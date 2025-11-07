Prince Harry apologized for wearing a Dodgers hat, said he did so ‘under duress’

Last week, one of the biggest royal scandals was, I kid you not, a British prince wearing an LA Dodgers hat whilst seated in the Dodgers owners’ box with his native Angeleno wife. The Duchess of Sussex is a big Dodgers fan, and they scored seats for Game 4 of the World Series, seats which were close to Magic Johnson. Canadians, especially right-wing Canadians, had meltdowns over the King of Canada’s son rooting for the Dodgers versus the Toronto Blue Jays. By the end of Game 7, Harry had been revealed as a secret Blue Jays fan though – he actually looked quite depressed that the Dodgers won the World Series. Still, “hat-gate” was already up and running, to the point where Harry fielded questions about who he really supported in the World Series while he visited Toronto this week.
Please, this is too funny. Harry chuckling over “hat-gate,” his claims of being forced to wear a Dodgers hat “under duress,” and actually apologizing over the Dodgers hat too! He said, “Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it. Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn’t much choice.” He was invited to sit in the owners’ box, you see, and it was “the polite thing to do.” Then he grabs the Blue Jays cap and says, “I’m going to wear this from now on.”
Harry also visited Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, where he spent time with seniors and got involved in some of the creative arts they have at the centre. He is absolutely his mother’s son in those photos – Diana is remembered for being wonderful around children, but she was also wonderful around seniors too. Harry delicately held one woman’s hand and gently kissed her hand as he said goodbye. He listened to those veterans’ stories and chatted about their interests. A complete natural. You can see more of those photos here.
Photos & screencaps courtesy of CTV and Laura Proctor for True Patriot Love via Sussex.com.
I saw the video of Prince Harry doing this yesterday…it was so lovely…Just like him❣️
I’m glad he was laughing about this. The absolute most ridiculous scandal.
LOL that was funny, and true! Who gets invited by the owner of a team to their personal box to watch a game and wears the opposing team’s gear? Unless it’s literally the other teams owner? It’s still stupid though that they were literally any people that were legitimately upset about this, they have zero social skills.
This visit looks like he’s covering a lot of bases too, current enlisted or reserves, elderly vets, and the children of vets. Nice way to highlight the impact of military service on various people at various points in life. This is why they are so effective. This makes sense. I understand why you are meeting with each of these groups during remembrance, and it hasn’t stopped you from having moments of levity at each stop but it all ties in to the overarching point of the trip.
Elaine Benes does…FAFO
Ugh…I can’t stand how dear he is! Such a good sense of humor and so kind hearted and considerate. I appreciate him wearing a the local hat in L.A. but I wouldn’t have done it 😂
Him saying he did so under duress will of course be spun by those rats on that island as Meghan being controlling.
“See! He doesn’t have his own mind! She control his every MOVE!!!”
Let them seethe with envy about a true and caring statesman over the left behind lazy prince they have.
I’m not sure if it was the same speech, but he later mentioned that he’s grateful for Toronto because that’s where Meghan lived when they met. Let no one doubt that this man loves his wife.
There was a CTV News interview where he first pulled out and wore the hat and then he joked about it again during the speech at the True Patriot Love fundraiser
Under duress of the flood lights.
Harry pointed out the other fellow’s sparse topping and mentioned that as someone with the same hair situation he should understand that sitting under the floodlight made him grateful for any hat.
aawww – how freakin cute is he?
Harry explained clearly why he wore the Dodgers cap, even for the ones who were saying Meghan mad him wear the cap.b
Harry’s not afraid to touch people – Diana was like that, too.
I was quite depressed when Toronto lost so I get it Harry. I’m just laughing bc the Dodgers lost that game so was he just secretly jumping for joy on the inside the whole night? LOL. The thing about Harry is there’s never any question about his dedication to veterans. What a lovely visit.
He’s his mothers son through and through.
Also he said in the interview that when your hair is thin up top you’d wear anything when sitting under floodlights 😉
The big difference with his brother is that Harry can joke about himself, Eggsy always seems to ‘joke’ about others & comes across as mean
He pulled the Blue Jays legs by saying he would’ve worn a Yankees cap, and the audience gasped, Harry has tons of charisma and it can’t be taught.
His response to the blue hat gate (ctv) and blue hat elephant in the room (Fleurons glorieux gala) are simply marvelously funny. However, it seem our maple magas and some royalits maga took the offense very seriously. This is a bit scary.
