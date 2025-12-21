The Windsors don’t do winter images for their holiday cards for a reason

Last week, the Wales family finally revealed their 2025 Christmas card. The image, seen above, reads as a very “spring” setting, likely because it was taken in April by photographer Josh Shinner. Shinner took a lot of photos of the Wales family in April, they must have done a full photoshoot at Anmer Hall, with individual set-ups with each kid, because a lot of the photoshoot pics were used for birthdays and holidays for the rest of the year. This is not the first time that Prince William and Kate’s Christmas card image was not seasonally appropriate – last year’s card was taken in summer, and the 2023 card was a black-and-white portrait inside a studio (what looked like an Olan Mills mall studio from the 1980s). Why can’t the Wales family do a winter or even an autumnal-themed photoshoot for their Christmas card? Well, Dick Fitzwilliams has some thoughts.
It is a beloved tradition that dates back as far as 1923: the royal Christmas card. A much-anticipated moment for royal fans worldwide, the annual season’s greetings are unveiled in the build up to the festivities by key senior royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Yet while they are designed to spread festive cheer, there is a small and seemingly bizarre detail to the British Royal Christmas cards that has been noted over the last 102 years. Rather than a scene of snowy mountains and Christmas trees, the image on the front of the joyful cards typically captures the royals against a sunny backdrop without a single winter coat in sight.
However, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, the Firm’s use of a brighter and less winter-themed card is deliberately symbolic, with a warmer image intended to convey optimism and strength as we enter into the new year.
‘A royal card is invariably a photograph of senders. If they looked kitted for harsh weather, it might be viewed as symbolic, especially if the royal family has had a tough year,’ Mr Fitzwilliams explained. Describing the royal card as ‘an important public relations statement’, he added that the Firm undoubtedly ‘take a lot of care in choosing their cards’ and that the message conveyed ‘must be positive’.
Described by Mr Fitzwilliams as the ‘perfect example of a Christmas card’, he told the Daily Mail that the joyous image ‘uses rural settings to convey charm and good tidings’.
While it does not necessarily scream Christmas, it offers a touching insight into the family’s close bond, with Charlotte seen resting her head on her father’s shoulder and holding onto his arm, while a young Louis is sat between William’s legs.
‘A daffodil covered backdrop in the countryside has the feel of healing and rebirth which is an integral part of the festive season, especially when Catherine, who is promoting the merits of outdoor life to children, is in remission from cancer,’ Mr Fitzwilliams added.
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s probably just a cultural difference, but most Americans choose wintery, cozy, fireplace-adjacent or snowy photos for Christmas cards and we find it odd that the British royals are so weird about doing the same. I’d argue that Charles and Camilla are much better at this, even if their cards are rarely winter-themed. They usually choose nice, relaxed photos from one of their public events or an earlier portrait session. I remember during the pandemic, they even chose a funny photo of Charles adjusting Camilla’s mask (I’ve included it below). As I said, while these images aren’t particularly wintery, they’re not banging us over the head with spring or summer. There’s no reason why seeing a family in coats or sitting beside a fireplace would be “bad imagery” or lead to the fall of the British empire! It just feels like one more thing that William and Kate don’t give a sh-t about, one more thing where they just shrug and phone it in.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace.
-
-
-
NO USE AFTER 31 JAN 2022, WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM CLARENCE HOUSE. THIS PHOTOGRAPH IS STRICTLY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE, INCLUDING MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS OR ANYTHING COLOURABLY SIMILAR, PERMITTED. THE PHOTOGRAPH MUST NOT BE DIGITALLY ENHANCED, MANIPULATED OR MODIFIED IN ANY WAY, AND MUST INCLUDE ALL OF THE INDIVIDUALS IN THE PHOTOGRAPH WHEN PUBLISHED. Handout image provided by Clarence House of the photograph chosen by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall for their Christmas card, which was taken at Royal Ascot by Sam Hussein this year.
NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.,Image: 647422607, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Sam Hussein / Avalon
-
-
Copyright of the photograph featured on the card is held between Buckingham Palace and Hugo Burnand. Publications are asked to credit © Buckingham
Palace/Hugo Burnand. Copyright of the photo of the card itself belongs to PA. Publications are asked to credit © Buckingham Palace/Hugo Burnand/PA. The photograph of the Christmas card is being made available through PA Media on condition that: The photograph should be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It is not approved for use on souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything similar. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in
any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st January 2023 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace. Any questions relating to additional use of the photograph should be first directed
to Buckingham Palace: buckingham.palace@royal.uk
The 2023 Christmas card of King Charles III and the Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace, London. The photograph was taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace following Their Majesties’ Coronation on the 6th May 2023 by Hugo Burnand.,Image: 828291330, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Buckingham Palace/Hugo Burnand/PA / Avalon
-
-
Copyright of the photograph featured on the card rests with Chris Jackson/Getty Images. Publications are asked to credit Photograph by Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA. Copyright of the photo of the card itself belongs to PA. The photograph of the Christmas card is being made available through PA Media on condition that: The photograph should be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It is not approved for use on souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything similar. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2025 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace The 2025 Christmas card of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky, in Rome, during their state visit to The Republic of Italy in April 2025. The photograph was taken to mark The King and Queen’s 20th wedding anniversary.,Image: 1057443291, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA/Avalon
-
-
Copyright of the photograph featured on the card is held between Buckingham Palace and Millie Pilkington. Publications are asked to credit © Photograph by Millie Pilkington for Buckingham Palace. Copyright of the photo of the card itself belongs to PA. Publications are asked to credit © Buckingham Palace/Millie Pilkington/PA. The photograph of the Christmas card is being made available through PA Media on condition that: The photograph should be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It is not approved for use on souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st January 2024 without prior permission from Buckingham Palace The 2024 Christmas card of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in front of a Christmas tree at Buckingham Palace in London. The photograph was taken in the gardens of Buckingham Palace by Millie Pilkington.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 Dec 2024
Credit: Buckingham Palace/Millie Pilkington/PA
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
-
Ok that sound like an answer but I still believe that Can’t and Peg do this one photo session a year and come out some pictures from said session because Peg can only stand to be around his beloved wife for short periods of time lol.
I find it hard to care about them at all, so when they phone it in, it just reads to me like they don’t care much either. If you force me to look at it, it’s a nice picture of the kids, William looks more relaxed then I’m used to seeing him and Kate looks like she was photoshopped in. Not starting rumors lol. I just don’t care for how she’s positioned. But then I always think she goes out of her way to try to look like the star of the show.
That Olan Mills photo creeps me out. Photoshopping KKKate’s arm to be long enough to reach all the way around George’s waist certainly was a choice. Why does this family lean so heavily into fakery?
Honestly if they just put a holiday themed background/frame around the photo it would be fine. Plenty of cards we receive feature photos from all parts of the year and it’s totally fine. Our own pictures are always early Fall so the kids are in dresses and there are still blooms. It’s the lack of effort to make it at least a tad festive that’s annoying.
My preference is to see something festive or holiday inspired. But not everyones is. It is what it is. Clearly the Wales are not into that kind of thing plus they do the bare minimum with one photo shoot a year in which they dole out photos in which they’re all wearing the same clothes. That said, this explanation is absurd. If the Wales are kitted out in winter clothes it might be symbolic of a rough year. Huh? That feels like such a juvenile take. And no the answer is they didn’t want to do more than one photo shoot together, at least not one shared with the public anyways.
Kate’s freakishly long arm makes its seasonal appearance and she does look photoshopped into the picture, her skin tone is darker than kids and William because her photo wasn’t taken at the same time and the natural light was different. I believe the photographer takes various photos of them in different poses for individual birthday, Father’s Day etc and then the wizard at the palace plays around and composes the “happy family” shot and the fawning UK press ignores what’s really happening.