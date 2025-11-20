“Cardi B responded to Offset harassing her online yet again” links

Cardi B continues to be very open about what Offset is doing to her and how he refuses to let her go and give her a divorce. [LaineyGossip]
I shouldn’t have read the article about the Texas woman who died. I can’t take this anymore. I have a son her age and this depravity is going to break me, I think.
Just heartbreaking and entirely preventable. Now her son will grow up without a mother.
I shouldn’t have read it either. Where is the national outrage, when are people going to start caring that women are dying for medieval reasons?
I believe “women” is where you answered your question. Everyone has women they love, and most women don’t want to die horribly and leave their children without a mother, but let’s be honest that the vast majority of adult humans don’t value women as a category. If they did, we wouldn’t be where we are.
Republican women need to wake up and realize that the men in their lives — including their own husbands, and fathers, and sons — hate women, including *them.* But that’s difficult for their psyche to accept, so they go into denial mode and convince themselves that it’s what “god” wants, or something.
And then there are women who are so hate-filled themselves, that they will willingly allow women to be oppressed, if it means the groups of people *they* hate will also persecuted.
And of course some women don’t know any better because they were brainwashed from birth. Every time they disagreed with their families, they are punished — but if they agree with the family’s misogyny, they are rewarded and praised. After a while, the girls grow up not knowing how to believe anything else.
It’s never been about protecting children. It has always been about hating and controlling women.
I am worried about Cardi. Does she have a restraining order? Security guards in her home and out in public with her? She should be enjoying the life she built, with her beautiful children and the new man she loves.