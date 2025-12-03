Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando are engaged after four years of dating

One of my favorite celebrity things is when a woman hasn’t publicly announced her engagement, but she steps onto a red carpet and she’s doing the most to show off her ring finger and get her new ring into all of her photos. So it was with Miley Cyrus! Miley attended the LA premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Monday night. She walked the carpet with Maxx Morando, her boyfriend of four years. Miley was making sure every photographer got shots of her left hand. Then, the next day, unnamed sources confirmed the obvious: Miley and Maxx are engaged.

Miley Cyrus will soon be in her wedding “Flowers” era. The singer, 33, is engaged to musician Maxx Morando, a source confirms to PEOPLE. A rep for Cyrus did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Page Six was the first to report the news. The couple’s engagement comes after Cyrus stepped out to the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 1, sporting a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. She flashed the glitzy jewelry as she and Morando, 27, posed for photos together on the red carpet. Cyrus was first spotted wearing the ring around mid-November, according to Deux Moi. It was visible in photos from her birthday dinner late in the month. Francesca Simons, a rep for jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, confirmed to PEOPLE that Aiche made the “bespoke” ring, which features a cushion-cut stone set on a thick, 14-karat yellow gold band. The three-time Grammy winner and the drummer were first romantically linked in December 2021, when they were photographed getting close backstage during Cyrus’ NBC holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, in Miami. Months later, in April 2022, they seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted passionately kissing while out in West Hollywood.

I didn’t realize that they’ve been together for four years already. While Miley has bouts of “doing too much,” she has calmed down in her 30s, and I think her first marriage and divorce to Liam Hemsworth made her gun-shy about putting her relationships out there to a certain degree. Miley spoke to People Mag on Monday night, saying: “The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I’ve been astounded that I’ve actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice. I think it’s also being older, being more protective of what I’m open to sharing.” Basically, she’s learned that she doesn’t need or want to put everything out there this time around. She’s grown up a lot! (Hopefully.) Congrats to them!

As for the ring, it’s unconventional but cute – a jewelry expert says it’s a 4 to 5 carat cushion-cut diamond set in a thick yellow-gold band. The thickness of the band makes it look more like a fashion ring than an engagement ring, but it also looks like Maxx understands Miley’s taste.