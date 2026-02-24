Buffalo Wild Wings wins lawsuit, will still be able to sell ‘boneless wings’



It’s the biggest legal story of the week, so have your napkins handy. Back in 2023, Mr. Aimen Halim sued Buffalo Wild Wings over their famous “boneless wings,” alleging FRAUD in the dish’s very name. Halim ordered the boneless wings fully expecting to be served food made of chicken wing meat, just with the bones conveniently already removed. Instead what he got was breast meat, rendering the “wings” no better than chicken nuggets. If Mr. Halim had wanted to eat chicken nuggets, he would’ve ordered chicken nuggets; but what he wanted was wings he didn’t have to debone himself, and he paid for that privilege! So after three years of careful deliberation, in which all the relevant legal and culinary precedents were no doubt consulted, Illinois district court Judge John Tharp Jr. finally rendered his opinion last week — against the customer! Buffalo Wild Wings wasted no time celebrating their win, inviting customers to enjoy BOGO boneless wings on Thursday… like they offer every Thursday. The case may be settled in the courts (for now), but nothing is close to settled in the court of public opinion.

Earlier this week, a federal judge tossed a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings that alleged the sports bar chain deceived customers by selling boneless wings that are not made of chicken wing meat. The wings are “essentially chicken nuggets,” alleged the complaint, which was dismissed by Judge John Tharp Jr. as having “no meat on its bones.” The catch? Well, BOGO boneless wings are technically an every-Thursday deal, not just a post-court win celebration. The entire saga paired with Buffalo Wild Wings’ triumphant boasting, however, reignited an age-old debate online: Are boneless wings actually wings? Not everyone beneath the brand’s post appeared to agree with the court’s decision. In fact, more than a few users were incensed by the judge’s protection of the term “wings” in “boneless wings.” “There’s no such thing as boneless wings. It’s a chicken nugget tossed in sauce,” said one comment. “They’re freaking chicken nuggets – grow up,” agreed another. Two users made arguments echoed by many in the thread: boneless wings cannot possibly be categorized as wings if they’re not made with wing meat. “If it’s not meat from the wing, how in the hell is it called a wing at all? Those are beast meat chunks. They’ve never been wings and they never will,” said one dedicated chicken fan. “They’re ‘boneless wings’ in the way that it’s almond milk. They’re chicken pieces, if not ground chicken. Being honest would definitely go further, but you’re afraid of honesty as people wouldn’t eat at your restaurant if you told them the truth,” said another. Multiple netizens bemoaned what one called the “legalization of false advertising.” The boneless brigade stood strong in their love for the saucy snacks, as well, even if they appeared to be outnumbered. “Wild take, but boneless wings are by far the superior wing. Tastes the same as regular wings, but less work!” said one. “Boneless wings are the only wings that should be consumed,” agreed another. “Thank god the courts finally came to their senses. The boneless wing will always be superior, more meat and not working around the bone like some 15th century peasant,” said one.

This is how it starts, people. First they normalize the factual misnomer “boneless wings.” Then before you know it, we’re living in a topsy turvy world where tacos are considered sandwiches! Oh wait, we’re already living in that crazy world! How can we as a society standby and let chicken breast meat be called boneless wings?? In his ruling, Judge Tharp — who really went pun-tastic in his language, stating Halim failed to “drum” up enough evidence — made the outrageous claim that the “wing” in boneless wings referred to the style of cooking rather than the part of the chicken it’s from. WHAT?! As if that wasn’t squawking mad enough, Tharp further made a feather-brained comparison to Buffalo Wild Wings’ vegetarian option of cauliflower wings. “Customers know they’re not getting real wings when they’re ordering the cauliflower wings, so obviously the term doesn’t literally mean wings!” Yes, your honor, because the cauliflower is a substitute for the chicken! But when you order chicken wings, it’s a reasonable assumption that the meat will be chicken wings!

If you’re as apoplectic as I am, there’s still hope: Judge Tharp gave Halim until March 20 to amend his suit if he can prove he suffered “economic injury.” I’m holding out for a full trial; we need on the record, expert testimony from leaders in the field like Col. Sanders and Dr. Popeyes, PhD. We may not last as a country if we cannot agree on the basic facts… of what makes a chicken wing.