Emma Stone is the youngest woman to ever score seven Oscar nominations

After watching Bugonia last year, I wondered if it would be in the awards-season conversation. While Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons absolutely gave phenomenal performances, the film is just so bonkers. It didn’t seem like traditional awards-bait. But then again, Poor Things didn’t feel like awards-bait to me either, and Emma ended up winning her second Best Actress Oscar for that film. And now another one – Emma was nominated yet again this week, back in the Best Actress category. Bugonia had Emma reteaming with director Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed her in The Favourite, Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness. Emma also produced Poor Things and Bugonia, and now, for both of those films, she’s an Oscar-nominated producer too. Basically, Emma Stone is that girl. She’s breaking all kinds of records.

Emma Stone‘s two 2026 Oscar nominations on Thursday — best picture for producing and best actress for starring in Bugonia — broke a few Oscar records. The 37-year-old has become the second-youngest person — and the youngest woman — in Oscar history to accumulate seven nominations. Only Walt Disney was younger when he reached that tally in 1936, at just 34. Meryl Streep had held the record for women; she was 38 when she was nominated for the seventh time, back in 1988. Stone also became the first woman to be nominated twice for producing and acting in a single film. Frances McDormand was the first, for 2021’s Nomadland. Stone followed with dual noms for 2023’s Poor Things. And now she has done it again. Of Stone’s five noms prior to Thursday’s, two resulted in wins, both in the category of best actress: for 2016’s La La Land and for Poor Things. Only three women have ever won best actress three or more times: Katharine Hepburn, who won four times, and McDorm and Streep, who won three. Stone was nominated in the best actress category alongside Jessie Buckley (Hamnet), Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You) Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue) and Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value). In the best picture category, Bugonia was nominated alongside F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value and Sinners. Bugonia also received nominations for best adapted screenplay (Will Tracy) and best original score (Jerskin Fendrix).

Much like Meryl, it feels like Emma has entered that elite status where she’s nominated for basically everything she does. But like Meryl, I think that the “she could be nominated for reading the phone book” complaint overlooks the fact that Emma is actually turning in really amazing and bold performances. Bugonia is absolutely insane, and her performance is so nuanced. Now, I will say this – if a lesser known actress had played that role, I’m not sure that woman would have gotten an Oscar nom. I also think that Jesse Plemons deserved some attention for what he did with his role.

It also feels sort of notable that Emma has barely campaigned in the early part of the awards season. She hasn’t done any actress-roundtables, she’s only given a handful of big interviews (and most of them were just straight promotion for the film), and I haven’t heard anything or seen anything about Emma glad-handing at Oscar-voter screenings. It’s pretty crazy.