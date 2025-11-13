‘Wanted’ director on his new AI platform, Stanislavski, ‘Yes, it will take jobs’

Embed from Getty Images
Timur Bekmambetov is a Kazakh-Russian filmmaker who made the Angelina Jolie action movie Wanted in 2008. What’s he been up to since then? Well, most of the intervening years – and about $5 million – have been spent developing a program to “train” AI “actors” in the art of Method acting. He’s even gone so far as to name the program Stanislavski, after the great Russian theater director and arguably the most consequential acting teacher in the history of the profession. But I guess as far as Bekmambetov is concerned, Stanislavski’s tomes on the art of acting may as well have been titled An Actor Preprograms, Building an Algorithm, and Creating a Code. Variety just interviewed Bekmambetov about his program (it physically pains me to refer to it as “Stanislavski”), and the article starts out waxing rhapsodic about a scene Bekmambetov “directed.” It was a nyet for me and CB and, curiously, the video has since been taken down. If you can stomach it, read on to see how Bekmambetov tries to spin this abomination into something positive:
“If a character is staring out a window with a sad look, I won’t just tell the AI, ‘He’s said,’” Bekmambetov, who is walking me through a demonstration of the tech on Zoom, explains. “In the prompt I’ll use the Stanislavski system and write something like ‘His dog died yesterday, and the sunset is reminding him of what it was like to play with his dog in the park.’”
“It’s not about what you want a character to do; it’s giving them a map for how to get there,” he adds.
But Bekmambetov’s product is about more than just delivering more authentic artificial performances. It helps create entire films and shows. To begin with, producers feed a script into the Stanislavski system and it breaks down the action into a series of suggested shots and sequences that will eventually be reshaped by filmmakers during production. The program also functions as an interface that allows the heads of different departments — from the cinematographer to the production designer to the editor — to interact on one platform, where they can share notes and feedback and also give the AI direction on how to fine-tune a film or show.
Bekmambetov spent roughly $5 million and more than a decade developing the technology and is aiming for a December launch. It arrives as Hollywood is fiercely debating the costs and benefits of AI: Studios and streamers hope it will help them slash budgets and work more efficiently, while actors, writers and other creative talent fear it will lead to fewer and fewer jobs. Bekmambetov acknowledges the disruptive ramifications of AI, but he’s a convert.
“It’s too late — AI is here to stay, so we have to train it responsibly,” Bekmambetov says. “Don’t think of AI as an angel or as the devil. Yes, it will take jobs, but what we need to focus on is how do we direct it and use it properly.”
…But even Bekmambetov is skeptical that AI actors will put flesh-and-blood performers permanently out of work.
“Someone like Angelina Jolie, you can instruct her, but there’s a magic there that can’t be entirely replicated,” he says. “Maybe actors will train their own AI models, which will allow them to work in different ways, but creative people can never be replaced.”
With all due respect Mr. Bekmambetov, please f–k all the way off. This article was so infuriating to me that I’m at full blown Tasmanian Devil incredulity. These pro-AI people continuously say the right words – “creative people can never be replaced” – without accounting for how everything else they describe about the technology backs up the opposite argument. But I guess that’s fitting for people championing what is essentially a fancy schmancy tool for shortcutting the unglamorous work of creativity. Sure, Bekmambetov does acknowledge that AI will indeed take jobs away from humans, but the way he says it is so glib. He details how his program is a huge help to him as a director, and then casually says “Yes, it will take jobs” from actors and writers and other artists – but not his job. As for the program, I’d love for someone to explain the difference between that and good old animation. And no, it’s not actually teaching Method acting to AI – and I think Daniel Day-Lewis will back me up on that! When it comes down to it, it sounds like the project he’s spent 10+ years and $5 million developing is basically a glorified digital program for storyboarding. Which AGAIN is a HUMAN craft!!
👀 The director of WANTED calls it “Stanislavsky.” It’s a $5M AI that acts with emotion.
Is he saying move over, Brando … the next Method actor might not be human?
Link to article 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/tl9zuQYYLY
— Reza Sixo Safai (@rezawrecktion) November 12, 2025
Photos credit: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons, Donatella Giagnori/EIDON/Avalon, Getty
Just admit you don’t want to pay actors what they’re worth and you want to control over production you can’t get when dealing with human. I hope he fails and falls flat on his face.
These guys never assume that the AI they designed to take away other people’s jobs might someday come for their own work. An AI director isn’t too farfetched, and so long as we’re being glib, I think it might a better investment than actors. Actors like Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy did the actual work of promoting Bekmambetov’s movie, nobody saw that thing hoping to be inspired by his directing.
The really frustrating thing for me when it comes to AI and the arts is that the technology can only produce something if it’s been “fed” examples to use… and those examples are the work of actual artists who aren’t getting credited and whose jobs are being replaced by the technology their work helped to build. In creating an AI actor he is stealing from performances given by others. It’s truly shameful.
Thank you! I keep pointing this out every time AI comes up in my circles, along with the tremendous environmental cost of these programs. The way this technology is being hyped completely glosses over the severe ethical lapses that have gone into creating and using it.
Lol, this dumb hack.
“AI can do all the things!!” No one but billionaires is asking for this.