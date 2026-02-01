The latest Jeffrey Epstein file dump involves Trump, Elon Musk & Bill Gates

Embed from Getty Images

Last Friday, the Department of Justice did another massive document dump from the Epstein Files. Like the other document dumps, DOJ quickly moved to scrub (post-release) some of the documents involving claims about Donald Trump. Just going from the conversations I saw on Twitter, a particularly despicable FBI document about Trump and an “auction” of trafficked children was quickly redacted/removed within minutes of the dump. What else? There are more emails between Jeffrey Epstein and some of his associates, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates and New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch.

Newly disclosed government files on Jeffrey Epstein are offering more details about his interactions with the rich and famous after he served time for sex crimes in Florida, and on how much investigators knew about his abuse of underage girls when they decided not to indict him on federal charges nearly two decades ago. The documents released Friday include Epstein’s communications with former White House advisers, an NFL team co-owner and billionaires including Bill Gates and Elon Musk. The files, posted to the department’s website, included documents involving Epstein’s friendship with Britain’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and Epstein’s email correspondence with onetime Trump adviser Steve Bannon, New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and other prominent contacts with people in political, business and philanthropic circles. The records have thousands of references to Trump, including emails in which Epstein and others shared news articles about him, commented on his policies or politics, or gossiped about him and his family. Also included was a spreadsheet created in August summarizing uncorroborated tips from people claiming to have some knowledge of wrongdoing by Trump. Mountbatten-Windsor’s name appears at least several hundred times in the newly released records, in news clippings, Epstein’s private emails and guest lists for dinners Epstein organized. Some records document prosecutors’ attempt to get him to agree to be interviewed. The records also show Musk, the Tesla, SpaceX and X billionaire, reached out to Epstein on at least twice to plan visits to a Caribbean island where much of Epstein’s alleged sexual abuse purportedly occurred. It was not immediately clear whether the visits took place. Spokespeople for Musk’s companies did not respond to emails seeking comment. Musk has said he repeatedly rebuffed Epstein’s overtures. Epstein also appears to have tried to connect Tisch with women, according to emails. In one exchange, Tisch told Epstein he had had lunch with one of Epstein’s assistant’s friends, a “very sweet girl,” and asked if Epstein knew anything about her.

[From AP]

I read some of the coverage of Steve Tisch’s emails to and from Epstein, and they reminded me of some of the other email batches, where wealthy and well-connected men were regularly using Epstein as some kind of pimp. They regarded Epstein as knowledgeable about women, and someone who had access to an unlimited supply of women and girls. It’s pretty disgusting when you really think about it.

The Bill Gates stuff is quite sordid – apparently, Epstein set Gates up with various “Russian girls,” and Gates caught an STD. Gates then begged Epstein to help him get antibiotics for the STD, which Epstein then supplied, and the men also discussed how to give Melinda Gates the antibiotics too, because Bill apparently… ugh. Poor Melinda. Bill has denied all of this.

The Musk-Epstein emails are gross, but also sort of amusing, because everyone knew that Musk was a f–king loser, even Jeffrey Epstein. In several emails, Musk planned to bring his then-wife Tululah Riley to Epstein’s island (gross). All of their communications seemingly came after Epstein’s arrest and brief jail sentence.

Then there’s all of the Trump stuff. Within the FBI files, there are anecdotal stories of Trump and Epstein killing girls and burying them on Trump’s golf courses??? Horrifying.

Love how MAGA is pretending the Bill Gates antibiotic story is a bigger Epstein revelation than dead sex slaves buried under Trump’s golf course. pic.twitter.com/TFYNYVLNhs — Keaton Weiss (@thatkeaton) January 30, 2026

MASSIVE BREAKING: A witness swore under penalty of perjury that Donald Trump threatened a young girl, telling her she could “disappear like another 12-year-old female,” and then threatened to kill her entire family, according to Epstein-related court records.

This allegation… pic.twitter.com/y22zPWTb10 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 31, 2026

Elon begged to go to Epstein Island. That's why he deleted the tweet about Trump being in Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/AmpOdMozmw — Gavriel E. Toviel (@GavrielEToviel) January 30, 2026

Embed from Getty Images