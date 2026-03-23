There are rumors about Nicole Kidman & Simon Baker’s recent ‘closeness’

Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker have been friends for decades. It’s the Australian-Hollywood thing, where basically all Australian actors know each other and they’re all mates and they know each other’s spouses. Well, Simon Baker’s marriage to Rebecca Rigg fell apart circa 2020, and Rebecca is (obviously) one of Nicole’s close friends too. Still, Nicole got Simon a part in Scarpetta – he plays her husband. Now that Nicole’s marriage to Keith Urban is done and dusted, there are rumors about Nicole and Simon. Get it, Nicole!!
Nicole Kidman is growing close to a fellow Aussie actor after her divorce from country singer husband Keith Urban.
Twice-married Hollywood A-lister Nicole, 58, was snapped clasping hands with Simon Baker, 56. He plays her husband in Prime Video series Scarpetta in which she is a forensic pathologist investigating a series of murders. The pair were seen cosying up at a screening of the series earlier this month in New York and stuck together at the after-party.
A source said: “Nicole and Simon’s closeness is definitely the talk of the town right now. They’re incredible together on screen and when you see them together in real life, that chemistry clearly wasn’t faked. At the after-party they stayed close all night and were deep in conversation.”
Nicole, whose first marriage was to Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001, is pals with Simon’s ex-wife, fellow Aussie actress Rebecca Rigg, from whom he split in 2020. She is godmother to their son.
She and The Devil Wears Prada star Simon previously appeared together in 2022 US TV series Roar — again as a married couple.
Nicole said of their on-screen kisses: “I didn’t find it weird. We’ve kissed on the cheek before. We’ve hugged a lot. We’ve lived in the same house. And you know, the woman I grew up with, he was married to for a substantial part of his life . . . 29 years, so we are just the same person.”
Yeah, I kind of doubt Nicole would go there, simply because she is good friends with his ex. That being said, I can see why there are rumors. Simon is still incredibly handsome and he could have chemistry with a barge. Like, it would be tough to say “no” if he was up for it, but I doubt Nicole would really date him out in the open. Weirder things have happened though, and they would be Australia’s new Golden Couple. God, he’s hot.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty Images and Cover Images.
Simon Baker has been a hottie for decades. I hope she’s having the best time lol.
I kind of doubt this is true, but… maybe? Simon and Rebecca got married really young and it seems like waited until all the kids were out of the house to divorce. There might not be any real animosity there.
The first time I saw Simon Baker was in L. A. Confidential. It was a small part, but he was beautiful. I think she is godmother to at least one of his children. One thing no one can say about Nicole is that she doesn’t keep her friends forever.