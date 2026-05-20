“Kim Kardashian didn’t know drugs were being smuggled in SKIMs shipments” links

Kim Kardashian issued a statement about the cocaine being smuggled in SKIMS shipments. Obviously, she denied knowing anything about it. [Reality Tea]
Robert Kennedy Jr.’s hands are just as messed-up as Donald Trump’s hands. What’s going on there? You know what, I don’t want to know. [Buzzfeed]
Chad judge moggs Clavicular. [Socialite Life]
Tom Cruise & Pamela Anderson? LOL, no. [LaineyGossip]
Outlander changed Scotland? [Pajiba]
Tessa Thompson’s Ferragamo pockets are weird. [Go Fug Yourself]
I always forget that Elizabeth Olsen is married. [Just Jared]
Cynthia Erivo wore Givenchy to her investiture. [RCFA]
A Trader Joe’s candy is apparently an undercover laxative. [Seriously OMG]
Summer House Reunion trailer. [Hollywood Life]
Kim gets yuckier as the years go by.
Makes you wonder about that RICO case.
Very weird that she said she wasnt gonna try to pass the bar again. I guess this was coming
LOL I thought this was a picture of her mother
She may not have been aware, I can’t dispute that. But Kim’s still trash.
Why can’t we have Pammy and Tom? I can see it now, “Tomala” or “Cranderson” — now that it’s been suggested, there’s nothing I want more!
that clavicular story kills me. every random dude he comes in contact with moggs him (the journalist now the judge).
I guess there was at least something expensive in the Skims shipments. I bought a bra from Skims, and the material is so cheap. Low quality.
So that’s how the owners make money. So Kummy isn’t just the deformed body of the Skims brand. I totally believe this trash family is involved in shady s**t.