“Brett Goldstein & Jennifer Lopez look great in ‘Office Romance'” links

The backstory on Office Romance is amazing – Brett Goldstein has had a massive crush on Jennifer Lopez for years, so he cowrote a rom-com script where they could star together and she said yes! It looks like they have tons of chemistry too. [LaineyGossip]
Grace Gummer wore something… unexpected. [RCFA]
Britney Spears was formally charged with a DUI. [Hollywood Life]
Why isn’t Simon Baker in The Devil Wears Prada 2?? [Pajiba]
Ziwe interviews Ramy Youssef. [OMG Blog]
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen were out & about this week. [Just Jared]
Goldie Hawn slept through her Oscar win. [Seriously OMG]
For your Emmy consideration: Love Story. [Go Fug Yourself]
Young people, stop with this crap. [Starcasm]
NACHO Trump malfunctions. [Buzzfeed]
I 💚 a good rom com sp I will be watching ❣️
looks great!!! she is so liz taylor coded. i love it.
I am so into this! I love Brett Goldstein and I like Jlo rom coms! I’m also super into the new Meet the Fockers coming out later this year. Give me all the good distractions!
I’m going to watch the hell out of the escapist nonsense that “Office Romance” appears to be.
Oh look, her next 6-month husband. Hope he’s already saving up for the rock.
So, there’s this thing called a “movie” and – get this – it’s complete fiction! Like, totally made up! Crazy, right?
That’s how she met Ben while they were making Gigli. She married that backup dancer after two months. JBlow only loves one person and that’s herself🤣
@mango:
I’m with you. I’m pretty sure Brettifer is just around the horizon. 🙂
omg, I hope not. I love him too much to see him as a Jennifer victim.
I will watch anything with Brett Goldstein in it. It’s going to be weird if he’s not saying f*ck a lot though.
OMG, that’s so cute! I’d watch Brett Goldstein in anything. And J Lo…sigh. She gets a pass for her sheer perfection in Selena.
Ugh, JLo trailer was cringy. Brett Goldstein seems fine, he is watchable, but she is just a hard no. I can’t. Pass!
I wish I could afford to wear The Row. Sigh. Olsens look good here.
I wonder what roles are being offered to JBlow that she has to resort to Netflix movies now…..mother to a woman in her twenties, a grandma, playing second fiddle to a younger actor? I think people are sick of JBlow.