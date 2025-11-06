Andrew Windsor will finally lose his honorary rank as vice admiral in the Royal Navy

During the past six weeks of drama around the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew, we learned some interesting stuff about all of the times Andrew and the institution lied. Back in 2019, Buckingham Palace swore up and down that they had brutally punished Andrew for his BBC interview, that he was no longer a working royal and that he would no longer work for any of his patronages. QEII allowed Andrew to keep several of his military patronages, which we only learned later, after the various military branches protested. Then, in 2022, there was another round of “this time we’re really punishing Andrew, we’re taking away everything from him!” Turns out, Andrew was still, magically, allowed to keep his honorary vice admiralty in the Royal Navy – he’s had that position this whole time. And it’s only now that it’s being taken away. But don’t worry, they’re not taking away the medals Andrew won in the Falklands.
Following King Charles’ decision to strip his younger brother, the former Prince Andrew, of his royal titles and residence, it has been determined that he will also lose his honorary rank as vice admiral in the Royal Navy. However, he will be allowed to keep his medals earned in service.
Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed the removal of Andrew’s “last remaining title” to The Telegraph on Sunday, Nov. 2, but he said the government was following the King’s lead when it came to his medals. On Nov. 5, Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision to allow Andrew to keep them.
The palace first announced that Andrew, 65, was officially being stripped of all of his titles, including prince, on Thursday, Oct. 30. He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
The move is the culmination of the fallout from multiple scandals, the most prominent being the former prince’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Despite Andrew’s repeated denial of claims of sexual assault made against him, PEOPLE understands that the King’s decision came from the belief that his brother had serious lapses in judgment.
However, as Andrew served 22 years in the Navy and fought in the Falklands War, public opinion was divided on stripping him of his military honors.
“We need to get hold of our moral compass,” Simon Weston, a Falklands veteran who was severely burned when his troop was attacked during the conflict, told The Telegraph. “Andrew has been stripped of every bit of dignity and honour bestowed on him by his family and country. He has been stripped of being a prince, which was his birthright. Those were things given to him and inherited. But this is something that he earned from his own duty and action. That’s a line in the sand,” Weston added.
Another veteran of the conflict who spoke with the publication anonymously agreed that taking Andrew’s Falklands medal back would be an overreach by the government. “Instinctively, if one does something brave, it seems extraordinary to then go and say someone hasn’t done something brave,” they said.
The question of the medals Andrew earned in combat is obscuring the larger criticism of why Andrew was allowed to retain his honorary Naval position ALL THIS TIME. For six years, a time period in which the palace continued to swear that they removed all of Andrew’s military patronages. Keep in mind, Prince Harry was stripped of ALL of his military patronages in 2021 for the high crime of “moving to California and giving an interview to Oprah.” Not only was Harry stripped of every military patronage, the palace smeared him the entire way and claimed that Harry refused to do his duty and that he was letting down the military. That whole time, Andrew was still a Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy. As for the medals… what’s shocking is that the king should have absolutely no say in whether or not a soldier is stripped of medals earned in combat, in service to the country.
“In 2021 Harry was stripped of all his military patronages “. wasn’t this the Queen herself who did this? Without justification. Punishment. Where was the moral compass then?
The Windsors lie and obfuscate. The Royal rota is their propaganda arm. Once a person settles on that as fact, one would not be surprised that whatever one is told by the Palace PR is actually propaganda to shield the royal family/institution from accountability. There is deliberate lack of transparency and effective scrutiny of the actions of the royals who ‘play the establishment game’ which is why Andrew’s transgressions have been covered up for decades.
Andrew is still being shielded despite the performative ‘stripping’ and ‘eviction’. He still resides at Royal Lodge and he still has his Royal titles (note the recent press disclosure was that the King had started the process to strip him of his titles, not that he had already been stripped).
Words that I believe can be effectively used to describe the Windsor family/institution
Toxic Dysfunctional Mafia
Once again I mistakenly thought that this was taken away when he settled his lawsuit for raping a trafficked minor out of court.. looks like it was just more gaslighting by the monarchy and its rota. All of this is much too little and far too late.
I remember this. A lot of high profile veterans (Colonels on up) complained that Andrew still had that role. Many wrote letters and excerpts were published.
I forget exactly what happened but the palace (the Queen’s people) said they didn’t want to remove this from Andrew and nothing had been proved and asked the organization to basically “suck it up” more or less.
And that was that.
These royals can’t do anything without giving themselves a medal or a new title or honor. That hardly seems like duty and service to the country. Andrew will probably get a participation trophy for ‘taking one for the firm’ and moving to Sandringham.
As I replied to another comment, he was in the thick of fighting during the Falklands war with Argentina in 1982. He flew helicopters. Those who he served with said he was not treated any different than any other soldier during that war. Not defending him at all, he is atrocious, just stating facts. Two things can be true at the same time.
I guess my question is whether or not he actually earned those medals. That family is always giving each other military medals just bc they want to.
As despicable as Andrew is, he did fly helicopter and was in the thick of fighting during the Falklands war with Argentina in 1982. It’s been called, “Britain’s forgotten war”.
Exactly, they bestow medals and titles to each other to elevate themselves and create an image of ‘exclusivity’ reserved for ‘royals’. The baubles are unearned medals and titles. Andrew served in the military and earned a medal for his combat service. Every other military medal and title he received after his military service was unearned. Charles has probably 2 dozen unearned medals that he wears whenever he has a military engagement. The bar of medals is so heavy it makes his attire droop causing him to look highly ridiculous. 🤡
Meanwhile, the actual soldiers who serve in and out of combat usually have far fewer medals on their attire. I don’t think the royals realize how clownish they look to the public when they wear their military costumes and stand with serving military or military veterans. Anne for example looks like the female version of Napoleon – outdated – when she dons her plumed hat and military costume.
There are intended and unintended consequences of all actions.
The unintended consequence of this “at last” punishment of Andrew reveals to the world how hasty and extreme they were in punishing Harry. In their eyes marrying a black woman, not accepting their treatment of her and leaving were worse than what Andrew did.
If he loses his honorary military rank, does he lose his military pension? In the U.S. you only receive a pension from the military if you retire (serve a full 20 years and earn a certain rank). If you resign from service without meeting both of those requirements, you aren’t awarded a pension and you have minimal benefits. How do the UK military branches award pensions? Just curious. Shockingly, no mention of pension in British media reporting 🙄.
Kaiser: From The Washington Post today: “The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California), has requested that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, King Charles III’s younger brother, appear before Congress for a transcribed interview about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. …
“The Committee is seeking to uncover the identities of Mr. Epstein’s co-conspirators and enablers and to understand the full extent of his criminal operations,” Garcia wrote in a letter to Andrew, sent Thursday. Thirteen other Democrats on the committee signed on to the letter, which requested Andrew respond by Nov. 20.