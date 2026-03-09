Mia Goth believes in ghosts but has never seen one: ‘I really want to see a ghost’

Mia Goth has fashioned such an interesting career for herself. I sometimes forget that she’s British too, until I hear her real speaking voice, then I remember that she’s basically a woodland fairy from an old English myth. Goth has been getting a lot of attention in recent months because of her dual roles in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. She fits in with del Toro’s aesthetic perfectly, and I could totally see him using her over and over in future films. Mia recently chatted with W Magazine for their Best Performances issue, and yes, she really is like this. Some highlights:

The costumes for Frankenstein: “Kate Hawley, our costume designer, is extraordinary. She was buzzing with inspiration and passion. It was the first time I fully understood what a tool costumes can be in pushing a narrative forward. When I landed in Toronto, where we were filming, I was very scared. But when I went to the costume fitting, I started to find my character from the outside in. I can’t even tell you how many fittings I had. We shot for about a year, and I was in and out of costume fittings that entire time. On this movie, I wasn’t really a part of the world anymore—I was just making Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. That’s one of my favorite things about making this movie—you lose yourself.

Whether she believes in ghosts: “I do. I really want to see a ghost. Every time someone tells me, “There’s a ghost in here,” I try to stay up late and see what happens. Nothing ever happens. Maybe I have to act as though I don’t want to see one, and then one will appear.

Whether she has any interesting scars: “I do. When I was about 14, I stole a meatball sandwich from Costa, a café in London, and when I put it in my oven to heat it up, I got a scar.

She was a total klepto: “I stole so much stuff. There was a time when everything I was wearing—my headband, earrings, tights, shoes, and everything in between—was stolen. But then I got caught stealing perfume, and I stopped.”

She’s perfectly happy to lie about her skills to get a job: “I will lie about pretty much anything if it means I’m going to get a job that I want. If you need me to horseback ride, speak Chinese, and tap-dance—funnily enough, those are lifelong passions of mine.”

She loves Sabrina Carpenter: “I went to SNL a couple weeks ago, and Sabrina Carpenter was the host. I am obsessed! I felt like I was 6 years old again. I was looking at Sabrina and I thought to myself, I want to be five foot two and a platinum blonde, singing into my hairbrush.

[From W Magazine]

The stuff about her stealing everything in sight is pretty crazy. I would imagine that was when she was a kid or a teenager? Who knows. Of course she believes in ghosts, but maybe the reason she hasn’t seen one is because she’s very ghostly! Ghosts are like “wait a minute, I can’t haunt one of my kind.” Also: Mia just wrapped on another huge endeavor, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. I love that she’s working with directors like Nolan and del Toro.

