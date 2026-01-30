Kylie Jenner wore Maison Margiela to ‘The Moment’ premiere: cute or unfinished?

Brat Summer became Brat 2025, and now we’re in the Brat Winter of Our Discontent. Charli XCX actually made a point of transitioning the Brat Era into something else. She’s now getting much more involved with moviemaking and films – she did the music for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, and Charli now stars in The Moment, a mockumentary where she plays a version of herself (a pop star preparing her headlining tour). Alexander Skarsgard has a big role in it, and Kylie Jenner is making her film/acting debut in it. Last night, Kylie came to the LA premiere and she had a lot of fun posing with Charli.

Kylie’s ensemble here is Maison Margiela’s spring 2026. Thoughts? I kind of appreciate that Kylie takes some genuine style swings and I also think it’s cool that she wears a lot of different designers. We’ve gotten so used to celebrities getting locked into constrictive brand ambassadorships and always showing up in the same designer. It’s refreshing that Kylie wears whatever the hell she wants. What I don’t like about this Maison Margiela ensemble is that the skirt looks unfinished, like they didn’t have time to figure out the waist. The top is cool though.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly is pushing another rumor about Kylie and Timothee Chalamet. A source claims: “They are very serious and have talked about getting engaged this year.” They’re also saying that Kylie jokes that Timmy is “already her husband.” Eh.