“Brett Goldstein & Jennifer Lopez look great in ‘Office Romance'” links

The backstory on Office Romance is amazing – Brett Goldstein has had a massive crush on Jennifer Lopez for years, so he cowrote a rom-com script where they could star together and she said yes! It looks like they have tons of chemistry too. [LaineyGossip]

Grace Gummer wore something… unexpected. [RCFA]

Britney Spears was formally charged with a DUI. [Hollywood Life]

Why isn’t Simon Baker in The Devil Wears Prada 2?? [Pajiba]

Ziwe interviews Ramy Youssef. [OMG Blog]

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen were out & about this week. [Just Jared]

Goldie Hawn slept through her Oscar win. [Seriously OMG]

For your Emmy consideration: Love Story. [Go Fug Yourself]

Young people, stop with this crap. [Starcasm]

NACHO Trump malfunctions. [Buzzfeed]