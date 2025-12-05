Jennifer Aniston on the manosphere: ‘We all need to listen to both sides.’

Jennifer Aniston is one of Elle’s Women in Hollywood honorees and cover subjects. It feels like Aniston has been honored with various “women in Hollywood” awards for two solid decades, but here we are. Sometimes you get rewarded simply for surviving in an industry which was not built for you. What makes this profile unique is that this is the first time she’s really talked about her boyfriend Jim Curtis, the hypnotist. Jen and Jim started dating earlier this year, from what we can tell, but they became more official in recent months. Jennifer was also asked about Matthew Perry, and at this point, I wish they would stop asking all of the Friends about Perry – it becomes ghoulish after a while. Some highlights from Elle:
Her next projects: She’s developing a new version of the 1983 classic The Big Chill with her longtime producing partner and longtime friend Kristin Hahn; set to star in a new Apple TV series inspired by Jennette McCurdy’s memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died; and in talks with frequent collaborator and unofficial onscreen husband Adam Sandler about what a Murder Mystery 3 could look like. “My main mission now is doing projects that really inspire me and get me excited,” she says. “The goal is quality, not quantity, and time spent with people you really, really care about and want to work with. And I happen to be very lucky that my friends are very talented.”
Jimmy Kimmel’s show being suspended for a week: “Unthinkable things are happening. It’s very dangerous and very unfortunate. But at the end of the day, we’re the viewers. We subscribe to these networks and streaming services, so it really comes down to the people and their voices. All those subscription cancellations spoke volumes.”
On Jim Curtis: “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people. He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”
The projects that taught her the most: “The Good Girl and Cake. Those projects just remind me that I’m capable of more than what the industry saw me as, and typecast me as, so I was grateful for those jobs because enough times you’re not invited to those kinds of tables, you start to think, Oh, maybe they think I can’t do it. Maybe I can’t. But then those jobs come along and it’s just nice to remind yourself, challenge yourself, and also show yourself that you’re capable of more than a good tagline.
The highs and lows of being a woman in Hollywood: “The best part about being a woman in Hollywood is that I’m a working woman in Hollywood, and that I get to continue doing what I love. I’ve worked really hard and I love what I do. And also that we get to create projects that are making a difference and bring in female voices—that’s a really wonderful thing that we get to do now that we’re allowed a seat at the table. Which, bringing up the lows: There was a period where we were not allowed at that table. It was thought, How adorable that you think you could be a producer or run a production company. It was a very male-dominated industry, and we still have a long way to go, but women in Hollywood make moves. We get sh-t done.”
On losing Matthew Perry: “It was so alarming and shocking, yet not shocking. [The Friends cast and I] always said, “I hope I never get that phone call.” We miss him. He’s missed. He was a brilliant human being and an extraordinary talent, loved deeply, and wanted happiness more than anything. It makes me sad that he never really achieved that, because he deserved it.
The rise of conservative male podcasters: “It’s like kale or quinoa. It’s the new thing: the manoverse. Someone said to me recently, “The good news is anybody can do a podcast, and the bad news is anybody can do a podcast.” We all need to listen to both sides. That’s what we’ve lost. We’ve lost communication, we’ve lost sitting across a table and having a discussion that is productive, learning from each other. It feels like everyone is sort of stuck in their positions and it’s my way or the highway, and that’s just not how the world works.
I really hope her remake of The Big Chill goes nowhere – that film does not need to be remade, especially not by Aniston. Her comments about the manosphere are not great, but I also get the feeling that she’s not super-engaged with the issue and she doesn’t understand that many of those “manosphere” guys are rampant misogynists infecting several generations of boys and young men with hate and ignorance. People don’t have to sit at a table and listen to that point of view and give any of those douchebags the time of day. As for what she says about Curtis… eh. As I’ve said, I could never date a hypnotist! It would freak me out too much. Of course, I don’t think I could date a psychiatrist either.
I read those comments as saying that the manosphere is in a bubble where no other viewpoints get through.
That’s how I read those comments and she seemed to be pointing out the idea that anyone being able to make a podcast can be a bad thing at times.
She said “we” (maybe to avoid death threats) but it seemed like she was saying the manoverse doesn’t communicate or allow for it.
I can’t really see her wasting her time listening to anyone in the manoverse. Would she actually even have the time? I know I don’t. So I feel like I probably wouldn’t know how bad it is either. The moment I see a man yapping loudly I switch to something else. I have a vague idea they’re annoying though.
I think the mother of a son (or a daughter as well) would likely be more tuned in to what’s going on with the next generation of men. But I can see someone like myself (with no kids) being totally clueless as to what is going on unless someone pointed out what is going on.
My big question here is WHY? After the publicity crapstorm she has been through with A LOT of her “failed” relationships — Pitt, John Mayer, Vince Vaughn, Justin Theroux — why in the world would you publicize a brand-new relationship? Wouldn’t you want to protect it? Why not have some privacy so it doesn’t get shot up with rumors and criticism? What is there to prove?
She doesn’t NEED publicity around her love life. If she’s “working so hard,” then just let the work be it for a while, keep the relationship sacred, and enjoy it! Don’t milk it for MORE publicity!!!
I thought maybe she was trying to refute the Barack Obama rumours. Going Instagram official with this guy did seem to end the gossiping.
I like her hair here…that’s all I’ve got.
@Wendy, same!
