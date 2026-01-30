Kylie Jenner wore Maison Margiela to ‘The Moment’ premiere: cute or unfinished?

Brat Summer became Brat 2025, and now we’re in the Brat Winter of Our Discontent. Charli XCX actually made a point of transitioning the Brat Era into something else. She’s now getting much more involved with moviemaking and films – she did the music for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, and Charli now stars in The Moment, a mockumentary where she plays a version of herself (a pop star preparing her headlining tour). Alexander Skarsgard has a big role in it, and Kylie Jenner is making her film/acting debut in it. Last night, Kylie came to the LA premiere and she had a lot of fun posing with Charli.
Kylie’s ensemble here is Maison Margiela’s spring 2026. Thoughts? I kind of appreciate that Kylie takes some genuine style swings and I also think it’s cool that she wears a lot of different designers. We’ve gotten so used to celebrities getting locked into constrictive brand ambassadorships and always showing up in the same designer. It’s refreshing that Kylie wears whatever the hell she wants. What I don’t like about this Maison Margiela ensemble is that the skirt looks unfinished, like they didn’t have time to figure out the waist. The top is cool though.
Meanwhile, Us Weekly is pushing another rumor about Kylie and Timothee Chalamet. A source claims: “They are very serious and have talked about getting engaged this year.” They’re also saying that Kylie jokes that Timmy is “already her husband.” Eh.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
That skirt is what my kids would “design” from old curtains, a trash bag and cellotape.
It’s nice to see the girls covered for a change. Agree the waistband is really weird but overall it’s a cute look.
Also I hate when people say they’re “practically” married. No you’re not
It looks like she had to tape that horrific skirt on to keep it from falling off.
That skirt is the only genuinely interesting thing I have ever seen come out of that family.
The raw unfinished waist is the entire point, and it’s very cool!
I still think she and her family and gross.
I think the skirt is really interesting! I was looking at this outfit and thinking I might wear it if the puffiness of the top was not so intense. I might feel claustrophobic. But it’s a cool look.
Same here! I love everything about the skirt and especially the waist. The top is gorgeous but has too much volume for me.
I think it’s young and fun and different from the current “look”. And she looks amazing in it.
Gloriana I agree. Super fresh and young.
Kylie is a very cute young woman and she looks genuinely happy. I love her top. (Speaking of, where’s Timmy Tim? lol)
I did not recognize her face. It makes me so sad, so much surgery since a tender age, but at the same time, she looks a bit more subdued, less over the top sometimes now, partnered with Timothy, and getting older. But I never think her Jessica Rabbit or Betty Boop caricature is too many syringes away. It pains me that it’s in her bum, boobs, and lips to the degree it is….. what can happen, cancer risk? allergic reactions over time to toxic foreign material. But crazy family role models and early TV exposure. Her billions can’t solve the crazy developmental environment she endured.
I will say I love the styling, very different, pretty nice change from complete vava voom….
I love it! Reads very 90’s to me, but I love 90’s fashion so I am biased.