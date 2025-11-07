Prince Harry apologized for wearing a Dodgers hat, said he did so ‘under duress’

Last week, one of the biggest royal scandals was, I kid you not, a British prince wearing an LA Dodgers hat whilst seated in the Dodgers owners’ box with his native Angeleno wife. The Duchess of Sussex is a big Dodgers fan, and they scored seats for Game 4 of the World Series, seats which were close to Magic Johnson. Canadians, especially right-wing Canadians, had meltdowns over the King of Canada’s son rooting for the Dodgers versus the Toronto Blue Jays. By the end of Game 7, Harry had been revealed as a secret Blue Jays fan though – he actually looked quite depressed that the Dodgers won the World Series. Still, “hat-gate” was already up and running, to the point where Harry fielded questions about who he really supported in the World Series while he visited Toronto this week.

Please, this is too funny. Harry chuckling over “hat-gate,” his claims of being forced to wear a Dodgers hat “under duress,” and actually apologizing over the Dodgers hat too! He said, “Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it. Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn’t much choice.” He was invited to sit in the owners’ box, you see, and it was “the polite thing to do.” Then he grabs the Blue Jays cap and says, “I’m going to wear this from now on.”

Harry also visited Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, where he spent time with seniors and got involved in some of the creative arts they have at the centre. He is absolutely his mother’s son in those photos – Diana is remembered for being wonderful around children, but she was also wonderful around seniors too. Harry delicately held one woman’s hand and gently kissed her hand as he said goodbye. He listened to those veterans’ stories and chatted about their interests. A complete natural. You can see more of those photos here.