Gwyneth Paltrow wore acid green at the Valentino show: terrible or cute?

Because of Love Story, there’s been a revival of interest in all things Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, especially her style. It’s worth noting that back in the 1990s, basically everyone clocked the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow was one of CBK’s imitators. Gwyneth adopted CBK’s “clean-girl aesthetic” with the long, straight blonde hair, severe center part and tight chignons. Gwyneth also tried to copy CBK’s general style for years, although she didn’t keep up with Carolyn’s fashion. But yeah, Gwyneth really loved Carolyn’s hair and Gwyneth has been chasing that hairstyle for thirty years.

I bring all of this up because Gwyneth was in Rome on Thursday for the big Valentino show. I’m sure Valentino styled her in this dress and those tights, but the hair is all Gwyneth. I’m sure some will argue that hey, lots of women stick with the hairstyle they’ve loved for years. That’s true and I’m not judging all of y’all. I’m judging Gwyneth for sticking with the flat-ironed, CBK wannabe look for thirty damn years. What’s crazy is that whenever she experiments with an off-center part and messy, natural hair, she looks so much better and younger. As for the Valentino ensemble… it’s terrible all the way around. The dress looks like a thrift-store find from the ‘70s. The tights are okay but not with the dress. The shoes are HORRIBLE.

Gwyneth also recently spoke about her history at the Met Gala, and she looked down her nose at anyone who tries to bring any sense of whimsy to the gala dress codes/themes. She said, “I’m me — so I’m never going to the Met Ball in like, a hot dog costume or whatever, you know? I always have to be myself, first and foremost. Like, I’m not going in a costume; I’m going in a dress. “There’s two camps who go to the Met Ball — the costume or the evening dress. And I’m always going to be an evening dress person.” Katy Perry is getting slammed by everybody these days, huh?





