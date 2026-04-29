King Charles made an extremely vague reference to the Epstein survivors

While I’m loath to give King Charles his flowers, I have to give credit where it’s due: the first two days of his US state visit have exceeded expectations, and he’s been warmly received. His speech before Congress was very good, as was his speech at the state dinner. He’s managed Donald Trump’s narcissism and stupidity and come out of it with some kind of diplomatic win. Will this be some kind of “reset” between the US and UK? No. The Brits gave Trump exactly what he wanted, a visit from the king, and Trump will continue to make a horse’s ass out of himself and Britain as long as he’s in office. But sure, this has been an overwhelmingly good visit for Charles and Camilla. It helps THEM. It helps their image.

The one black mark on the visit is Charles and Camilla’s mishandling of the situation with the Epstein survivors. Charles and Camilla both refused, point blank, to meet with the survivors. Sky Roberts, the brother of the late Virginia Giuffre, also traveled to DC with the hope of meeting with Charles and/or Camilla, and Sky was rebuffed as well. They’re trying to make a big deal about Charles making a very vague reference to Jeffrey Epstein and his victims in his speech to Congress, but the reference was so “veiled,” it barely means anything. This is what he said: “In both of our countries, it is the very fact of our vibrant, diverse and free societies that gives us our collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today.” Classic royal doublespeak.

Here’s some of the coverage where American outlets gave Sky Roberts and others a platform to talk about how Charles f–ked up by refusing these meetings. This really was so stupid from the palace – another piece of chronic mismanagement. These could have been brief, private meetings and it would have done so much for the survivors.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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7 Responses to “King Charles made an extremely vague reference to the Epstein survivors”

  1. YankeeDoodles says:
    April 29, 2026 at 10:07 am

    In fairness to Charles I’m guessing the Trump team asked him not to do this. It would have vitiated the whole point of the visit.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      April 29, 2026 at 10:34 am

      I wondered about this. Everyone keeps mentioning Andrew, but the President is clearly connected to the same stuff too. Would Trump want/allow Charles/UK reminding us what he has been up to? I assume new tariffs would be on the table if this happened.

      Reply
    • Chantal1 says:
      April 29, 2026 at 11:05 am

      Absolutely! According to our Congress people who reviewed them, The Felon is mentioned over a MILLION times in the unredacted Epstein Files. The Felon is desperate and willing to do anything to change and keep the national conversation off the E files (so thanks Melania for bringing the focus back). Once the admin became aware of the Survivors’ request to meet C-Rex, many warnings/demands undoubtedly took place. After all, bullying is what this admin does best. Also, and pitifully, neither of these jealous and insecure men want to share the national spotlight with anyone else.

      Reply
  2. bellatrix says:
    April 29, 2026 at 10:11 am

    “some of the ILLS”? The ILLS. Jeezus.

    Reply
  3. QuiteContrary says:
    April 29, 2026 at 10:44 am

    Yes, let’s “support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today” — by MEETING WITH THEM, FOR STARTERS.

    (Sorry for the “shouting” — this is infuriating.)

    Reply
  4. Amy Bee says:
    April 29, 2026 at 12:30 pm

    I’m not giving any credence to the narrative that Charles talked about Esptein’s victims. That line in his speech is a cop out and woefully insufficient.

    Reply
  5. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    April 29, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    Charles was besties with two child molesters, and Trump is everywhere in the Epstein files. There’s no way either of these men give a rat’s @ss about abuse victims.

    Reply

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