“Brett Goldstein & Jennifer Lopez look great in ‘Office Romance'” links

The backstory on Office Romance is amazing – Brett Goldstein has had a massive crush on Jennifer Lopez for years, so he cowrote a rom-com script where they could star together and she said yes! It looks like they have tons of chemistry too. [LaineyGossip]
Grace Gummer wore something… unexpected. [RCFA]
Britney Spears was formally charged with a DUI. [Hollywood Life]
Why isn’t Simon Baker in The Devil Wears Prada 2?? [Pajiba]
Ziwe interviews Ramy Youssef. [OMG Blog]
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen were out & about this week. [Just Jared]
Goldie Hawn slept through her Oscar win. [Seriously OMG]
For your Emmy consideration: Love Story. [Go Fug Yourself]
Young people, stop with this crap. [Starcasm]
NACHO Trump malfunctions. [Buzzfeed]

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13 Responses to ““Brett Goldstein & Jennifer Lopez look great in ‘Office Romance'” links”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    May 1, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    I 💚 a good rom com sp I will be watching ❣️

    Reply
  2. Nev says:
    May 1, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    looks great!!! she is so liz taylor coded. i love it.

    Reply
  3. LOLA says:
    May 1, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    I am so into this! I love Brett Goldstein and I like Jlo rom coms! I’m also super into the new Meet the Fockers coming out later this year. Give me all the good distractions!

    Reply
  4. QuiteContrary says:
    May 1, 2026 at 1:37 pm

    I’m going to watch the hell out of the escapist nonsense that “Office Romance” appears to be.

    Reply
  5. Mango says:
    May 1, 2026 at 2:47 pm

    Oh look, her next 6-month husband. Hope he’s already saving up for the rock.

    Reply
    • Lady Baden-Baden says:
      May 1, 2026 at 3:24 pm

      So, there’s this thing called a “movie” and – get this – it’s complete fiction! Like, totally made up! Crazy, right?

      Reply
      • Margie says:
        May 1, 2026 at 7:56 pm

        That’s how she met Ben while they were making Gigli. She married that backup dancer after two months. JBlow only loves one person and that’s herself🤣

    • Smiley77 says:
      May 1, 2026 at 3:53 pm

      @mango:
      I’m with you. I’m pretty sure Brettifer is just around the horizon. 🙂

      Reply
    • Terri says:
      May 1, 2026 at 5:40 pm

      omg, I hope not. I love him too much to see him as a Jennifer victim.

      Reply
  6. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    May 1, 2026 at 3:21 pm

    I will watch anything with Brett Goldstein in it. It’s going to be weird if he’s not saying f*ck a lot though.

    Reply
  7. KC2 says:
    May 1, 2026 at 4:57 pm

    OMG, that’s so cute! I’d watch Brett Goldstein in anything. And J Lo…sigh. She gets a pass for her sheer perfection in Selena.

    Reply
  8. Anare says:
    May 1, 2026 at 6:07 pm

    Ugh, JLo trailer was cringy. Brett Goldstein seems fine, he is watchable, but she is just a hard no. I can’t. Pass!
    I wish I could afford to wear The Row. Sigh. Olsens look good here.

    Reply
  9. Margie says:
    May 1, 2026 at 8:07 pm

    I wonder what roles are being offered to JBlow that she has to resort to Netflix movies now…..mother to a woman in her twenties, a grandma, playing second fiddle to a younger actor? I think people are sick of JBlow.

    Reply

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