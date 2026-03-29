Vickers: Prince Harry’s family begged him to postpone or cancel his wedding

‘Tis the season for royal reimaginings. In recent months, we’ve been getting some insane excerpts from Russell Myers’ royal biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales, only the book seems to be mostly about Prince Harry and Meghan. Well, now royal biographer/commentator Hugo Vickers has a new book as well, a book called Queen Elizabeth II. Guess who this book is really about? Winner winner chicken dinner, it’s obviously all about Harry and Meghan. The catch is that all of Harry and Meghan’s actions are being seen through QEII’s eyes and filtered through a pearl-clutching royalist. Vickers is so hellbent on pouring scorn all over Harry and Meghan, he makes the dead queen sound absolutely ghastly. Hey, maybe that IS the big reveal of this book: QEII sucked. Feels weird that so many royal biographers have come to the same conclusion, even if they aren’t saying it outloud. Some highlights from the Mail’s excerpts of Vickers’ book:
Harry & Meghan’s engagement: Meghan – a divorced American actress whose multi-racial origins also introduced a modern element into the Royal Family – spoke with confidence, though stretched credulity by suggesting that on their first date she had not known much about who Prince Harry was. More pointedly, the two of them appeared to share a strong interest in Commonwealth countries and a commitment to work positively. Although the prince would never have been allowed to marry a divorcee at an earlier time in Queen Elizabeth’s reign, the union was welcomed by a younger, more tolerant generation.
Prince Philip’s nickname for Meghan: Even the Royal Family seemed to be bending unspoken rules for Markle: unlike previous royal fiances, she was invited to join the Queen and the Royal Family at Sandringham for Christmas 2017, and attended church with the family. The staff at Sandringham joyfully surrounded the couple at the annual Christmas party and nicknamed the actress ‘Sparkle’. Prince Philip, however, was not taken in. He referred to her dryly as ‘the American’.
The Windsors begged Harry to slow down or dump Meghan: The view Prince William expressed privately – that Harry should take more time to get to know her – contributed to a lasting rupture between the brothers. But their father also had doubts. Prince Charles took the line that Lord Mountbatten had taken with him before he started courting Diana: have fun, but don’t marry her. The Queen herself suggested that Harry should wait a year. He did not take her advice. Instead, as we know, the wedding went ahead just over six months after the couple’s engagement.
Vickers is mad that Bishop Michael Curry spoke at the Sussexes’ wedding: A particular feature of the service was Bishop Michael Curry from Chicago, who milked his moment, exhorting the congregation on the power of sacrificial, redemptive love, and the importance of fire. The decibels rose, the bishop talked on, the television cameras picked up the bemused expression on the groom’s face, the well-trained thespian gaze of rapture on the bride’s, the studied, noncommittal look of the Queen, and amused horror on the faces of the younger members of the Royal Family, who should have been more careful. The poor conductor of the Gospel Choir was poised on high heels for an agonising eight minutes until the bishop finally ran out of steam.
Meghan’s absent family: Given how quickly the new Duchess of Sussex turned popularity to media hostility, it is worth noting contemporary views. Many had been alarmed that the bride had no family members to support her other than her mother.
QEII hated Meghan’s wedding gown: It was said that the Queen did not like the dress – too white and with ungainly shoulders. Someone close to the monarch told me her attitude to the actual wedding was: ‘You get on with it. It’s nothing to do with me.’
Vickers’ view of the Sussexes’ marriage: My own view of the Sussex marriage, jotted in my private diary, was: ‘It will either be a huge success or a monumental failure. Meghan said: “It’s a new chapter.” How many chapters are there? ‘Will she tire of nice, vulnerable, non-cerebral Prince Harry and head back to the States to become President of the USA? It’s not impossible. She’s an actress, so you can’t tell what she’s thinking. I wonder how it will pan out?’
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s so f–king funny to me that these people are STILL fuming about Harry and Meghan’s wedding, eight years later. That’s how you know that the Sussex wedding went really well, that it captured people’s imaginations, that people felt like it really was a fairytale. We know the wedding was one of the biggest and most important moments in the history of the modern monarchy because they’re still crying about it and trying to lecture everyone about why the wedding was actually really bad, for REASONS! Reasons like… QEII didn’t like Meghan’s gown, Meghan didn’t introduce those horrible people to her family (some of whom were there), a Black bishop spoke and forced racist royals to make terrible faces, and above all else, the family was furious that they couldn’t stop the wedding in the first place. The bit about now-King Charles telling Harry to just date Meghan and not marry her is new information, as is the part about QEII encouraging Harry and Meghan to wait a year to get married. Bonkers. I sort of love how Vickers is desperately trying to make Harry & Meghan sound horrible but he’s actually making everyone else sound like complete a–holes, especially the dead queen and her dead cousband.
