There are rumors about Nicole Kidman & Simon Baker’s recent ‘closeness’

Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker have been friends for decades. It’s the Australian-Hollywood thing, where basically all Australian actors know each other and they’re all mates and they know each other’s spouses. Well, Simon Baker’s marriage to Rebecca Rigg fell apart circa 2020, and Rebecca is (obviously) one of Nicole’s close friends too. Still, Nicole got Simon a part in Scarpetta – he plays her husband. Now that Nicole’s marriage to Keith Urban is done and dusted, there are rumors about Nicole and Simon. Get it, Nicole!!

Nicole Kidman is growing close to a fellow Aussie actor after her divorce from country singer husband Keith Urban.

Twice-married Hollywood A-lister Nicole, 58, was snapped clasping hands with Simon Baker, 56. He plays her husband in Prime Video series Scarpetta in which she is a forensic pathologist investigating a series of murders. The pair were seen cosying up at a screening of the series earlier this month in New York and stuck together at the after-party.

A source said: “Nicole and Simon’s closeness is definitely the talk of the town right now. They’re incredible together on screen and when you see them together in real life, that chemistry clearly wasn’t faked. At the after-party they stayed close all night and were deep in conversation.”

Nicole, whose first marriage was to Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001, is pals with Simon’s ex-wife, fellow Aussie actress Rebecca Rigg, from whom he split in 2020. She is godmother to their son.

She and The Devil Wears Prada star Simon previously appeared together in 2022 US TV series Roar — again as a married couple.

Nicole said of their on-screen kisses: “I didn’t find it weird. We’ve kissed on the cheek before. We’ve hugged a lot. We’ve lived in the same house. And you know, the woman I grew up with, he was married to for a substantial part of his life . . . 29 years, so we are just the same person.”