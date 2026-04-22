Nancy Sinatra calls Trump’s use of her dad’s song ‘My Way’ ‘a sacrilege’



There was a Final Jeopardy clue a while back that asked the contestants to identify the musician whose “most distinguising feature” were “his eyes, clear blue & alert.” As you know, Frank Sinatra is nicknamed “Ol’ Blue Eyes.” Only one person got it and the other two guessed David Bowie! I felt so old (and I do also have blue eyes, but no it’s not me). So, for all the kids and future Jeopardy contestants: the correct response to Ol’ Blue Eyes, The Voice, Chairman of the Board, OG Danny Ocean, (alleged) inspiration for Johnny Fontane, is Who is Frank Sinatra! Frank has been departed from this plane of existence for nearly 30 years, but over the weekend he suffered an indignity worse than being forgotten trivia: the current president, Dementia Don, used a clip of Frank singing “My Way” in one of Don’s demented social media postings. Frank’s daughter Nancy Sinatra was made aware of the offense and called it what it is: “a sacrilege.”

“These Boots Are Made For Walkin’” singer Nancy Sinatra made it clear Sunday that President Donald Trump was a heel for sharing a video of her father Frank Sinatra singing “My Way.” Without explanation, Trump posted the vintage clip Saturday of the Chairman of the Board crooning the classic tune of a man looking back on his life without compromise. The entry prompted all kinds of speculation. But Nancy Sinatra, 85, wasn’t interested in the president’s motive. “This is a sacrilege,” she wrote. One person asked if Nancy could do anything about it, and she replied, “Unfortunately no. The only people who can do something are the publishers.” Even that route may not prove fruitful, according to Entertainment Weekly. “There’s a big difference between Trump using music at rallies or in ads, where a license is required, and merely sharing a video on social media,” the show business outlet wrote. “My Way” is one of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ signature hits, but he didn’t sing the original version, “Comme d’habitude,” previously performed in French (and co-composed) by Jacques Revaux. Nancy Sinatra has made it clear in plain English that her father was no fan of the two-time president. Nor is she. Last year, she responded to a commenter on X who wrote that the singing legend would vote for Trump if he were still alive. (Sinatra died in 1998 at age 82.) “Not a chance,” Nancy Sinatra replied. “You obviously don’t know my father at all. Do some homework before you post about him.”

[From HuffPost]

Yeah, like the article says, Nancy really doesn’t have much recourse over something that doesn’t involve a license, like this video clip being reposted. But she has done her civic and daughterly duties by speaking out! Heaven knows the Sinatras are in good company among fine artists who vehemently object to their work being misused by President Felon. And if there’s any difference music-wise between Trump 1.0 and 2.0, it’s that this go round they’re not even trying to pretend they’re not just trolling musicians, obviously trying to leach some of that genuine popularity. This will happen again and again, but at least we get to track who claps back vs. who lets the association slide. Finally, I cannot walk away from this post without highlighting the fact that Nancy called it “a sacrilege” for Trump to post her dad’s performance of “My Way,” when we live in the same timeline as those Cologuard ads. Meaning… Frank’s legacy being tied to a poop test is preferable to being tied to Trump. I don’t disagree! It’s just another astonishing marker of the times.

Unfortunately no. The only people who can do something are the publishers. https://t.co/qcSrX9zD2H — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) April 19, 2026

This is a sacrilege. https://t.co/cPWoXiu0V6 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) April 19, 2026