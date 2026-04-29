NYT: Why isn’t King Charles meeting up with Prince Harry during the state visit?!

It cracks me up whenever the major American newspapers dip their toe into royal gossip, or present gossip as legitimate news. I understand that the lines are blurred a lot, especially when it comes to something like King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. All I know is that if Charles and Camilla were delivering glamour, diplomacy and a high-energy itinerary, the New York Times probably wouldn’t have published this article: “One Person Appears to Be Missing From King Charles’s U.S. Itinerary: Prince Harry.” What do you mean?? Is the NYT suggesting that Britain’s king continues to look like a dogsh-t father and dogsh-t grandfather on the global stage? You don’t say!!
One meeting that appears to be absent from King Charles III’s carefully planned schedule in the United States this week is any reunion with Prince Harry.
On a four-day state visit intended in part to repair bruised U.S.-British relations, Charles’s itinerary currently includes no plans to see Harry, his 41-year-old son, who lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and their two children.
Buckingham Palace officials declined to comment when asked whether the king and his younger son would meet. Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to be in Washington on Tuesday and New York on Wednesday before departing on Thursday.
The family fell out publicly when Harry, who holds the title Duke of Sussex, withdrew from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California in an act of self-exile. In the years since, their relationship has been tested again and again.
… Last September, Charles and Harry met for the first time in 19 months, an encounter that some hoped represented a rapprochement. The BBC reported that they spent around an hour together, having tea privately in Clarence House, the king’s London residence.
In the months since, the rift has been overshadowed by another, more damaging family scandal. The king’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested amid allegations that he had shared confidential government information with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, whose royal titles were previously stripped over his ties to Mr. Epstein, has denied wrongdoing.
Andrew’s withdrawal from royal life has contributed to an image of a shrunken and fractured royal family. Speaking days after Andrew’s arrest with Britain’s Channel 4 News, Harry did not directly address the subject of his uncle but acknowledged, with an awkward chuckle, that there had been “a lot of stuff in the news.”
[From The NY Times]
While all of us have known for weeks/months that Charles and Harry would not see each other during this visit, that lack of contact has become a story unto itself. A state visit overshadowed by a king once again neglecting his family and misjudging the public mood. Who would have thought!! I posted a clip of the royal reporter press-corps openly talking about it too – they’re ALSO making the state visit about “why can’t Charles visit Harry?” I said before that if Charles wanted it to happen, he would make it happen and royalists would find a way to justify it. Like, Charles easily could have invited the Sussexes to the party at the British embassy, or asked the Sussexes to meet him in New York. Charles refused.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Former Ukrainian Prime Minister and chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum Arseniy Yatsenyuk (L) shakes hands with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and founder of the Invictus Games Foundation, during the 18th Kyiv Security Forum in Kyiv, Ukraine, April 23, 2026. Themed “Darkness or Dawn: Is Light Ahead?”, the event brought together international leaders, senior security and defence officials, NATO representatives, diplomats, innovators, and public figures to discuss contemporary security challenges. Key topics included nuclear security, international solidarity with Ukraine, transatlantic unity, global defence and modern warfare technologies, anti-corruption efforts, countering disinformation, and the resilience of cities and energy infrastructure.,Image: 1093839521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: TARASOV/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry (C), The Duke of Sussex, and Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs Nataliia Kalmykova pose with the team of the Center for Scaling Technology Solutions at their booth in the mobile town during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, StratCom Ukraine founder and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Centre for Defence Strategies Alina Frolova and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova (L to R) talk during the Invictus Games Ukraine Forum, dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games movement in Ukraine, at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in WWII Memorial Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine, April 24, 2026. Ukraine has participated in the Invictus Games since 2017, showing strong results and steady team growth. The Ukrainian team competes in athletics, archery, rowing, and swimming, earning numerous medals and prize placements.,Image: 1094310790, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This photo cannot be distributed in the Russian Federation., Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirill Chubotin/UkrInform/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Queen Camilla are greeted by US Protocol Chief Monica Crowley as they arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 27, 2026. King Charles III arrives in Washington Monday for a high-stakes state visit aimed at salvaging Britain’s frayed ties with Donald Trump, amid extra-tight security following an attack on a gala dinner attended by the US president. Tensions over the Iran war have rocked the so-called “special relationship” ahead of a trip that was meant to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary of independence from the British monarch’s ancestors.,Image: 1094828493, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla on the day of an afternoon tea on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 27, 2026.,Image: 1094832799, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Suzanne Plunkett/Avalon
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United States President Donald J Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom on the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday, April 27, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1094835468, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 27: The United Kingdoms King Charles chats with President Donald Trump on Monday, April 27, 2026 at the White House in Washington, D.C. Copyright: xAllisonxRobbertx/,Image: 1094845324, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Allison Robbert / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla join US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania for a tour of the White House beehives in the grounds of the White House in Washington DC, on day one of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Monday April 27, 2026.,Image: 1094913077, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla join US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania for a tour of the White House beehives in the grounds of the White House in Washington DC, on day one of the state visit to the US. Picture date: Monday April 27, 2026.,Image: 1094913103, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
This is not idle gossip or voyeuristic speculation and for once I will give these rags credit for doing their job: if you cannot make peace in your own family, you cannot presume to tread the moral high ground, on a world stage. Prince William discovered this when he went on one of his occasional rhetorical tours de force about peace in the Middle East only for the IDF to tweet right back, “make peace with your brother first.”
