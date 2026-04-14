Heather Locklear has been dating Lorenzo Lamas for months

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas posing separately at The Brave and the Rescued Honoring LA Fire Department First Responders held at The LA City Fire Museum in Los Angeles January 18, 2026
It’s been a hot minute since we checked in with Heather Locklear. In 2020, she announced that she’d hit the one-year of sobriety and was engaged to her high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser. They ended their engagement and broke up last May. Heather now has a new man in her life. She’s been dating fellow 1990s heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas for several months. They even spent New Years together. Lorenzo has been divorced six times. He most recent marriages were to Shawna Craig (the one who was his daughter’s surrogate) whom he divorced in 2018, and Kenna Nicole, which ended in July 2025.

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are dating, a friend of Locklear’s tells PEOPLE.

Locklear, 64, and Lamas, 68, have been dating for months, according to TMZ, which first reported the news and published photos of the couple together in Las Vegas. The couple’s adult children from previous relationships are meeting this weekend, sources told TMZ.

A rep for the actress couldn’t be reached for comment.

Locklear, best known for her roles on Dynasty and Melrose Place, shares daughter Ava Sambora, 28, with ex-husband Richie Sambora. Locklear and Sambora were married from 1994 to 2007.

Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993, and engaged to Chris Heisser for five years before they split in May 2025.

Lamas, who starred in Falcon Crest during the 1980s, has six children. He shares son A.J., 42, and daughter Shayne, 40, with the late Michele Smith, whom he was married to from 1983 to 1985. He shares daughter Paton, 37, with Daphne Ashbrook, whom he dated from 1986 to 1988; and daughters, Alexandra, 28, Victoria, 26, and Isabella, 25, with Shauna Sand, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2002.

The actor was also married to Victoria Hilbert from 1981 to 1982; Kathleen Kinmont from 1989 to 1993; Shawna Craig from 2011 to 2018; and Kenna Scott from 2023 to 2025.

[From People]

The news of Heather and Lorenzo dating is so 90s-core that I had to look it up to make sure that this was a new relationship and not a rekindled old one. Page Six has a picture of them together from a trip to Buffalo, NY in November 2025 while TMZ has pictures of them from their New Year’s Eve date in Vegas. They look happy and cute together. I’m impressed that they managed to keep it a secret for this long! I wonder if the pictures that TMZ and Page Six got came from their camps in an attempt to do a controlled, slow rollout, or if someone only just now sold them for whatever reason. Either way, may they have a healthy, uneventful courtship that gives them both what they’re looking for in a relationship.

Photo from The World’s Largest Disco with Lorenzo Lamas, Heather Locklear, Christopher Atkins, Sonja Morgan, Jennifer Beals and Deney Terrio.

Heather Locklear

Lorenzo Lamas

Photos credit: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, Sadou Faye/Avalon, Facebook/World’s Largest Disco

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11 Responses to “Heather Locklear has been dating Lorenzo Lamas for months”

  1. Amy says:
    April 14, 2026 at 7:08 am

    I would never had guessed who the man was. Perhaps that is why the pictures were not sold? He looks so different.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    April 14, 2026 at 7:10 am

    This couple makes so much sense I actually thought they already dated

    Reply
  3. Elizabeth says:
    April 14, 2026 at 7:16 am

    I totally forgot that Heather Locklear was married to Tommy Lee before Pamela Anderson. She was also engaged to Jack Wagner for a while.

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    April 14, 2026 at 7:29 am

    I’m surprised they were never a couple before. Good for them.

    Reply
  5. Jferber says:
    April 14, 2026 at 7:40 am

    Good for them.

    Reply
  6. AngryJayne says:
    April 14, 2026 at 7:45 am

    This is a nostalgia trip that actually makes sense- unlike Sonja Morgan from RHONY randomly in that group photo lol

    Reply
  7. Jayna says:
    April 14, 2026 at 8:11 am

    He was divorced last year from his sixth wife, who was much younger, as usual. He’s probably broke.

    What a catch!

    Reply
  8. Tarte Au Citron says:
    April 14, 2026 at 8:30 am

    I also assumed they had hooked up already. Lorenzo… what a blast from the past!

    Reply
  9. Goldenmom says:
    April 14, 2026 at 8:40 am

    SIX divorces? Not exactly top shelf fresh. Anyone would have to keep both eyes open and one hand on the door.

    Reply
  10. Dee says:
    April 14, 2026 at 8:58 am

    I recall wife number 4 saying she was his last wife. Hopefully Heather dates him and doesn’t marry him!

    Reply

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