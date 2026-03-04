Nicole Kidman to Jimmy Fallon: I can do an autopsy and name all the organs



Nicole Kidman is promoting her role in the Prime series adaptation of Patricia Cornwell’s Scarpetta books, in which she plays a medical examiner uncovering a serial killer. It looks good! I just wish it was a one-off movie instead of an 8 episode series. These streamers are asking for so much of our time for a lot of filler, you know? She was just at the premiere in New York and wore Chanel. These photos are of her outside The Late Show. She’s wearing a Chanel Métiers d’Art 2026 leopard coat! It’s not available for a few months but you can see their spring summer ready to wear collection here. A girl can dream.

You may remember that Kidman famously revealed 11 years ago that she almost dated Jimmy Fallon around 2004 but that he didn’t catch her signals and she gave up! In her interview this week they still have a flirty vibe but it’s not going to happen because Fallon is married. Everyone is talking about the fact that Kidman admitted to doing the iconic AMC intro for free! (I didn’t know that. I can’t verify whether she’s said this before because Google is irreparably broken.) I think people are sleeping on the fact that she also told Fallon she can do a whole autopsy and identify all the organs. This, to me, is the lede.

On working with Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic 2

We spent the summer together, and she is the warmest, loveliest woman. She is just heaven. So I hope you love the movie, because the movie’s got a lot of witchy love in it. On recording her viral intro for AMC theaters

I had no idea that thing was going to work. And we did it out of the purest of intentions because Billy Ray, who’s a writer friend of mine — I called him up. I said, “Should we do this? We need to help the theaters. It’s COVID.” Called in all these favors. We did it for nothing. Thank you for supporting cinemas. She learned how to do an autopsy to prepare for her role in Scarpetta

I can do an autopsy. If I needed to. I can remove all the organs. I can name them all. It’s part of the job and I worked with an incredible medical examiner.

[From YouTube]

That’s amazing that she pulled strings to record the AMC intro for free and now she’s known for that! I love that for her, and it’s in her wheelhouse. Remember how she vowed to work with female directors and then did just that? Nicole Kidman gets it done.

This woman said she can do a whole autopsy and identify all the organs. That’s being committed to her craft. How many actors have played forensic experts without actually observing people working at those jobs? No shade on them, I don’t know if I could do that. The last thing I dissected was a fetal pig in high school biology. I’m never getting that image or the smell out of my head. I doubt I would agree to do that to a person.

The interview is below and fast forward to 4:30 to hear her say “we come to this place for magic”!

