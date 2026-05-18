“Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis stepped out at a Cannes event” links

Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis walked their first carpet since announcing that they’re expecting their first child. This was in Cannes. [Just Jared]
Greta Lee brought her parents to the Dior Cruise show. [OMG Blog]
Sabrina Carpenter attended th Dior Cruise event. [LaineyGossip]
Kit Harington at the Disney Upfront. [Socialite Life]
Weekend box office report. [Pajiba]
Diane Kruger attended a gala in Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
A real lack of glamour at Cannes this year. [RCFA]
Barbra Streisand had knee surgery & can’t go to Cannes. [Seriously OMG]
Imagine having a nine-pack of mug shots. [Starcasm]
Gina Carano was down for the count after 17 seconds?? Wow. [Hollywood Life]
The bees are doing more to defend democracy than the press. [Buzzfeed]
Annabelle’s dress is lovely, her hair is gorgeous. And I mourn her original face. She did not have to do this.
I too love her dress and hair. Unfortunately, I agree with you on the other part. I didn’t recognize her at first.
I think this is just pregnancy face. The nose job several years ago now changed her appearance yes, but she’s pregnant.
I thought Annabelle was Jennifer Lawrence at first glance.
Also, my husband turned that MMA fight on on Netflix and all I saw was a very bloodied person and I told him to turn it off!
Same! It could just be the photo, I guess, and maybe she doesn’t have a new face that’s basically JLaw? But she’s definitely not someone that needed to be messing with her face. Hollywood sucks.
Same here. She was stunning in The Tudors. She is unrecognizable with this “McFace”
I could not believe she was Queen Jane in The Tudors. COULD NOT BELIEVE.
Goodness that dress on Sabrina would be terrible on pretty much anyone else but she is pulling it off beautifully. From the yellow to the sheer with white lace undies to the mid length…it matches her style, colouring and frame.
I know there is no stock to the rumours but I love the ship with her and Joe Kerry and likewise Olivia R and Finn. Please make these couples happen 🙏
I have no idea who Annabelle or Sebastian are and I don’t particularly care.
But dang, that is the way to do a slinky dress on a visibly pregnant body! I haven’t thought someone pulled it off that well since Catherine Zeta Jones picked up her 2003 Oscar for Chicago, eight months pregnant in chocolate brown Versace.
Kit Harington looks subtly different. So does Kaia Gerber.
What has Wallis done cosmetically? I don’t mean that disrespectfully or dismissively, I’m not pretending that women don’t face unimaginable pressure to do these things – I’m a woman living in this earth so I can certainly sympathize, and I’m nowhere near a ‘visible’ career so o can’t even imagine what the increase of pressure is there – I just keep getting this unsettling uncanny feeling where faces are starting to all look the same, and I can’t put my finger on what specifically, what specific procedures, are causing this? Is it fillers? Is it nose work? Is it maybe blephs? What IS it, that’s making so many people look the same?
There must be two Annabelle Wallis’ because there is no way this is the same woman who starred in Malignant, The Tudors, The Mummy, King Arthur or Peaky Blinders. Like it looks nothing like that Annabelle Wallis – and it’s not because she’s pregnant, lol. I’ve seen dozens of pregnant actresses and they are still absolutely recognizable.