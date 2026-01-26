Alex Honnold successfully climbed the Tapei 101 skyscraper live on Netflix with no ropes



Famous rock climber Alex Honnold, 40, successfully completed a free solo ascent of the 101-story skyscraper, Taipei 101, live on Netflix this Saturday. The climb was originally scheduled for Friday night EST (which is morning in Taiwan), but was moved to Saturday due to rain. I had the nail biting experience of watching it live, but I had to search for the broadcast. On Saturday night Netflix didn’t feature it on my homepage even though I had added it to my watchlist. They also didn’t put a “postponed” notice on the thumbnail when I checked Friday night, they just changed the broadcast date to Saturday. Despite this minor usability issue, and a glitch of about ten seconds early in the broadcast, it went off without a hitch. That’s not to say it wasn’t without issues, which had nothing to do with Honnold’s climb. More on that in a moment.

Honnold’s ascent, which took about an hour and forty minutes, was absolutely thrilling to watch. It felt like we were witnessing history and it was one of the greatest feats in athleticism I’ve ever seen. Here’s more, from NPR:

American rock climber Alex Honnold ascended the Taipei 101 skyscraper on Sunday without any ropes or protective equipment. Cheers erupted from a street-level crowd as he reached the top of the spire of the 508-meter (1,667-foot) tower about 90 minutes after he started. Wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, Honnold waved his arms back and forth over his head. “It was like what a view, it’s incredible, what a beautiful day,” he said afterward. “It was very windy, so I was like, don’t fall off the spire. I was trying to balance nicely. But it was, what an incredible position, what a beautiful way to see Taipei.” Honnold, known for his ropeless ascent up Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan, climbed up one corner of Taipei 101 using small L-shaped outcroppings as footholds. Periodically, he had to maneuver around and clamber up the sides of large ornamental structures that jut out from the tower, pulling himself up with his bare hands… Honnold’s free solo climb of the iconic building in Taiwan’s capital city was broadcast live on Netflix with a 10-second delay. The ascent, originally scheduled for Saturday, was delayed for 24 hours due to rain. Having a cheering crowd was unusual and a bit unnerving at first for Honnold, whose climbs are usually in remote areas. “When I was leaving the ground, you’re like oh it’s kind of intense, there’s so many people watching,” he said. “But then honestly, they’re all wishing me well. I mean basically it just makes the whole experience feel almost more festive, all these nice people are out supporting me and having a good time.” The climb drew both excitement and concern over the ethical implications of attempting such a high-risk endeavor on live broadcast.

I watched with my boyfriend who is a rock climber and wasn’t as scared as I would be otherwise. For instance when Honnold hooked his feet into the rings near the top of the tower and hung there, he told me it wasn’t as dangerous as I assumed and was to give his arms a break. He said it looked relaxing to him! My palms were still sweating though. The parts that scared me the most were the beginning ascent and when Honnold was climbing the “dragons,” of which there are ten. These are the decorative connecting pieces between the landings and he had to use his feet and swing around a little. He climbed nine of these and was mostly doing it for the cameras, since he could have gone around them. He told his wife Sanni afterwards about how he skipped the last one. That was smart because he said he was tired at that point.

Netflix’s commentators were inane and only included one professional climber. We muted them during the second part of the broadcast because they were so distracting and annoying. There were times when Honnold was speaking that you couldn’t hear him due to the commentary. There were thousands of people on the ground and in the building waving to Honnold and I worried that they would throw him off his game. He seemed happy to see them though and only looked confused when he saw his wife, Sanni, on one of the upper floors. He kind of gestured like “What are you doing there?” The focus on Sanni and her potential grief seemed gross to me, but she remained upbeat when they questioned her and said that this was her husband’s lifelong dream. Sanni and Alex have two toddler-aged daughters. He’s said that he didn’t want to die climbing before he had kids or after he had kids.

As for Honnold’s payday he’s called it “embarassingly low,” it’s said to be in the mid six figures, and that he would climb Tapei 101 for free. It’s clear when you watch this man that he absolutely loves to climb and that he was thrilled to do this. I hope it leads to massive sponsorships and opportunities for him. He’s one of the greatest athletes of all time and will definitely go down in history. He’s 40 now and I hope he retires at some point soon though.

Alex Honnold’s selfie from the top of Taipei 101 after his historic free solo. #SkyscraperLIVE pic.twitter.com/utODFAzzbX — Netflix (@netflix) January 25, 2026

Alex Honnold successfully free soloed the Taipei 101 tower for the challenge. He climbed all 101 floors in 1 hour and 35 minutes. This is a timelapse.pic.twitter.com/ObE1oJe7yT — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 25, 2026