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Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a photo call at Kensington Palace to mark their engagement,Image: 356258211, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: John Rainford / Wenn / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm their engagement. Broadcast on BBC News,Image: 356310138, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Henry of Wales,Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm their engagement. Broadcast on BBC News,Image: 356310148, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Henry of Wales,Prince Harry,Meghan Markle, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
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The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle at Windsor Castle. Broadcast on ITV1,Image: 372311276, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright, License in attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright, License in material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify, to hold WENN, its directors, shareholders, employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), any causes of action, allegation against WENN arising out of, connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan Markle,Meghan,Duchess of Sussex,Charles,Prince of Wales,Prince Charles, Credit line: /Wenn/Avalon
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Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Prince of Wales in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding.,Image: 515241830, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
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Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.,Image: 515241984, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (left), the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke of York during the wedding service for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.,Image: 515242068, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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(Left to right) The Duke of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice sitting in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.,Image: 515244979, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle
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Featuring: Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
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**USA Rights Only**
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USA Rights Only – Berkshire, UK -20180519- Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 May 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
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(170118) — DAVOS, Jan. 18, 2017 () — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2017.(/Xu Jinquan)(gl)
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NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
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Queen Elizabeth II looks on during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
I find this exhausting for a few reasons: the Rota has tried every angle, every headline they can to hurt the Sussexes.
Im sure the Rota and Palace plan these coordinated attacks on Harry/Meghan and in this instance and case, for a very special reason:
I believe the Rota/Palace is jealous that Harry/Meghan escaped the Andrew heckling, which greatly upset Charles/William. They may have thought Harry/Meghan enjoyed the Andrew predicament.
So, to disturb their peace, they had the silly Biographers write new books about old, sorted AND sordid issues.
Good thing is, ppl have caught on. Angela Levin, an inglorious Meghan hater, had to turn off her comments: every time she took a dig at Meghan, the comments were overwhelmingly positive for Meghan.
I cant wait for the Harry/Meghan Australia trip!!!
I don’t like Camilla’s ridiculous hat and I doubt the Queen did either. So there. And thank goodness Meghan’s gown was so “white”, otherwise she would have been matching Kate : (
Camilla wore white to registry wedding.
Mountbatten wanted Charles to marry Amanda knatchbull. Mountbatten granddaughter who had no experience. He did not want Charles to marry his mistress. Philip was turned down by actress and socialite C o b i n a wright who broke up with him. Scooter was the one who wanted to break up harry and Meghan. And how come Beatrice and Edo were not told to slow down. Such hypocrisy.
Did the queen approve of keens wardrobe malfunctions on actual royal tours.
We were told for years after Sussexit that Meghan was welcomed by the royal family with open arms, but now that QEII is dead, all of a sudden, everyone has reservations and doesn’t want them to marry. Make it make sense! Which is it?
I’m glad at least that he points out how ridiculously disrespectful and inappropriate the “royals” behaved during the wedding.
Harry and Meghan had dated for well over a year when they got engaged, right? They were both in their 30s, there was no reason to wait another year for marriage. This family is total garbage.
How many more books will be coming out. I think pretty much all the gutter rats have written nonsense which shows many how unwelcomed Meghan was. Harry and Meghan’s wedding was a pivotal moment for the monarchy which they failed to capture. Far too many secrets and deplorable acts they used Meghan’s name after to cover for. Instead of using this wedding as a springboard they chose to destroy themselves from within. The wedding itself was a love fest for the couple and millions felt the love and joy this couple showed. The definitive book is Spare, all the others are just money grabs.
Boy it sure has been all hands on deck for the targeted attacks with hundreds of these articles to distract from the leftovers sheltering the former prince who has been arrested and is under investigation for treasonous acts that. Involved selling secrets for sex with trafficked children and women..and the fact that Peggy and Chuck knew the truth all along and Peggy’s Earthshot has been reported for taking money from Epstein clients who boasted about torture videos. So we get the dead queen brought back to life just to p*ss all over Meghan from the grave it’s truly disgusting and extremely obvious.. the BRF doesn’t even have the common decency to be embarrassed by all of this. Shame on them and I hope the heckling gets a lot louder and follows them everywhere what a waste of resources these people are.