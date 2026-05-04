Spirit Airlines canceled all flights and shut down, stranding millions of passengers



Last year, Spirit Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in a 12-month period. They claimed they’d be doing “comprehensive restructuring” in an attempt to turn a profit. Spirit had a prior failed merger with JetBlue in 2024 that a Reagan-appointed judge blocked for violating antitrust laws.

Sadly, Spirit Airlines has finally waved its white flag. Early on Saturday morning, they made the announcement that they were shutting down, effective immediately. In a statement, the company cited high fuel costs as the major reason for their sudden closing. In addition, all flights were canceled and ticketholders were issued refunds. They also shut down their customer service department and told stranded flyers that they could not assist them with booking new flights on other airlines. It was an absolute mess.

Spirit Airlines, the pioneering discount airline that shook up the budget travel business, is shutting down its operations. The company is in its second bankruptcy and was in serious financial trouble well before the Iran war sent jet fuel prices surging. America’s eighth-largest carrier tried to reach a deal with the Trump administration on an 11th-hour rescue package, but a key group of creditors balked at the proposal. Spirit is the first major US airline in 25 years to go out of business because of financial problems. Its demise has stranded thousands of passengers who have to adjust plans and millions who have tickets for future dates — Spirit canceled all flights, shut down its customer service and instructed customers not to go to the airport. Customers with Spirit tickets will be issued refunds, and they have been instructed to rebook travel on other carriers. “We are proud of the impact of our ultra-low-cost model on the industry over the last 34 years and had hoped to serve our guests for many years to come,” Spirit said in a statement. “It is with great disappointment that on May 2, 2026, Spirit Airlines started an orderly wind-down of our operations, effective immediately.” The decision will put 17,000 workers out of a job, including 14,000 Spirit employees and thousands of contractors and other people whose jobs depend on Spirit. Eliminating the airline’s flights may also result in higher fares across the entire US airline industry. In a note to its customers, Spirit said it is not able to help rebook flights to another airline, but it will automatically issue refunds to passengers who bought tickets through Spirit with a credit or debit card. Passengers who booked flights via a travel agent “should contact the travel agent directly to request a refund,” Spirit said. Customers who booked flights using any other method, including a voucher, credit or Free Spirit points, may be out of luck. Companies that go out of business typically stop honoring rewards, coupons and vouchers after they cease operations. Spirit said potential refunds of those payment methods will be determined in the company’s bankruptcy court process. Passengers in the middle of a trip must now find a seat on another airline. That could be a costly problem: Last-minute “walk-up” fares are the most expensive in the industry, and Spirit said it wouldn’t reimburse customers for incidental travel costs associated with canceled trips — but insurers might cover the cost for customers who purchased travel insurance. United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines are capping fares for Spirit passengers, with prices expected “to be about $200 for a one-way ticket,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a news conference Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport. Travelers must provide a Spirit confirmation number and proof of payment to access the fares, he said, and that the “offers are not going to be open forever.” High jet fuel costs have pinched all US airlines, sending their costs surging. Jet fuel is the second biggest cost for airlines, behind only labor…Larger airlines have cushioned the blow somewhat by hiking some fees and fares and cutting flights. But smaller airlines, including Spirit, ran into trouble: Discount carriers like Spirit have a harder time raising fares because they rely on ultra-low fares to attract business.

[From CNN]

Most domestic airlines are offering reduced one-way fares for travelers stranded by Spirit, but it sounds like they’re still free to set their own prices. Shutting down without any warning is a terrible thing to do. I’m pissed off on travelers’ behalf. I feel terrible for employees who suddenly found themselves without jobs and customers who had to frantically try to book new flights. I cannot believe Spirit can get away with that.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration and their MAGA loyalist accounts on social media spent the entire weekend blaming Biden’s DOJ and Elizabeth Warren for Spirit’s failure, citing the failed JetBlue merger. They completely leave out that Spirit said the decision was due to high fuel prices. They also ignore the fact that it was denied because it violated antitrust laws and that JetBlue isn’t doing so hot right now themselves. Between Spirit being able to screw everyone over like that and the immediate, deliberate disinformation campaign that’s being amplified this truly is the dumbest timeline.

Republicans blamed the Biden Administration for the closure, but the airline cited rising jet fuel prices, which have skyrocketed since the Iran War began.https://t.co/unRbjtJnej — TIME (@TIME) May 2, 2026

Donald Trump's Transportation Secretary, that guy from The Real World Sean Duffy, blames Spirit Airlines shutting down on Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg after a Reagan-appointed judge blocked the merger with JetBlue in 2024. pic.twitter.com/tl73MNuuYB — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 2, 2026

Get info on options, including our $99 one-way rescue fares for travel through 5/6, and capped fares on new bookings through 5/8. Learn more: https://t.co/Z2MO9WX3Zz pic.twitter.com/aAmfswgEW1 — JetBlue (@JetBlue) May 3, 2026

$475 (which it’s been for the past week) for a 2 hour flight turned 5 due to layover that is actually not a rescue fare at all, already talked to customer service. You’re not entitled to help but so dissapointing when you say you are but you’re not — miley (@m0neymiley) May 2, 2026