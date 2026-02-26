Body-language expert: Prince William & Kate had ‘tension’ at the BAFTAs

Over the years, dozens of “body language experts” have been called upon to analyze various royal figures’ public appearances. These experts are often tasked with throwing a haze of “analysis” on top of royalist talking points. It’s always shocking to see body-language experts inevitably claim that Prince Harry and Meghan have signs of physical tension when they’re just walking along, holding hands and smiling. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate’s extreme physical awkwardness is always held up as the gold-standard of body-language for a couple. Anyway, after William and Kate’s appearance at the BAFTAs on Sunday, would you believe that a body-language expert said that they looked tense?

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed signs of tension at the 2026 BAFTA Awards following ex-Prince Andrew’s arrest, according to body language expert Judi James. James told Hello! magazine that while the Prince and Princess of Wales “delivered their usual, impeccable red carpet A-list glamour” at the event in London on Sunday, she noted there were “a handful of tells that might reflect the undeniable tensions of the past week.” The couple, according to James, did not act the way royals normally do on red carpets. “[The royals] walk side by side with their arms hanging loose at their sides, with a closeness of the dangling inner hands suggesting a desire to clasp hands here or perhaps to perform the kind of signature truncated touches, pats and strokes they often give each other to support each other at events like this,” James explained. “Instead of touching, though, we can see the fingers of William’s right hand slightly curled so that his index finger touches his thumb, hinting at a self-soothe ritual,” James added of the future king. James also said that William, 43, showed “some anxiety” at the BAFTAs in one moment “where his lips [were] pulled inward and his brows pulled into a small frown.”

[From Page Six]

Yeah, they looked tense, but magically that tension was just about Prince Andrew’s arrest, case closed! It’s not like William always has a face like thunder whenever he has to do an event with his wife. It’s not like William is constantly balling up his fists and clasping his hands in front of his crotch protectively. It’s not like Kate looked like she rolled out of bed, plopped an unkempt wig on her head and went to the BAFTAs at the last minute. It’s not like both William and Kate wince when the other tries to touch them. Nothing to see here, folks! Just a little bit of Andrew-inspired tension!