Maple MAGAs hate him because he and Meghan have been categorized as “left” in the culture wars along with others who just pile on the hate because they fell for the British tabloid attacks.
There are maybe 5 actual Canadian royalists so the sad part is that a lot of this manufactured hate is because some of the smear campaign started years ago worked.
Also Harry leaving the royal family for his wife sparks off a lot of the misogynists in general. The duress comment is going to be brought up by them too.
Spot on.
that whole hat thing was insane. he now lives in la and it would make sense he wants to support his new home team?!? I cannot with anyone who cared about this.
his photos seem great.
It’s more likely he wore it to be polite because he was in the owner’s box. People don’t generally switch team loyalty just because they live relatively close to a city that has one.
Harry has a great sense of humour and although sometimes the royalists and British press can be distressing it’s good that he can find the humour in some of the unhinged reactions to him and Meghan. He didn’t have to apologize but I get what he was doing. Those pics with the elderly veterans were endearing.
Hat-gate lol. Harry being his natural charming self with that lady!!
Under duress, my left foot. Harry is OURS, Commonwealth! 😂
I thought this was very cute and savvy.
I believe this was a Seinfeld episode. Moral of the story was if you are in the owner’s box you wear the hat of that team.
Doria said it: he has beautiful manners.
He’s such a sweetheart. If I didn’t have one of my own, I’d actually be jealous of Meg.
I love how Harry addressed this, it was very funny! It seemed like he was trolling the trolls. The hate he got for it was INSANE.
Harry is such a great reminder of his mother. Their genuine love for people and their causes is always evident and the joy they bring to a room is why I have always gravitated to them when royalty has never been my interest. Diana, Harry and Meghan are the only reason I’ve had any interest in anything royal and this trip is a perfect example why. The foolishness of people losing their minds over a hat is crazy to me. No one is obligated to have the same interest or fandom for the same team as you. I love the speech he gave later where he explains him wearing the Dodgers hat again and explained his love for Canada, especially since it is where he was given his wife. Our sentiments aren’t just linked to one place in our lives and we can have love for different places and people at the same time because we’ve experienced important and life changing moments that go beyond just where we are born or who our parents are. This man found the love of his life and that made him a husband and father, so of course the UK, California, Canada, Botswana and who knows where else are importation places to him that hold a special place in his and her heart.
Exactly that’s why I call myself an Orange Peach Snapple when I describe where I’m from. Born and raised in NYC, raised my family in Atlanta GA and lived by the beach in Indian Rocks, FL. I respect each place that gave me succor. Same for Harry. California gave him succor as well so he can totally wear an LA hat and root for Canada.
I keep saying it because it’s true: Harry is just a thoroughly good guy.
He has the ability to be charming without being smarmy, and it’s because he has a good heart. And he’s funny as hell.
I guess William is constantly comparing himself to Harry, and coming up short. I wonder if anyone would dare to tell him to just practice acceptance and humility. And if you lead with love, and go outside of yourself, you’re ok with others having more or being more. One is only, basically, jealous and mad if one is discontent with oneself. My little mom told me that there will always be someone in the room who is better looking, better educated, more talented, younger, prettier, etc. So it is useless constantly getting yourself wound up. Be all you can be, and be content. And love others for their gifts and be happy for them. You can see that in Harry: he is happy and content, and he loves other people. And he is a smart guy.
Was feeling some sympathy for Will recently; like Harry, while growing up he was also let down by the self-absorbed people around him, though in somewhat different ways, given his expected future role. Must be hard to be the son of two parents each accomplished in their own way, then see your only sibling also making his mark. The world he expected has changed completely. Sad too if in fact Will is functionally illiterate or has dyslexia. Any sympathy goes out the window though with each new barrage of vicious words and actions. He’s 43, time to stop feeling sorry for himself and blaming and causing harm to others, and work on his own life. Nothing he does to Harry will fix what’s wrong with him.
A charming, light-hearted interview, right?
Not for the Sykes crowd who saw treason, darkness and manipulation.
I shouldn’t be surprised but it is so ugly when it erupts, a real lesson in media grooming.
Here’s a link to video of Harry’s visit with the veterans. Enjoy.
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/royal-family/article/lots-of-charm-prince-harry-wins-over-torontos-century-old-war-heroes/
I thought that would have been fun if he wore a Jays hat while his wife wore a Dodgers hat.