If this were Charles making a solo visit, he might very well see Harry and his family. But he’s got Camilla in tow, so not going to happen. Amazing how it’s all about Charles and William. Camilla manages to keep her hands clean.
A state visit is quite different from a personal visit, which for the record monarchs don’t make. For everyone asking why Charles and Harry haven’t scheduled a get together, they need only consider the logistics of traveling across the US. England to DC takes less time than DC to California. Of course Harry could’ve met Charles in NY but we know that was never going to happen.
Apologies, @Icorrine, but, these people are not hostage like us, mere riff raff (I jest) to the timetable of jets on fuel rations and frequent flyer miles. When Charles announced he had cancer, Harry was landed in London within 24 hours. Then turned around and headed back to California again.
Yeah the geography of they’re in the same country doesn’t really account for the actual distances at play here, but the woman in the X video kinda nails it: “If I’m the king, I do what I want.”
I love the woman in that video but I don’t know who she is! But she’s right. He’s the king. He can see his grandchildren if he plans it. I’m not saying during the state visit but anytime over the last year or the upcoming year. Charles is the king. He can make it happen if he wants.
When spending time with a fascist is more important than spending time with your children or grandchildren you are a failure.
Really, DC to California is like London to Tehran. But the security and staff logistics are even more complicated.
Harry has visited his father in England. Without security. A flight to California isn’t hard, ffs.
The late queen used to tack on “personal” visits to Virginia, when in the states, to visit stud farms so it is doable, Charles just doesn’t want to.
“A state visit is quite different from a personal visit, which for the record monarchs don’t make. “ @Icorrine QEII went to Kentucky to buy horses. And Charles and Camilla travel out of the country too, he ran to his house in Romania when Harry came to the UK one time. Anyway nothing is stopping him from sending for Harry and his grandchildren to come see him during this visit, except his own stubbornness. He’s as big of a douchebag as Trump despite his posh accent.
@ocorrine
the royals make personal visits all the time. Queen Elizabeth had many, many visits to horse breeding farms in Kentucky for a minor example
I agree, ICorrine. Especially since this “state visit” with the orange menace is a tricky political one that Charles has navigated well and diplomatically. It’s turning out to be an important trip. Best that he sticks to business, makes the requisite important international headlines, and then goes home.
I have lots of criticism of how Charles avoids Harry when Harry visits England, but keeping personal business out of a US trip is wise and keeps the focus on state issues.
Why is the assumption – also made in the Twitter clip above – that Charles would have had to fly to California? That is somewhat absurd in terms of a state visit that otherwise takes him only to DC and NY.
But Harry and even the whole family could easily fly to NY or DC to meet with Charles, if they were invited to do so. H&M are in NY for work all the time, they all (King’s crew & Sussexes) could have even pretended they (Sussexes) were going to be there anyway so it made good sense to meet for lunch (or whatever other excuse KC’s camp might have wanted to give the press).
But they certainly could have met for a meal, or even done a public good will event together as part of the state visit. In fact, were it not for the ridiculous feud-energy/punishment vibe KC & Will like to keep up with regard to Harry, having a child, DIL and grandchildren living in the US would actually be a wise thing to highlight the very personal closeness between the two countries, in addition to the political alliances the UK is trying to remind the US of.
Like, the optics – not to mention the attention – would be off the charts if they’d done this smartly.
Instead, insecurity, jealousy and immaturity (and, let’s face it, an incandescent heir back home) kept a whole-arse king from making the smart political AND personal moves. And it truly speaks volumes about their leadership skills.
