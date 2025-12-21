The Windsors don’t do winter images for their holiday cards for a reason

Last week, the Wales family finally revealed their 2025 Christmas card. The image, seen above, reads as a very “spring” setting, likely because it was taken in April by photographer Josh Shinner. Shinner took a lot of photos of the Wales family in April, they must have done a full photoshoot at Anmer Hall, with individual set-ups with each kid, because a lot of the photoshoot pics were used for birthdays and holidays for the rest of the year. This is not the first time that Prince William and Kate’s Christmas card image was not seasonally appropriate – last year’s card was taken in summer, and the 2023 card was a black-and-white portrait inside a studio (what looked like an Olan Mills mall studio from the 1980s). Why can’t the Wales family do a winter or even an autumnal-themed photoshoot for their Christmas card? Well, Dick Fitzwilliams has some thoughts.

It is a beloved tradition that dates back as far as 1923: the royal Christmas card. A much-anticipated moment for royal fans worldwide, the annual season’s greetings are unveiled in the build up to the festivities by key senior royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton. Yet while they are designed to spread festive cheer, there is a small and seemingly bizarre detail to the British Royal Christmas cards that has been noted over the last 102 years. Rather than a scene of snowy mountains and Christmas trees, the image on the front of the joyful cards typically captures the royals against a sunny backdrop without a single winter coat in sight. However, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the Firm’s use of a brighter and less winter-themed card is deliberately symbolic, with a warmer image intended to convey optimism and strength as we enter into the new year. ‘A royal card is invariably a photograph of senders. If they looked kitted for harsh weather, it might be viewed as symbolic, especially if the royal family has had a tough year,’ Mr Fitzwilliams explained. Describing the royal card as ‘an important public relations statement’, he added that the Firm undoubtedly ‘take a lot of care in choosing their cards’ and that the message conveyed ‘must be positive’. Described by Mr Fitzwilliams as the ‘perfect example of a Christmas card’, he told the Daily Mail that the joyous image ‘uses rural settings to convey charm and good tidings’. While it does not necessarily scream Christmas, it offers a touching insight into the family’s close bond, with Charlotte seen resting her head on her father’s shoulder and holding onto his arm, while a young Louis is sat between William’s legs. ‘A daffodil covered backdrop in the countryside has the feel of healing and rebirth which is an integral part of the festive season, especially when Catherine, who is promoting the merits of outdoor life to children, is in remission from cancer,’ Mr Fitzwilliams added.

It’s probably just a cultural difference, but most Americans choose wintery, cozy, fireplace-adjacent or snowy photos for Christmas cards and we find it odd that the British royals are so weird about doing the same. I’d argue that Charles and Camilla are much better at this, even if their cards are rarely winter-themed. They usually choose nice, relaxed photos from one of their public events or an earlier portrait session. I remember during the pandemic, they even chose a funny photo of Charles adjusting Camilla’s mask (I’ve included it below). As I said, while these images aren’t particularly wintery, they’re not banging us over the head with spring or summer. There’s no reason why seeing a family in coats or sitting beside a fireplace would be “bad imagery” or lead to the fall of the British empire! It just feels like one more thing that William and Kate don’t give a sh-t about, one more thing where they just shrug and phone it in.