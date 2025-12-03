Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando are engaged after four years of dating

One of my favorite celebrity things is when a woman hasn’t publicly announced her engagement, but she steps onto a red carpet and she’s doing the most to show off her ring finger and get her new ring into all of her photos. So it was with Miley Cyrus! Miley attended the LA premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Monday night. She walked the carpet with Maxx Morando, her boyfriend of four years. Miley was making sure every photographer got shots of her left hand. Then, the next day, unnamed sources confirmed the obvious: Miley and Maxx are engaged.
Miley Cyrus will soon be in her wedding “Flowers” era. The singer, 33, is engaged to musician Maxx Morando, a source confirms to PEOPLE.
A rep for Cyrus did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Page Six was the first to report the news.
The couple’s engagement comes after Cyrus stepped out to the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 1, sporting a diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. She flashed the glitzy jewelry as she and Morando, 27, posed for photos together on the red carpet. Cyrus was first spotted wearing the ring around mid-November, according to Deux Moi. It was visible in photos from her birthday dinner late in the month.
Francesca Simons, a rep for jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, confirmed to PEOPLE that Aiche made the “bespoke” ring, which features a cushion-cut stone set on a thick, 14-karat yellow gold band.
The three-time Grammy winner and the drummer were first romantically linked in December 2021, when they were photographed getting close backstage during Cyrus’ NBC holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, in Miami. Months later, in April 2022, they seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted passionately kissing while out in West Hollywood.
[From People]
I didn’t realize that they’ve been together for four years already. While Miley has bouts of “doing too much,” she has calmed down in her 30s, and I think her first marriage and divorce to Liam Hemsworth made her gun-shy about putting her relationships out there to a certain degree. Miley spoke to People Mag on Monday night, saying: “The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I’ve been astounded that I’ve actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice. I think it’s also being older, being more protective of what I’m open to sharing.” Basically, she’s learned that she doesn’t need or want to put everything out there this time around. She’s grown up a lot! (Hopefully.) Congrats to them!
As for the ring, it’s unconventional but cute – a jewelry expert says it’s a 4 to 5 carat cushion-cut diamond set in a thick yellow-gold band. The thickness of the band makes it look more like a fashion ring than an engagement ring, but it also looks like Maxx understands Miley’s taste.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971234124, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971234152, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 974164293, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 974164355, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: (L-R) Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 974164364, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: (L-R) Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
Celebrities attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at Dolby Theatre
Featuring: Miley Cyrus
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 01 Dec 2025
Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at Dolby Theatre
Featuring: Miley Cyrus
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 01 Dec 2025
Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at Dolby Theatre
Featuring: Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 01 Dec 2025
Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
-
-
Celebrities attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at Dolby Theatre
Featuring: Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 01 Dec 2025
Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
Congrats to them, she has kept this relationship under wraps because I totally forgot that they were even dating. I’ve always felt some sympathy for her because she may be” extra”, but a lot of people are they just don’t have cameras shoved in their faces in their teen years.
I mean she was what 17, 18 when she got with Liam? And about 27 when they were completely done? Her whole Bangerz era she was what 21/22? Everyone isn’t wild in their late teens and early twenties, but enough people are that I always felt like the criticism of her was a little over the top. Yeah she did bone-headed things, so did I at that age. The difference is you can’t go to TMZ and find photos of that time I tried to do a handstand on the fire hydrant after leaving the bar.
This, it was way over the top and discourse was always tainted with resentment over the fact that there were young women who dared to defend her against the worst of it- the slut-shaming and the victim-blaming.
I’m glad there’s no misogynistic narrative bleeding into this relationship and that he treats her with respect.
Speaking of Miley Cyrus, in a recent interview she talked about the fact that she’s happy with her choices and proud of who she is. That matters because conservatives and the conservative-minded love to tell young women that they’ll regret rejecting traditional values and come crying to them at 30+ telling them they were right. They simply don’t respect the boundaries young women try to set against their values and use this argument with everything from the way women present themselves to the sex they have to their decisions around reproduction. Here she is at 33 and that’s not the narrative she’s leaning into. There are women older than her who don’t regret their choices around immodesty and aren’t spewing rightwing talking points too, Christina Aguilera is another one.
If a young woman’s rejection of traditional values comes from a healthy place (meaning she still listens to her boundaries and isn’t just doing things because she feels she has to), if she has built up enough resistance to misogynists’ efforts to wear her down, and if her commitment to liberalism goes deeper than herself, turning 30 or 40 or any other age won’t turn her into a conservative. I feel sorry for women who think their acceptance of the right’s bigotry means they’ve matured.
I’m happy for her. She looks great here too,
Huh. I was a bit surprised by this. She has stated so many times how she didn’t want to be married again. I guess Maxx changed her mind.
Julia Chafe thinks that there are two diamonds because parts look warmer than others. In any event, the ring is ugly. I’m happy for Miley though! I hope she has found her peace and happiness.