Margot Robbie’s mom used to give her ‘Kahlua & milk’ as a bribe when she was a kid

On this site, I once wrote about how my parents would rub an alcohol-soaked finger across my gums when I was a teething baby. I considered it an old-school method of dealing with a teething baby, and I still believe that method was probably quite common for parents in the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. Well, people acted like my parents were handing me a bottle full of liquor! Commenters were so outraged, I still remember that. Well, I thought about that today as I read this new Margot Robbie story. Apparently, when she was growing up in Australia in the 1990s, her mom used to give her Kahlua-and-milk as a bribe to finish her homework. OH MY GOD.

Margot Robbie admitted that her mother Sarie Kessler used to mix her a drink with Kahlua when it came time for her to do homework as a kid. Robbie, 35, laughed off the confession when she appeared on the Table Manners podcast on Wednesday, Feb. 11, as she promoted her new movie Wuthering Heights. During the podcast, the Australian actress discussed her family’s dinner habits growing up with the podcasts British hosts Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie.

“In our house, [dinner] would often be late, because things were often quite disorganized,” Robbie shared, after describing her preferred pre-dinner snacks, which included a cheese board and “a bowl of nuts and bolts” — cereal, nuts and dried noodles — that she would eat at five o’clock, or “fivezies,” as Robbie called it. “It’s also like a family thing — you have a rum and Coke [and] some nuts and bolts.”

When Ware, 41, and her mother Lennie asked Robbie how old she was when she began drinking rum and Coke, she added, “Honestly, my mum used to, in order to get us to sit — I don’t know if I should share this — she used to give us Kahlua and milk so that we would do our homework.”

“We’d be running around like maniacs and she’s like, ‘Sit at the bench and do your homework,’ ” she added as the podcast’s hosts laughed. “And I love a White Russian. That’s probably why.”

Robbie grew up as the third of four children in her household: she has one older sister, Anya, an older brother named Lachlan and younger brother named Cameron. (Both of Margot’s brothers work in Hollywood, while Anya works as an accountant.) The Robbie siblings grew up on a farm on Australia’s Gold Coast, and their father Doug left Sarie and their children when Margot was 5 years old.

“I was very much a bogan growing up, though I did not realize it at the time,” Margot said on the Table Manners podcast, using a self-deprecating Australian slang term for someone of a low social class as she described her family’s eating habits.