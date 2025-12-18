KJ Apa stars as Jimmy Stewart in ‘Jimmy’ trailer, complete with ‘the voice’

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a huge Jimmy Stewart fan. The Philadelphia Story – with Stewart, Cary Grant and Katherine Hepburn – is close to being a perfect film. I love Rear Window. I’m not a fan of Vertigo, but that’s one of his best-known films. And of course, ‘tis the season for It’s a Wonderful Life, one of the all-time great Christmas movies. One of the most famous pieces of lore about It’s a Wonderful Life is that it was Jimmy Stewart’s first big leading role since he was a fighter pilot in Europe during World War II. He actually enlisted before Pearl Harbor, which I just learned from his Wiki. All of this would make a good movie in and of itself, right? Well, that’s what they did. Only it looks TERRIBLE. KJ Apa stars as Jimmy Stewart, and yes, he’s doing the voice. But it sounds and looks like a spoof film.

I’ll say some nice stuff… I bet the voice isn’t as jarring when you get used to it and/or become absorbed in the story. I actually think Apa studied Stewart’s movements and how he carried himself, because he’s doing a decent job mimicking Stewart’s physicality. But yeah… this looks like a low-budget bio-pic that someone made for Lifetime twenty years ago.

A weird sidenote: I looked up the cast on IMDB and they don’t have anyone playing Donna Reed?? One of the best pieces of It’s A Wonderful Life lore is that Stewart was so emotionally raw from the war, he was nervous about his big kissing scene with Donna Reid. Apparently, he was so passionate in the kissing scene that the censors forced them to cut some of it!! Yeah, he looked like he was going to swallow her whole, I can imagine that the uncensored version is even hotter. I guess that’s not making it into Jimmy! Too bad.