“A Democrat won Mar-a-Lago’s congressional seat in a special election” links

A Democrat won the Congressional seat in which Mar-a-Lago sits. Donald Trump voted by mail-in ballot in the congressional race, even though he called mail-in ballots “cheating.” LMAOs all around. [Just Jared]
Paris Jackson is suing her father’s estate. [Socialite Life]
Celine Dion is going back on tour? [LaineyGossip]
Netflix is courting HBO’s Casey Bloys? [Pajiba]
Leonid Radvinsky has passed away. [OMG Blog]
Priyanka Chopra promotes Bvlgari jewels. [RCFA]
Joey Fatone exposes the dark side of boy bands. [Seriously OMG]
Drama on Unexpected. [Starcasm]
Who will be the focus of Bridgerton’s Season 5? [Hollywood Life]
Chase Infiniti is already back to work. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump’s economy is going to suck for a long time. [Buzzfeed]
Mango’s head must be spinning over his hunched shoulders right about now.
More like he went down for an afternoon nap and diaper change. We’ll get a tantrum in the middle of the night.
I’m so sorry to put a tin foil hat on, but does anyone else find it incredibly odd that many districts that Trump apparently won in the ’24 presidential election are all voting blue?
Not me. I have always figured that Trump and Musk (who per Trump really knows voting machines!) stole the election
Well, he has made a lot of his army of dolts turn on him but I do think they played games with the results. I won’t be surprised if it comes out that she won.
Sounds a little like one from Column A and one from Column B.
He didn’t win and he wasn’t shot.
🎯 pamspam
What pamspam said LOL
Pamspam 👆 🎯 👏 👏 👏 Also. The people who voted for mango because they thought he would make unmarried women, people of color and people in the LGBT communities suffer have started to suffer more because the Republikkkans running their states are evil, grifting and desperately incompetent. And. Doge, Hegseth, Miller, et al targeted, fired and retired competent, long term civil servants, intelligence officers and people in the miliary. Those are not the people you want standing outside your tent pissing in.
Just like Bob Roberts.
I’m glad to know I’m not alone. Thanks, all.
There is no way he won every single swing state in 2024. I have always thought it was all b.s.
Yes, it was absolutely shocking that that many (or any)people would want him back for a 2nd term.
2 Democrats flipped seats in Florida! So, yet another candidate endorsed by Felon47 lost haha. I hope people and the media keep pointing out his hypocrisy in again casting his vote by mail, all while doing everything in his power to prevent average Americans from doing the same. DJT, the J stands for Jackazz!
I’ve seen some docs on a couple of boy bands and how they were royally screwed over, so this should be interesting. New Edition, who have been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of fame this year, has been in the music business for 40 years, and were the blueprint for boy bands. One of their members Michael Bivins, discovered and produced Boys II Men. I’m really curious about what those members have to say about their experiences, esp since they are currently on tour with New Edition and Toni Braxton.
If anyone is interested, there’s still time to vote for this years’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees at vote.rockhall.com
Watch New Edition’s bio pick. It was on BET and was SURPRISNGLY good. They go into all of that. They signed these kids and don’t tell them that they have to pay the record company back for what they spent on them. They take all the money. The parents had their knickers in a twist because they thought they’d be rich. If you can find it , watch it.
Orange p.o.s will say it was fraud, just like how orange p.o.s. cheated for his office, which he has degraded to a new historical low.
It’s also not true that US is the only country that slows mail-in ballots. We have mail-in voting in Canada. Austria also has it, as do many European countries.
Did you mean ‘allows’ mail in ballots.
While I suspect DeJoy and company did do stuff that slowed delivery of mail in ballots in the US, it would surprise me if those shenanigans were widespread in other countries.
NC also had a really big win last night. The man who shaped state GOP government and legislature while seriously re-drawing already horribly red-lined districts even worst for Trump, was finally ousted. I was so happy. I thought he would never leave. Also endorsed by Trump and lost a significant seat. People are unhappy a state budget still hasn’t been passed. We have been operating on fumes since 2023.
It makes me happy that apparently we just all needed to touch the stove and are finally done. Well some of us did….I was the 92 percent.
The photos used with the story really just capture his essence don’t they? Sweet baby Jesus and the grown one.
Never forget when voting by mail, that the orange p.o.s. ushered in a new law 12/24/25 (when people were distracted by the holidays) that the post office NO LONGER NEEDS TO POSTMARK A LETTER/BALLOT the day it was put in the mailbox. So the a-hole wants to disqualify and throw out ballots (most likely by Democrats) that were correctly put in the mailbox by Election Day, BUT WERE NOT POSTMARKED UNTIL AFTER ELECTION DAY. The p.o.s. wants to disqualify as many Democratic ballots as possible. We all know his cheating games. I’m thinking of voting in person to avoid this problem, but the bastard will probably put masked ICE thugs at every voting spot to terrify would-be voters. I should probably wear a red MAGA hat if I vote at the polls so I will not be harassed, molested or shot by Trump’s goons. And I’m not kidding.
I always vote the day I receive my ballot in the mail. I usually drop it in the nearest white ballot box, but now I’ll take it straight to my nearest post office.
Re your MAGA hat idea–you’re not allowed to wear partisan clothing or pins or carry signs or anything inside the polling place. Might even be a specific distance from the doors that disallows that as well.
It’s not lost on me that even with a blue wave win in November and hopefully a D as president not long after, that stupid people will then blame Ds for the continued problems caused by Trump and not getting it all back to normal fast enough. Happens every time.
💯 ChewieNYC. Every single time. I hate it here.
The mess that Joe had to fix from orange shitstain’s first term, and did remarkably well, only to be crapped upon by voters because the fix wasn’t fast enough. Sigh. Only one example of so many. So many stupid, uncritical, and selfish voters.
I agree, Chewie. There’s a large group of Americans that vote that either have short term memory or they like chaos or both. People’s lives are messed up so they want to ruin everyone else’s. It’s sick but true. That’s the whole “liberal tears” BS comes from. They think liberals have life made but all of us all struggling. Until we in the 99% realize we are on the same side economically and band together, we will suffer at the hands of billionaires.
BeanieBean, thanks, I forgot about the partisan clothing rule.
Alright, I’m here to talk about Casey and Ted. I’m not here for mergers and job loss. To me it was always a no win solution, whether it was Netflix or paramount, although Ellison always seemed like the apocalypse. Anyways, at this point, from what I can tell, the best bet for diversity, in at least casting and ideally production, is going to be through Casey and Ted. It sure as hell ain’t gonna be through Ellison or Zaslav. That said, I wish Ted was more invested in theaters. And I think a lot of Netflix’s content is just absolute slop. But Casey, now Casey, imo, has a very good and discerning eye for what works. Combining the two of them? Maybe Casey could improve Netflix content which frankly it needs. That said, as of now Casey is HBO so we’ll see what happens over the next few years as paramount absorbs essentially everything except Netflix. Will Casey stick around hbo to be noted by Ellison if that’s the route Ellison ends up taking? Doubtful.