Harry and Meghan are not in the same category as Andrew. Charles will continue to get booed and asked how long he knew about Andrew’s association with Epstein. And Harry did not go ‘into exile.” He was told that there would be one year review, yet Charles pulled security from him, took away the Sussex home in the UK, and the media was alerted so they had to flee Canada.
He’s not meeting with Harry because he doesn’t want to, and possibly because Harry doesn’t want to do any public meetings either. Especially not around this state visit. This is what I was saying yesterday though where even the US media presents this stuff as simple, why isn’t this basic thing happening? Without any acknowledgment of everything else that has occurred to get to that point.
They aren’t meeting in the US because Charles doesn’t want to give up any attention. And because he has directly and indirectly made it impossible for them to meet in the UK. They don’t have a home, they don’t have security, and they are being prevented from having guaranteed protection.
So while they’re falling all over themselves to praise him for his speech remember all this stuff still exists in the background. This is who he is.
Why would they meet up? As far as we’re aware the King hasn’t apologised for all the harm he has personally caused M&H and their children – everything that went down while they lived in the UK, how he broke the Sandringham agreement by removing their security and then took their UK home, how he got his aides to further interfere with the RAVAC process and how he treated Harry (and Meghan) around the Queens death. Harry like many who are estranged from a parent might have limited contact with him due to his father’s cancer diagnosis, but it’s very limited contact – on average seeing him once every year/two years. I’m sure he wishes his father well in his battle against cancer.
So I never expected Harry and especially Meghan to meet that man or invite him to visit them. Both Meghan and Harry’s father are responsible for the estrangement from their children and grandchildren.
Some supporters try to put the majority of the blame for everything that happened on W&K – they played their part but the majority of the harm experienced by H&M was caused by Charles, he is the one who has been running the show due to his mothers age and her declining health.
Scooter did make it known he would “take away” titles. He and Kate treated them badly. Kate took step towards Meghan in front of cameras and glaring at her. Yet that is never mentioned by Keen fans.
If Charles wanted to see his son while in America, he would have his son meet him at a location, either in New York or DC. No one expects a man his age to travel far
Lol Charles has gone to Australia! He doesn’t want to see them. That’s the only reason.
If we all agree that Charles doesn’t want to see Harry then why keep belaboring the point? There seems to be a gross misapprehension that a single meeting between father and son is going to mend all fences.
Because this is a gossip site and that is what we do, belabor points, lol.
But it is true – Charles isn’t seeing Harry on this trip because he doesn’t want to see him. It’s not about “the monarch doesn’t make personal visits” or whatever (since that’s not the case.) a lot of people are making excuses for him but thats the simple truth.
no one here thinks one meeting is going to mend all fences.
Charles could and should do this. Hey some of the stink off from visiting Trump, too. Charles has time for a fascist, but not his own son? At least optics?
Why?
Same reason he left Diana in the hospital 30 mins after giving birth to Harry.
He is not allowed.
Diana used to say that there were three people in her marriage.
Well, the boys could say there was a boulder blocking their father’s path that is why he never bonded with his sons.
The state visit is supposed to be about repairing relationship between Britain and the UK, not about the relationship between Charles and Harry. The press would just muddy the waters more than they have by discussing both stories. Charles is still a shit father, though.
The woman reporter in that video clip nailed it: Charles being “too busy” to visit his son and grandchildren is just an excuse. He could make it happen if he wanted to.
But he’s a terrible father, so he’s not.
I stand with the woman in the video. Charles can do whatever he wants. And he plainly doesn’t want to see Harry and his grandkids. Period. Point blank. Why does anyone try to hide the obvious? It’s really just that plain and simple. The rest is BS and noise.
If Charles could find a way to come ask the way to the US to help repair the US/UK relationship, he could meet his son somewhere in the world to repair his familial relationship.
Again, Charles doesn’t want to.
It would be so simple to fly to California for a couple of days for a private family visit at his son’s home.
Nah, let him leave without seeing them. Imagine what would happen if he showed up to see them. Pics of the kids might get “leaked” ( we know how the press roll), let him go home and be the usual trash grandparent we expect him to be.
I mean, not for nothing, but we know the Sussexes can move in silence AND that Harry has been testing Charles to see if he leaks. It’s possible the Sussexes will visit with Charles in New York and we won’t know anything about it. Stranger things have happened.
It doesn’t look good that Charles will go all the way to the US and not see his son and grandchildren especially after making a speech about unity and diversity. But more and more I believe that Charles didn’t want Harry to marry Meghan and can’t accept Archie and Lili as his grandchildren.