Nick Reiner charged with first-degree murder & he hired lawyer Alan Jackson

An extremely grim picture has begun to form for the Reiner family and Nick Reiner. At first, sources kept talking about Nick’s years-long drug problems and how he was in and out of rehab. But something else has begun to creep into the reporting: Nick is likely emotionally disturbed with violent tendencies, especially while on drugs. Reportedly, Romy Reiner was both concerned for her brother and concerned about what Nick might do to other people. Romy was the one to tell police that she believed Nick killed their parents. Page Six also noted that Nick’s dynamic with his siblings was increasingly hostile. LA prosecutors have now charged Nick with first-degree murder. The state wants to apply special circumstances as well.
Prosecutors in Los Angeles on Tuesday formally charged Nick Reiner with murdering his parents, the Hollywood fixtures and Democratic Party heavyweights Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner. The son faces two counts of first-degree murder, with prosecutors requesting they be considered under “special circumstances,” in part because there were multiple murders. Special circumstances can add time to a sentence if convicted.
If convicted, Nick Reiner could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, although prosecutors have not said whether they would seek the death penalty. (Gov. Gavin Newsom has put a moratorium on executions, but the death penalty still exists in California.) Mr. Reiner has not yet entered a plea.
Nathan J. Hochman, the Los Angeles County district attorney, announced the charges two days after Mr. Reiner’s parents were discovered dead at their home in Brentwood. Prosecutors said that Mr. Reiner killed them using a knife and that the coroner was still determining whether they died on Saturday or Sunday.
On Tuesday afternoon, Mr. Hochman told a packed room of reporters that the case would be particularly difficult to prosecute because of the intimacy between the victims and the accused.
“These cases, involving family members, are some of the most challenging and most heart-wrenching cases that our office faces,” Mr. Hochman said. He emphasized that, given the high-profile nature of the case, rumors and speculation were likely to spread, and he urged the public to use caution.
Nick has already hired a big-time defense attorney too – he hired Alan Jackson, who previously represented Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Karen Read. I genuinely wonder if there will be a trial though – surely, the best case for everyone involved would be a plea deal? There seems to be an abundance of evidence that Nick did it. I can’t even imagine what Nick’s siblings, Romy and Jake, are going through. I hope they’re getting a lot of support from extended family and their parents’ friends.
The night before their murder, Rob and Michele Reiner attended Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party. They brought Nick, and it was a bad scene. We heard earlier that Nick and Rob got into a huge argument at the party. Now NBC News and Entertainment Weekly report that Nick’s “strange behavior had his parents and other guests worried” and that Nick had an “unsettling encounter with comedian Bill Hader, in which the latter was chatting with another guest before being interrupted by Nick. When Hader told him the conversation was private, Nick allegedly appeared to stand still and stare before ‘storming off.’” Nick also ran around the party, asking people if they were famous. Rob and Michele were “upset and embarrassed” about Nick’s behavior and they left the party quickly.
The lawyer in question is also a republican who did go to the republican national convention so some food for thought with this bit.
Given what we know of the lawyer he’s hired I think we can guess what the defence will be and he will try and get off. Sad all round.
I don’t think Nick hired the lawyer intentionally. The prosecutor said he was not medically cleared to appear at a hearing, which to me sounds like they are waiting for him to detox. I don’t think either that Nick’s siblings went out of their way to find him a high profile lawyer. When the press asked Jackson who hired or approached him with the case or if he has even met Nick yet, he declined to comment. I have the impression that this lawyer offered his services knowing how high profile this case will be.
I think you’re spot on with this. He is going to be in heavy detox for days and this lawyer saw a high publicity case.
I hope to god there’s not a trial but the more I read about this guy and how he conducted himself even while sober I fear he will relish the “spotlight”, so to speak.
So this lawyer offered his services because it’s a high profile case with lots of publicity? Did he stop to think he would be defending a man who butchered his own parents? Two beloved Hollywood and Democratic party fixtures for decades. Call me a dreamer but I don’t think this is a defense attorney’s dream case.
In every photo he looks so … troubled with a certain pain in his eyes. Reminds me of photos of the Idaho university murderer (also by stabbing).
The fam knew, but like many families struggled for years in getting help to stabilize him. So awful.
This just makes me so sad, if his family with all of their money resources and connections could not get him help or keep him from hurting people what chance do ‘normal’ people have?! This is so sad.
That’s been my thought too. If the Reiners couldn’t prevent this horrific outcome with a disturbed son, how are the rest of us supposed to do so? It’s so mind boggling.
I had a weird reaction to the suggestion of the death penalty, and I realize that’s because it’s not what his parents would want. But he should never see life outside prison again. Just because he’s a Reiner and those genes are in there somewhere, I wonder if he can’t someday be fully reformed and lead good initiatives from inside prison that help inmates who have a chance to reintegrate into society. I say this is only because of what would honor his parents while still serving justice. Not that he deserves more sympathy than any other cold blooded unrepentant murderer.
I keep thinking about Romy finding her parents like that, stabbed, throats slit, covered in blood, in rigor mortis. Knowing immediately her own brother did it and what the absolute horror of her parents’ final moments would have been as they realized their son was murdering them. Like I can’t even imagine the trauma she’s going to live with having that image burned in her mind the rest of her life.
I think about how one had to go first, so one had to watch the other die. It is so hard to know they lived decades with this constant pain in the a**, selfish and rebellious, and they poured every ounce of love and care into him. My ex-brother-in-law was like this. Non-stop strife. Rarely remorseful. Entitled, arrogant. Causing mayhem. Costing thousands in legal fees, destruction, rehab. I am so glad I got divorced and away from all of THAT. Ugh! I fully get it’s a disease, but it is difficult to not feel resentful for all the damage they cause everyone around them.
I feel for the Reiner family and friends so intensely this week.
Not sure if this makes it “better” (nothing can), but she didn’t find them together. She found her dad and then ran outside, where her roommate called 911 for her. First responders informed her about her mom. I hope they weren’t aware of their own deaths, let alone each other’s, but waiting for those details must be absolutely excruciating for everyone.
🥺
Any plea deal would have to stipulate that this monster must spend the rest of his life under lock and key either in a maximum security prison or a maximum security mental institution. He can’t ever be free to roam again. And that might be a problem since there is evidence that he couldn’t even tolerate the restrictions imposed on him in drug rehab. So a plea deal may be difficult if not impossible.
At least we know that if Nick is convicted and sent to prison for the remainder of his life, Trump can’t pardon him. We all know that he would.
JFC! I hadn’t even thought of that! But you are absolutely correct 💯.
Because it’ll be a state not federal charge? Now I need assurance that can’t happen.
What an absolute horror. Opioid use may have masked the true depth of any underlying mental illness. In the family pictures published over the past few days, the look in his eyes is telling.
It has come at the cost of their parents’ lives so I hope he stays in custody forever so the rest of the family don’t have to be afraid anymore. I expect we will learn a lot more about their family life. Someone is pitching a book as we speak no doubt.