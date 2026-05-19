Jason Biggs’ marriage apparently ended because he’s lost a lot of weight

Late last week, Jason Biggs and his wife Jenny Mollen announced their split after 18 years of marriage. Jason is 48, Jenny is 46, and they have two sons, an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old. Jason and Jenny got together in 2007, as they worked on a movie, and they ended up eloping in April 2008. I thought the split was sad, but I wondered if there was really anything that dramatic about it, given how quiet they seem. I mean, few people have talked or gossiping about Jason Biggs in many years, right? Well, it sounds like he’s in the midst of some kind of weight-loss transformation. He lost weight and it kick-started his midlife crisis by the sound of it.

Jason Biggs’ recent weight loss transformation and “stress” from work reportedly caused a “wedge” in his marriage to Jenny Mollen.

“Jason definitely has changed since his weight loss transformation. He lost a lot of weight and it definitely helped boost his ego,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“I don’t think he was wanting to lose that much weight but it happened and he’s proud of the results like anyone who lost 40 pounds or more would be,” the source added.

Last April, the “American Pie” star exclusively chatted with Page Six about his weight loss journey, saying that he had to shed some pounds due to having “cholesterol issues.”

After switching up his diet and workout routine, Biggs said his “cholesterol came down 70 points.”

In addition to Biggs’ weight loss, the insider told the Daily Mail that the “American Reunion” actor’s “stress” from his recent work projects also caused a rift between him and his “Dinner and a Movie” co-star.

“He had his first big directorial debut [‘Untitled Home Invasion Romance’] last year, and that was a really stressful time for him,” the source explained. “Trying to remain in the spotlight and continue to put out projects that are just as entertaining as what he was known for previously can be a difficult task. But he has this reputation and he knows that and he puts pressure on himself to do things that are going to get just as much attention. Jason has had more stress in his life than Jenny lately and I think that’s definitely caused a bit of a wedge.”

The insider claimed that though Biggs, 48, and Mollen, 46, were “truly a team” during their marriage, there have been growing “issues” between them for “a while now” — even attending couple therapy, which “really helped them stay in their marriage as long as they have.”

“I think if they didn’t do therapy, they would’ve split maybe two or three years ago,” the source told the Daily Mail.