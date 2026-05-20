“Kim Kardashian didn’t know drugs were being smuggled in SKIMs shipments” links

Kim Kardashian issued a statement about the cocaine being smuggled in SKIMS shipments. Obviously, she denied knowing anything about it. [Reality Tea]
Robert Kennedy Jr.’s hands are just as messed-up as Donald Trump’s hands. What’s going on there? You know what, I don’t want to know. [Buzzfeed]
Chad judge moggs Clavicular. [Socialite Life]
Tom Cruise & Pamela Anderson? LOL, no. [LaineyGossip]
Outlander changed Scotland? [Pajiba]
Tessa Thompson’s Ferragamo pockets are weird. [Go Fug Yourself]
I always forget that Elizabeth Olsen is married. [Just Jared]
Cynthia Erivo wore Givenchy to her investiture. [RCFA]
A Trader Joe’s candy is apparently an undercover laxative. [Seriously OMG]
Summer House Reunion trailer. [Hollywood Life]

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9 Responses to ““Kim Kardashian didn’t know drugs were being smuggled in SKIMs shipments” links”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    May 20, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    Kim gets yuckier as the years go by.

    Reply
  2. Texas Hold 'Em says:
    May 20, 2026 at 1:36 pm

    LOL I thought this was a picture of her mother

    Reply
  3. Beverley says:
    May 20, 2026 at 1:57 pm

    She may not have been aware, I can’t dispute that. But Kim’s still trash.

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    May 20, 2026 at 2:08 pm

    Why can’t we have Pammy and Tom? I can see it now, “Tomala” or “Cranderson” — now that it’s been suggested, there’s nothing I want more!

    Reply
  5. mblates says:
    May 20, 2026 at 2:42 pm

    that clavicular story kills me. every random dude he comes in contact with moggs him (the journalist now the judge).

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    May 20, 2026 at 3:42 pm

    I guess there was at least something expensive in the Skims shipments. I bought a bra from Skims, and the material is so cheap. Low quality.

    Reply
  7. Margaret84 says:
    May 20, 2026 at 11:00 pm

    So that’s how the owners make money. So Kummy isn’t just the deformed body of the Skims brand. I totally believe this trash family is involved in shady s**t.

    Reply

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