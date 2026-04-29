King Charles made an extremely vague reference to the Epstein survivors

While I’m loath to give King Charles his flowers, I have to give credit where it’s due: the first two days of his US state visit have exceeded expectations, and he’s been warmly received. His speech before Congress was very good, as was his speech at the state dinner. He’s managed Donald Trump’s narcissism and stupidity and come out of it with some kind of diplomatic win. Will this be some kind of “reset” between the US and UK? No. The Brits gave Trump exactly what he wanted, a visit from the king, and Trump will continue to make a horse’s ass out of himself and Britain as long as he’s in office. But sure, this has been an overwhelmingly good visit for Charles and Camilla. It helps THEM. It helps their image.

The one black mark on the visit is Charles and Camilla’s mishandling of the situation with the Epstein survivors. Charles and Camilla both refused, point blank, to meet with the survivors. Sky Roberts, the brother of the late Virginia Giuffre, also traveled to DC with the hope of meeting with Charles and/or Camilla, and Sky was rebuffed as well. They’re trying to make a big deal about Charles making a very vague reference to Jeffrey Epstein and his victims in his speech to Congress, but the reference was so “veiled,” it barely means anything. This is what he said: “In both of our countries, it is the very fact of our vibrant, diverse and free societies that gives us our collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today.” Classic royal doublespeak.

Here’s some of the coverage where American outlets gave Sky Roberts and others a platform to talk about how Charles f–ked up by refusing these meetings. This really was so stupid from the palace – another piece of chronic mismanagement. These could have been brief, private meetings and it would have done so much for the survivors.

Absolute bombshell on MS NOW. Prominent anchor Chris Jansing reveals King Charles refused to meet with Epstein survivors in Washington. The brave victims are begging Congress for accountability while the royal establishment desperately continues to protect elite abusers. pic.twitter.com/gFZHMgoukv — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) April 28, 2026

🚨MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Virginia Giuffre’s brother Sky Roberts CALLS OUT King Charles for ignoring Epstein’s victims. “All we needed from the King is to look us in the eye… and let us know that there was gonna be a fair investigation.” Silence over justice. A royal disgrace. https://t.co/N9pDS7OIlC pic.twitter.com/paVoaajuGv — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 28, 2026

🚨ACCOUNTABILITY: King Charles just got called out, HARD.

After refusing to meet with Epstein survivors, Rep. Melanie Stansbury says:

⁰“Stand with survivors… he missed an opportunity globally to stand with survivors today.” He had the moment. King Charles BLEW it. https://t.co/N9pDS7OIlC pic.twitter.com/SCFreK7o9P — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 28, 2026