NYT: Why isn’t King Charles meeting up with Prince Harry during the state visit?!

It cracks me up whenever the major American newspapers dip their toe into royal gossip, or present gossip as legitimate news. I understand that the lines are blurred a lot, especially when it comes to something like King Charles and Camilla’s US state visit. All I know is that if Charles and Camilla were delivering glamour, diplomacy and a high-energy itinerary, the New York Times probably wouldn’t have published this article: “One Person Appears to Be Missing From King Charles’s U.S. Itinerary: Prince Harry.” What do you mean?? Is the NYT suggesting that Britain’s king continues to look like a dogsh-t father and dogsh-t grandfather on the global stage? You don’t say!!

One meeting that appears to be absent from King Charles III’s carefully planned schedule in the United States this week is any reunion with Prince Harry. On a four-day state visit intended in part to repair bruised U.S.-British relations, Charles’s itinerary currently includes no plans to see Harry, his 41-year-old son, who lives in California with his wife, Meghan, and their two children. Buckingham Palace officials declined to comment when asked whether the king and his younger son would meet. Charles and Queen Camilla are scheduled to be in Washington on Tuesday and New York on Wednesday before departing on Thursday. The family fell out publicly when Harry, who holds the title Duke of Sussex, withdrew from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California in an act of self-exile. In the years since, their relationship has been tested again and again. … Last September, Charles and Harry met for the first time in 19 months, an encounter that some hoped represented a rapprochement. The BBC reported that they spent around an hour together, having tea privately in Clarence House, the king’s London residence. In the months since, the rift has been overshadowed by another, more damaging family scandal. The king’s brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested amid allegations that he had shared confidential government information with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew, whose royal titles were previously stripped over his ties to Mr. Epstein, has denied wrongdoing. Andrew’s withdrawal from royal life has contributed to an image of a shrunken and fractured royal family. Speaking days after Andrew’s arrest with Britain’s Channel 4 News, Harry did not directly address the subject of his uncle but acknowledged, with an awkward chuckle, that there had been “a lot of stuff in the news.”

[From The NY Times]

While all of us have known for weeks/months that Charles and Harry would not see each other during this visit, that lack of contact has become a story unto itself. A state visit overshadowed by a king once again neglecting his family and misjudging the public mood. Who would have thought!! I posted a clip of the royal reporter press-corps openly talking about it too – they’re ALSO making the state visit about “why can’t Charles visit Harry?” I said before that if Charles wanted it to happen, he would make it happen and royalists would find a way to justify it. Like, Charles easily could have invited the Sussexes to the party at the British embassy, or asked the Sussexes to meet him in New York. Charles refused.

They’re at the White House with a state visit to cover, but let’s push the “Harry and Meghan” narrative that will get the most clicks.😅 At least we got one fact: 4 years without seeing his grandkids… totally a choice. Frogmore Cottage made that clear. pic.twitter.com/xlYMjhjnwa — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) April 27, 2026