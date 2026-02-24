“Margot Robbie wore a bizarre Chanel ensemble in Australia” links

Margot Robbie wore Chanel to Tropfest 2026. I don’t get this ensemble whatsoever, but Chanel has always given Margot such weird looks. [RCFA]

On Armchair Expert, Sterling K. Brown made an interesting (racial) argument for why he posts photos of his sons on social media. [JustJared]

The state of the supporting-actor Oscar races: chaos is a ladder. [LaineyGossip]

Michael Imperioli on who the Sopranos would have voted for. [Pajiba]

Is America a “hockey country” now? [Jezebel]

Is Alyssa Liu our wokest Winter Olympian? [Buzzfeed]

Nicki Minaj’s Barbz are mostly bots. [Socialite Life]

Are Jack Hughes & Tate McRae still dating? [Hollywood Life]

Pickle-flavored lip balm? Hm. [Seriously OMG]

New York Magazine’s Heated Rivalry-inspired cover. [OMG Blog]