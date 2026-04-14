Heather Locklear has been dating Lorenzo Lamas for months



It’s been a hot minute since we checked in with Heather Locklear. In 2020, she announced that she’d hit the one-year of sobriety and was engaged to her high school sweetheart, Chris Heisser. They ended their engagement and broke up last May. Heather now has a new man in her life. She’s been dating fellow 1990s heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas for several months. They even spent New Years together. Lorenzo has been divorced six times. He most recent marriages were to Shawna Craig (the one who was his daughter’s surrogate) whom he divorced in 2018, and Kenna Nicole, which ended in July 2025.

Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are dating, a friend of Locklear’s tells PEOPLE. Locklear, 64, and Lamas, 68, have been dating for months, according to TMZ, which first reported the news and published photos of the couple together in Las Vegas. The couple’s adult children from previous relationships are meeting this weekend, sources told TMZ. A rep for the actress couldn’t be reached for comment. Locklear, best known for her roles on Dynasty and Melrose Place, shares daughter Ava Sambora, 28, with ex-husband Richie Sambora. Locklear and Sambora were married from 1994 to 2007. Locklear was previously married to Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993, and engaged to Chris Heisser for five years before they split in May 2025. Lamas, who starred in Falcon Crest during the 1980s, has six children. He shares son A.J., 42, and daughter Shayne, 40, with the late Michele Smith, whom he was married to from 1983 to 1985. He shares daughter Paton, 37, with Daphne Ashbrook, whom he dated from 1986 to 1988; and daughters, Alexandra, 28, Victoria, 26, and Isabella, 25, with Shauna Sand, whom he was married to from 1996 to 2002. The actor was also married to Victoria Hilbert from 1981 to 1982; Kathleen Kinmont from 1989 to 1993; Shawna Craig from 2011 to 2018; and Kenna Scott from 2023 to 2025.

[From People]

The news of Heather and Lorenzo dating is so 90s-core that I had to look it up to make sure that this was a new relationship and not a rekindled old one. Page Six has a picture of them together from a trip to Buffalo, NY in November 2025 while TMZ has pictures of them from their New Year’s Eve date in Vegas. They look happy and cute together. I’m impressed that they managed to keep it a secret for this long! I wonder if the pictures that TMZ and Page Six got came from their camps in an attempt to do a controlled, slow rollout, or if someone only just now sold them for whatever reason. Either way, may they have a healthy, uneventful courtship that gives them both what they’re looking for in a relationship.