“Andrew Garfield’s Harry Potter comments are not actually controversial” links

Oh, this is the big “Andrew Garfield talks about the Harry Potter movies” controversy? Until now, I hadn’t read the quotes. Garfield is just saying nice things about Daniel Radcliffe and refusing to say you-know-who’s name. [OMG Blog]
Sophie Turner got injured on the set of Lara Croft: Tomb Raider & they’re pausing the production. I keep forgetting that she was cast as the new Lara. [Just Jared]
Anya Taylor Joy wore a Dior lampshade. [RCFA]
It will be so funny if Zendaya phones it in, style-wise, when it comes time to promote the final season of Euphoria. [LaineyGossip]
Gen Z wants a physical-media comeback. [Pajiba]
Rose Byrne: an awards-season style retrospective. [Go Fug Yourself]
Are we getting Happy Death Day 3? [Seriously OMG]
How the Duggars are reacting to Joseph Duggar’s arrest. [Starcasm]
Celebrities at the No Kings protests. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump’s latest White House renovation. [Buzzfeed]
I don’t recognize Rose Byrne’s face anymore.
Really? I actually think she’s ageing beautifully. She looks confident and happy. I struggle to see any signs of work on her face, she has crows feet, lines on her forehead… she looks ‘normal’ if you take into account the fact that she is a beautiful woman.
I agree that last picture she looks different, but overall she has stayed very recognizable and gracefully herself.
I am always here to discuss Zendaya’s completely different persona in Euphoria. That was my first introduction to her, and she just hits it out of the park in every episode with her phenomenal acting. Sure, Sydney Sweeney is the boob girl in the show, but Zendaya is the star without question. I just rewatched season 2 to prep for season 3 (I’ve watched season 1 a zillion times). Now that Zendaya is an A-List super glamorous movie star, it’s even more astonishing how she becomes an awkward drug-addicted teen with blemished skin. She was much younger then, so perhaps she did have blemished skin and they didn’t cover it with makeup? But maybe the blemishes are makeup to make her seem more adolescent? Either way, she just disappears into a character that is so different from her reality. That’s true acting.
Okay, am I the only one who sees the splotchy skin on Anna Taylor Joys’s legs? Is it a horrible application of self tanner or some new style of hosiery that I am not aware of ??
It’s the light source(s) casting weird shadows due to the shape of the outfit. You can see the shadow of the dangling bit right above her knee. The line on her thigh is from the edge of the dress.
Took a quick look and that appears to be shadows.
Mandy Patinkin was at Kingston NY rally.