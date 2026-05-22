Jessica Simpson on flying 1st class with her kids in coach: my mom bought the tickets



During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live last week, Nick Lachey confirmed rumors that he and his ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, were on the same flight to Hawaii in late March. Nick told Andy Cohen that his family and Jessica were seated in first class and that they had a cordial conversation. Nick noted that he and his wife Vanessa were sitting with their three children and that Jessica was sitting with her mother, Tina Simpson. Jessica’s three children were seated in coach with Jessica’s estranged husband, Eric Johnson. People on social media latched onto the fact that Jessica was sitting in a different cabin class than her kids and questioned why.

Jessica had a flight out of LAX this week. Paparazzi at the airport asked about her family’s seating arrangements. Jessica gave a simple explanation: She wasn’t the one who bought the tickets. The entire trip was a gift from her mom. From Page Six:

Jessica Simpson explained why she was a few degrees away from her children on a recent flight. The “With You” singer set the record straight after her ex-husband, Nick Lachey, claimed she sat in first class while her kids flew economy on a six-hour flight, telling photogs Wednesday at LAX, “My mom bought those tickets.” She reiterated, “It was my mom’s treat for us to go to Hawaii.” As Simpson began to go through security, the photog asked if her kids would sit with her if she were the one who purchased the tickets, to which she replied, “Of course!”

[From Page Six]

I don’t think Jessica owed anyone an explanation. People would have kept asking her about it, so I understand why she engaged with the paps and answered the question. Her reason makes sense. It’s Tina’s money and she can decide how to spend it. There are so many reasons why she’d only pay for Jessica to sit with her. They could have planned on using some of the time to work on Jessica Simpson Collection business. Maybe there weren’t enough seats left in first class because the Lacheys were taking up five of them. They could have wanted some peace and quiet. It’s not like the kids, who are 14, 12, and seven, were seated in coach by themselves for the six-and-a-half hour flight. They were with their father.

It was really generous of Tina to take the entire family, including Eric, to Hawaii, though. My grandparents used to take us on family vacations when I was younger, and they are some of my favorite memories from growing up. I hope the Simpson-Johnson family had a nice, relaxing trip.