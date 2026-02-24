“Margot Robbie wore a bizarre Chanel ensemble in Australia” links

Margot Robbie wore Chanel to Tropfest 2026. I don’t get this ensemble whatsoever, but Chanel has always given Margot such weird looks. [RCFA]
On Armchair Expert, Sterling K. Brown made an interesting (racial) argument for why he posts photos of his sons on social media. [JustJared]
The state of the supporting-actor Oscar races: chaos is a ladder. [LaineyGossip]
Michael Imperioli on who the Sopranos would have voted for. [Pajiba]
Is America a “hockey country” now? [Jezebel]
Is Alyssa Liu our wokest Winter Olympian? [Buzzfeed]
Nicki Minaj’s Barbz are mostly bots. [Socialite Life]
Are Jack Hughes & Tate McRae still dating? [Hollywood Life]
Pickle-flavored lip balm? Hm. [Seriously OMG]
New York Magazine’s Heated Rivalry-inspired cover. [OMG Blog]
Who the Sopranos would have voted for is the weirdest pop culture analysis ever. They so clearly would have voted Orange because he’s a New York grifter who would bend over backward to be validated by the likes of the Sopranos. I suspect they’d invite Hillary and Biden to dinner parties out of genuine respect and a desire to create that connection, but they’d vote for the idiot they can manipulate.
Kamala isn’t from the East Coast and wouldn’t have traveled in those circles.
Its interesting though. Italians were victims of racism too for their darker skin and hair. I still saw that racism at work in more recent times when traveling in Switzerland and overheard a well-to-do, older, Swiss woman make a disparaging remark about Italians. In the moment I just thought she was being snarky but with further reflection I could see the racism in her remark. Just recently I was talking to a cousin in-law and that side of the family are proudly 3 generation from Italian immigrants. This cousin is a solid Trumper and I tried to explore his reasoning for that support through the lens of racism/immigrant status that his own family experienced as Italian immigrants to this county. He could not/would not acknowledge it. That statement “I got mine, screw you” is spot on.
ITA with all of this. I know it’s totally off color, but my husband and I have adopted “I got mine, eff you” as a simplistic commentary on all the awful news. Sometimes humor is all you have and it can be very cathartic. We don’t agree with that ideology AT ALL, but it’s insane how many news events these days can be summed up that way.
Did MR lose a bet or something?
LMAO. And the purse! WTF is that? MR’s expression says it all, “Look at me wearing this ridiculous sh*t”.
Is there such a thing as a good Chanel anymore? I honestly can’t recall a time where I thought Chanel was superior in design to any other house. They’re usually a dud and I’m sure my eyes are playing tricks but those look like bats around Margot’s collarbone.
That dress looks like someones first sewing project. I’m sure it cost a fortune.
Wunmi looked absolutely gorgeous and regal as hell. I’m excited for her! As an aside she was a memorable character in the tv show ‘Vera ‘ 2011/12 – the much berated Holly!
Reading what Sterling K. Brown said…was A MILLION DEGREES…ON POINT! 💔🇺🇸💔
It really was.
So sad to hear about Robert Carradine RIP. Blessings and strength to all those who are fighting this fight.
I’m convinced that Margot Robie’s stylist hates her. You have this gorgeous woman to work with and they put her in the most bizarre get ups. During Wuthering Heights, she looked like she got lost on her way to work at the local brothel. This is a bizarre bra top with dress basketball shorts. YIKES!!!!
Y’all, I just saw a picture of Mike Tindall wearing a red MEGA hat, Make England Great Again. I didn’t event know that was a thing. Yikes.
Margo has too much clout by now to put on anything she doesn’t want to wear. I’m starting to question her taste…