Agreed.👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 It’s a great shade.
J-Aniston and J-Lopez have downpat the brown/blonde/balayage hair tones, that mix to conceal the greys and look damn good.
Same. Good cover overall TBH. A tad boring but that’s Jen’s style.
Dear Lord, please leave The Big Chill alone. Hollywood is constantly wigging out about ther project not being seen or people not being interested. It’s because they grab up IP’s and make the same bloody movies over and over again. No one needs a new Big Chill. I don’t get why we get yet another reboot of Superman and Batman every five years. Follow the lead of Sinners and One Battle After Another. GET NEW MATERIAL!!!
I truly disliked the ending of that movie. Sure thing, have your husband impregnate your friend. Can’t foresee any problems there!
As an Austenite, you get used to your favorite adaptation being re-done, so I say why not another Big Chill? Every generation deserves its own Pride & Prejudice / Big Chill / Romeo & Juliet. It brings your fav work to a new group of people & maybe they’ll take a peek at the version you love that is otherwise overlooked.
Loved her comments about good girl! I’m glad she sees that as a career highlight.
“My main mission now is doing projects that really inspire me and get me excited,” she says.
You mean like doing unnecessary remakes and formulaic version 3s? Or you could seek out unique voices with something original to say.
She’s always struck me as super vapid and very lucky to have good hair.
I think The Morning Show is a quality show. She does do good work in that show, as do the other actors.
I guess her past movies are arent good, but I don’t think most actors’ movies are that good in this current era. A few get the chance to do good work (the men?), but even the “quality” actors star in some weird clunkers. I like Jenifer Lawrence and think she’s talented, and sometimes I’m surprised when she gets stuck with a bad movie. Even that movie Emma Stone won an Oscar for seemed a little weird…
There are situations where promoting the idea of listening to both sides is unhealthy. When one side’s position is mostly about their right to get away with abusing the other side and the other side’s position is about not wanting to be abused, there can be no listening to both sides. As someone who has observed the manosphere for years, listening to both the women and the men who support it, something I’ve noticed is that they rarely address problems that actually affect boys and men. It’s mostly just misogyny.
Yeah, I’m just not gonna sit down and listen to Andrew Tate. Not sorry.
Until he was arrested and kept showing up on the BBC, I actually had no idea who he was. I do know he is NOW, but I was clueless to his fame prior to his arrest.
I also didn’t know who Charlie Kirk was til he died.
I feel maybe everyone gets their own curated version of reality on the internet, and that’s why some, like me, are totally clueless.
I do skip over anything that shows a man trying to give advice though. I usually assume it’s going to be bad or I’m going to hate the sound of his voice…
It’s lucky Aniston’s doing more interesting work now , than when she was younger.
I compare her to another uber famous TV nova, with legendary hair, who had a famous relationship with a pretty boy movie star, Farrah Fawcett.
But while Fawcett’s life and career careened off the rails hard by her 50s☹️☹️, Aniston’s thriving.
Oh that IS an interesting comparison! I did have sense with FF that she had some lurking trauma dating from before Hollywood — Burning Bed was so brutal.
You’re right that JA seems more grounded & I think we’re all happy for her? That’s quite a feat after being in public eye so long.
Good god I would be scared to date a hypnotist.
I’m a hypnotist and the least scary person you could EVER hope to meet. Those I have worked with have all had positive results. We don’t take advantage of people when we work with them to overcome problems, phobias, fears, WE HELP THEM.
That’s amazing @jaded and I totally love that. I went to a hypnotist once and in 3 knee touches I was totally in a trance. I trusted that person but to date one yea I’d be scared. Sorry no respect to your profession.
No we don’t …
Nobody has mentioned that her show The Morning Show has a podcaster literally named “Bro” as a character this season. I think she’s definitely thinking about the “manosphere” quite a bit. I worry about the ranker corners of the internet, though–there are some pretty wild ideas being platformed in some of these blogs. I had a 12-year-old boy talking to me about a podcaster who he was using as an example of how bad the left is–I had to explain to him that podcasters and politicians are entirely different groups of people.
It would be nice if we didn’t live in a dystopia–but “both sides-ing” is a dangerous game right now.
No no we don’t have to listen to both “sides”… not anymore
There ARE two sides…racist women hating side/MAGA Bro culture
And other people.
Eh. I’d argue that there’s a whole spectrum of opinions that exist between those two sides. There are people who are just not politically engaged and might have voted for Trump because they thought he’d lower costs or he’d be tough on immigration. If those people have seen the light then I do think we should listen to them and be open to finding common ground.
That being said, I agree that we don’t need to entertain, engage with, or even be polite to extremists. I also feel like some people just have terribly ignorant opinions even if they might not be rooted in bigotry, racism, misogyny, xenophobia whatever. I’m at the stage where I just don’t feel obligated to waste my breath trying to get them to see why their opinions are asinine.
I think it’s ultimately an individualistic thing but in the end, the left does need to expand our coalition to include people who regret voting for Trump if we ever wanna win again.
“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.“
We need some kind of legislation to regulate the algorithms.
Or some kind of media literacy in schools that addresses this specific kind of problem. Maybe the schools already have it though and I’m out of touch with what is happening,
But I think it’s as much of a tech problem helping to bring out the worst in people.
As usual she’s as deep as a puddle. This woman didn’t believe in cancel culture, even for sex offenders. Wish she would just go away.