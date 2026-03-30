“Andrew Garfield’s Harry Potter comments are not actually controversial” links

Oh, this is the big “Andrew Garfield talks about the Harry Potter movies” controversy? Until now, I hadn’t read the quotes. Garfield is just saying nice things about Daniel Radcliffe and refusing to say you-know-who’s name. [OMG Blog]

Sophie Turner got injured on the set of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider & they’re pausing the production. I keep forgetting that she was cast as the new Lara. [Just Jared]

Anya Taylor Joy wore a Dior lampshade. [RCFA]

It will be so funny if Zendaya phones it in, style-wise, when it comes time to promote the final season of Euphoria. [LaineyGossip]

Gen Z wants a physical-media comeback. [Pajiba]

Rose Byrne: an awards-season style retrospective. [Go Fug Yourself]

Are we getting Happy Death Day 3? [Seriously OMG]

How the Duggars are reacting to Joseph Duggar’s arrest. [Starcasm]

Celebrities at the No Kings protests. [Hollywood Life]

Donald Trump’s latest White House renovation. [Buzzfeed]