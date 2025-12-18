Prince Harry played snow-polo in Aspen this week, alongside Nacho Figueras

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a lot of the same interests and passions, but I believe that Meghan does not share her husband’s love of skiing or winter sports. She’s a California girl – she’d rather be in a pool or at the beach. But Harry grew up skiing – his mother loved to ski, and I think Charles enjoyed skiing for a time as well (but no longer partakes). Every now and then, we’ll hear a report or a rumor about Harry skipping off to have a ski holiday with some friends, and it doesn’t feel like Meghan joins him that often. She hasn’t joined him this week as he spends a few days in snowy Aspen. He’s with Nacho Figueras, and they not only went skiing together, they’re taking part in the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship.
Prince Harry is taking the polo field like never before. Harry, 41, took part in the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen, Colorado, on Dec. 17, with photos showing him riding on horseback in polo gear. A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirms to PEOPLE that he was standing in for a friend at the polo tournament.
According to Aspen Snow Polo’s Instagram page, he is competing on the Aspen Valley team. Meanwhile, his friend and former professional polo player Nacho Figueras joined the St. Regis team alongside his sons, Artemo and Hilario.
The snow polo event drew some famous faces last year, including Anna Kendrick, Nicky Hilton, Billie Lourd and Riley Keough.
Call me basic, but I had no idea that “snow polo” was or is a thing. I had no idea that horses could play polo in the snow. Don’t the horses get cold? I can see from the photos that the horses get leg warmers, so there’s that at least. Anyway, before the snow polo event, Harry and Nacho were seen on the slopes for about four hours. A source told Hello: “Prince Harry was with Nacho for about four hours on the mountains. The pair spent the day skiing and enjoyed lunch together at one of the restaurants at the resort. Harry seemed happy and was also joined by a number of male friends on the slopes.” Hello also confirmed that Meghan, Archie and Lili were at home in Montecito. This was just Harry jumping at the chance to get some skiing in before Christmas, and stepping in for a friend at the snow-polo event. The last time Harry played polo, it was last year, on behalf of Sentebale, correct? I love that he’s pointing out that he’s still going to play polo, and some other charity is now going to benefit from it.
Can’t wait for the bald one to rage about Harry has “no friends” in America.
Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras pictured with the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championship team at Aspen, Colorado. #PrinceHarry 🏇🐎 pic.twitter.com/YLn8qBt6Vt
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) December 17, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Happy to see Prince Harry participating in one of the sports he enjoys. He lives such a full life
Another reason Meghan probably didn’t go is because the kids are in their last week of school before break. I know there are a lot of Christmas parties and fun activities and Meghan said she loves participating in those things.
Don’t worry about the horses. They love the cold weather. Hot, humid weather gets ears laid back when the saddle comes out. Cold weather gets a happy horse. They are working hard. Cooler is better. I’m more worried about the riders!
lolz The wraps are to protect the ponies’ legs, not to keep them warm! And they can get cold, but they usually don’t unless they get wet or it’s very windy.
Get ready for Huevo to play a pukka in three, two, one….
I just posted the same thought. I can see this happening
Is it a charity event or just a polo game? Also didn’t know snow polo existed. Good luck to everyone’s ankles, especially the horses. Always good to see Harry pop up with friends since he’s apparently “so isolated and alone” as the BM loves to report.
Charity event.
I just like to see Harry being free to do whatever he wants.
I can just see bulliam screaming, polo is mine Harold!!
And 321 scooter will be in a polo match.
I now have an adorable image in my mind of horses in matching leg warmer, sweater and hat sets, with each horse picking their favorite color. 🤣
Lots of people ski in California. They don’t just go to the beach. And, anyway, it is winter.
Yes, there is amazing skiing in California! I will say though, if you don’t ski as a kid/teen, it does get progressively harder to become proficient as you age. I only started skiing in my late 20s and while I enjoy it, it definitely kind of freaks me out and I am NOT good at it. I did a lot of roller skating as a kid and that at least helped but if I hadn’t had that background…I’m not sure I would be skiing at all. Not sure if Meghan skied when she was younger but it has historically been kind of a white people’s sport (though there are definitely efforts to change that). Given that there are no concerns of Harry getting caught dad-dancing on his ski holidays, I can completely understand that she might choose to stay home and let Harry have a guys ski weekend.
I just love how Harry is just one of the guys in the group photo. Nothing to see here folks just a gorgeous Prince playing Polo with the guys!!! & Love to see any photos of Harry anywhere doing anything.
Nice to see Harry enjoying his time with his best brother Nacho!!
So good to see Harry doing things he loves. I feel like they lost a good deal of time with stuff like this between dating and 2022. So it’s always extra sweet to see them now having fun.
I also don’t think M is into skiing and all that but I’m sure she tries when it’s with the kids haha.
Also blue looks so good on Harry!