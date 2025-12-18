Prince Harry played snow-polo in Aspen this week, alongside Nacho Figueras

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a lot of the same interests and passions, but I believe that Meghan does not share her husband’s love of skiing or winter sports. She’s a California girl – she’d rather be in a pool or at the beach. But Harry grew up skiing – his mother loved to ski, and I think Charles enjoyed skiing for a time as well (but no longer partakes). Every now and then, we’ll hear a report or a rumor about Harry skipping off to have a ski holiday with some friends, and it doesn’t feel like Meghan joins him that often. She hasn’t joined him this week as he spends a few days in snowy Aspen. He’s with Nacho Figueras, and they not only went skiing together, they’re taking part in the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship.

Prince Harry is taking the polo field like never before. Harry, 41, took part in the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado, on Dec. 17, with photos showing him riding on horseback in polo gear. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirms to PEOPLE that he was standing in for a friend at the polo tournament. According to Aspen Snow Polo’s Instagram page, he is competing on the Aspen Valley team. Meanwhile, his friend and former professional polo player Nacho Figueras joined the St. Regis team alongside his sons, Artemo and Hilario. The snow polo event drew some famous faces last year, including Anna Kendrick, Nicky Hilton, Billie Lourd and Riley Keough.

[From People]

Call me basic, but I had no idea that “snow polo” was or is a thing. I had no idea that horses could play polo in the snow. Don’t the horses get cold? I can see from the photos that the horses get leg warmers, so there’s that at least. Anyway, before the snow polo event, Harry and Nacho were seen on the slopes for about four hours. A source told Hello: “Prince Harry was with Nacho for about four hours on the mountains. The pair spent the day skiing and enjoyed lunch together at one of the restaurants at the resort. Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes.” Hello also confirmed that Meghan, Archie and Lili were at home in Montecito. This was just Harry jumping at the chance to get some skiing in before Christmas, and stepping in for a friend at the snow-polo event. The last time Harry played polo, it was last year, on behalf of Sentebale, correct? I love that he’s pointing out that he’s still going to play polo, and some other charity is now going to benefit from it.

Can’t wait for the bald one to rage about Harry has “no friends” in America.

Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras pictured with the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship team at Aspen, Colorado. #PrinceHarry 🏇🐎 pic.twitter.com/YLn8qBt6Vt — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) December 17, 2025