imagine anywhere else in the world where he could be anonymous. Though I would have thought, if he were brave enough, it would be possible to change his name completely (it was always an absurd invented surname), grow a beard and live up some rutted track in Maine or Vermont. (I remember in the days when I used to visit wise old Malcolm Muggeridge, him saying that the previous day Svetlana Stalin had been down to Robertsbridge to ask where she should go, and Mugg thought you could always lose yourself and your identity in the dear old USA.)
The crisis is about money: Back home the King and, even more, the future kings William and George have an equally thorny question to answer. How did this spectacularly awful crisis arise? Yes, it was Andrew’s appalling lack of judgment, his misbehaviour with young women, his grotesque choice of friends. Yes, the Maitlis interview was a catastrophic folly. But behind it all is the single word used by Andrew Lownie for his devastating biography of Andrew and Fergie: Entitled.
Queen Victoria: Who is entitled to what? Queen Victoria, bless her, was a guzzler, a hoarder. Her father died when she was a baby. She grew up with an immigrant mother who spoke virtually no English and she had the classic first-generation immigrant’s insecurity about money and property. When it was put to her that she should not be pocketing the income from the duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster, she refused to give back a single penny to the exchequer. She built up a vast personal fortune, which no previous monarch had ever had, building Balmoral and Sandringham and Osborne all as her private pads. Much as we love her, and much as we might love her successors — I don’t much, myself, I must own — this was a disastrous legacy.
All of the king’s castles & palaces: When a new monarch comes into the job, they of course take over the official residences — Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and so on — just as the Pope enters the Vatican and Castel Gandolfo. But the Pope does not suppose these palaces are his own. They just happen to be places where Popes live. Likewise, the cloud-capp’d towers, the gorgeous palaces, should be seen as the tied cottages of our heads of state and their immediate family.
No more public cash: We are not Leninists. We are not going to go back over the last 200 years and demand that the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha family (now absurdly calling themselves Mountbatten Windsor) give us back Balmoral and Sandringham. But we do — those of us who support the system of constitutional monarchy — hope that the coming generations realise how potentially fatal it is for the monarch and his relations (and his ex-in-law in Fergie’s case) to believe they are entitled to public cash. It is really as simple as that. They should finish the job, begun by the humiliation of Andrew, and forswear any entitlement to public funds except the Sovereign Grant.
Wilson slid that in at the end – “forswear any entitlement to public funds except the Sovereign Grant.” I guess the point being: none of the royals should live anywhere else but official residences, like Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace? And their finances need to be monitored and controlled through the Sovereign Grant? The thing is, that only affects Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Sophie and (currently) Prince William and Kate, all of whom live on properties operated by the Crown Estates, all of whom likely have sweetheart deals on their leases as well. It’s such a narrow criticism or suggestion, but even then, it will never happen. Kate and William swore up and down that they’ll stay at Forest Lodge forever (max two years, in my opinion) and Sophie and Edward want to escape notice at Bagshot Park. Anne’s Gatcombe Park isn’t even being mentioned.
Wouldn’t that be nice if they stopped living off the peasants backs while going on vacation 13x per year….seems like maybe they might be *slightly* out of touch…perhaps…
He has a point about money. The way they’re funded is too opaque even tho they pretend it’s not. The crown estates, the sovereign grant, the dutchies, the taxpayer money like which is it. More transparency and deference to the government would endear them to the public. You look at what other monarchy cost and they look ridiculous in comparison.
Again, more obfuscation of Royal finances – willfully or from ignorance, it isn’t clear:
–the Sovereign Grant covers “working royals” on “official business,” and even the latter applies to heli and private jet travel amongst Royal (public OR private) homes for the monarch and their heir (and their families)
–the Sovereign Grant has been climbing year by year to astonishing levels, certainly much, much higher than when it was first established, so that wouldn’t make for any sort of “savings” even if you delete the income from the Duchies
–Security costs come from a different pot than the Duchies and the Sovereign Grant, and are estimated to be around 500 million pounds PER YEAR, but isn’t even mentioned
–He avoids mentioning how much QEII and her family drained away from public money in her lifetime (HOW was Philip able to amass a fortune of 40 million pounds at his death? WHERE did all the Buckingham Palace refurbishment money go? HOW was Andrew supported for so many years, able to buy a Swiss chalet and pay off Virginia, let alone support Margaret and the Queen Mother, and how about those racehorses? Just some recent examples). One could say that was her actual life’s work: to siphon money from every pot she could, including the art, jewels, etc that have mysteriously disappeared or went unclassified, kept and used as private rather than as public items. Swiss bank accounts that Queen Victoria never even dreamed of (see the Guardian’s series and the Panama Papers for proof).
Sure, nice to say “hey, we should whack a bit off of William and Kate’s fortune when they become king and queen” but not only will it never happen, but it sounds like throwing the peasants a bone so they’ll leave the Royals alone
I’ve asked for years how did Phillip, a “public servant” with no income generation manage to accumulate any type of fortune, where did it come from and equally importantly where did it go after his death?
… what money does he think they take beyond the sovereign grant? The sovereign grant is the vast majority of the public money. He has no understanding of their finances.
I’m confused. So they should only get SG money. But what about the Duchy money?
I think he is arguing that they shouldn’t be entitled to any duchy money at all. It can be a constitutional monarchy without the head of state and the rest of his family being the beneficiaries of a feudal system.
I read it the same way: he says they should not get money from the duchies. He clearly points out that this had not been done before Victoria. I think it is a great suggestion.
I wasn’t entirely clear but yes, if this is his point I am 100% behind him. Make the Crown Estate and Duchies 100% state resources and use that money for the people. Give the royals an allowance and their castles and that’s the end of it. If the non-working royals want to get jobs then then can sink or swim just as the rest of us do.
The comment about “I’d rather be beheaded than live through what Andrew is going through” is also INSANE. Pedo Andrew is living just fine in his castle with his mommy’s money to keep him afloat. He isn’t in jail, as he should be. He isn’t being publicly shamed as he can hide in his mansion. The British press’s seemingly pathological need to paint these a-holes in a sympathetic light is disgusting.
That really got me too. He’d rather be dead, like Virginia? Really? Rather than being forced to move to possibly smaller accommodations and have people that you never interacted with anyway dislike you?
This is just disgusting how much they hoard and take. The secrecy. The freeloading is just amazing while everyone else suffers. The lies. They are an abomination.
I’ve said this before but think the Royal Family should give up all their properties in exchange for a salary from the government and security.