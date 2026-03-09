Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion was fired upon by a woman wielding an assault rifle

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are bicoastal – they criss-cross the country constantly and they’re always popping up at New York events and various LA restaurants (like Rihanna’s favorite, Giorgio Baldi). When they’re in the LA area, Rihanna, Rocky and their three kids live in Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home. Apparently, Rihanna was home in Beverly Hills on Sunday afternoon when some madwoman fired shots at the house from an assault rifle. WTF?

A woman fired several shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop star Rihanna on Sunday, and a round penetrated a wall of the mansion, a law enforcement source told The Times.

Los Angeles police responded to the report of the shooting at 1:21 p.m. Sunday, police said, and a 30-year-old female suspect was taken into custody. The pop star was home, the source said.

According to police, the suspect fired multiple rounds from inside her vehicle toward the celebrity’s home in Beverly Hills. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to Police Sgt. Jonathan de Vera, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police department.

The pop star reportedly lives in a colonial-style mansion in the Post Office neighborhood of Beverly Hills with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky. The couple share three young children, daughter and two sons. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone else was home at the time of the shooting.

[From The LA Times]

TMZ also verified that cops were on the scene very quickly and they took this woman into custody soon after she shot up Rihanna’s house in broad daylight. The police are now investigating possible motives. I had no idea Rihanna even lived in Beverly Hills, and I’m not sure it was common knowledge? I hope the kids weren’t at home and I hope everyone is safe. What a wild story, what a wild thing to happen.

3 Responses to “Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion was fired upon by a woman wielding an assault rifle”

  1. Trex says:
    March 9, 2026 at 7:45 am

    I’ve been thinking about this on/off all day. I’m so glad no one was physically harmed. I think it’s odd that a woman would do this. Not to be spreading gossip, but my senses are tingling… is this the action of a woman scorned?

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    March 9, 2026 at 8:04 am

    That must have been frightening. It wouldn’t surprise me if she moves out of the house now.

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 9, 2026 at 8:16 am

    Trump’s America is a horrifying hell hole. I’ve been wondering why I feel so stressed all the time and wake up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night. It’s Trump’s America. We’re all being traumatized on a daily basis just reading about things like this.

    Reply

