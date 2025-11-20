“Cardi B responded to Offset harassing her online yet again” links

Cardi B continues to be very open about what Offset is doing to her and how he refuses to let her go and give her a divorce. [LaineyGossip]

Jonathan Bailey danced with Bert & Ernie on Sesame Street! [OMG Blog]

Michelle Obama wore pink Prada this week. [RCFA]

Another woman died because of Texas’s abortion ban. [Jezebel]

The Sydney Sweeney film Christy continues to bomb at the box office. [Pajiba]

Karoline Leavitt’s husband is 60 years old. [Buzzfeed]

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney were out for dinner. [JustJared]

Louisa Jacobson & Railroad Daddy were out and about! [Socialite Life]

Recap of the CMAs. [Hollywood Life]

Man, Jeff Goldblum’s wax figure is soooo good. [Seriously OMG]