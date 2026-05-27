Royalist: Duchess Meghan’s Geneva trip apparently caused an ‘Ebola nightmare’

Tom Sykes’ latest Royalist Substack piece is breathtakingly unhinged. It might be the most deranged thing I’ll read all week. It’s very old-school as well, reminiscent of the infamous Daily Mail headline and story about the Duchess of Sussex eating avocado toast. That Mail headline? “How Meghan’s favourite avocado snack – beloved of all millennials – is fuelling human rights abuses, drought and murder.” So, remember how Meghan visited Geneva two weekends ago, ahead of the opening of the World Health Assembly? She inaugurated the Lost Screen Memorial in Geneva, gave a speech, and attended some meetings and a dinner. The World Health Organization’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appeared with Meghan at the inauguration. In February, Dr. Tedros also arranged for the Sussexes’ WHO-attached trip to Jordan, so it’s clear that he knows the Sussexes well and he’s grateful for their donations. Well, Sykes has been looking for an anti-Meghan angle on all of this. He thinks he’s found it with this spectacular reach: “Why Was the World Health Organization Talking Social Media With Meghan Markle While an Ebola Nightmare Was Brewing in Africa?” Seriously. Meghan’s murder-avocados are passe, please introduce yourself to Meghan’s Ebola Nightmare.
On May 5, the World Health Organization was alerted to a deadly mystery illness spreading through the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Just ten days later, officials confirmed it was a form of Ebola, triggering an official outbreak declaration as fears mounted over the virus. The WHO has since declared the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a public health emergency of international concern and raised the risk level in the DRC to “very high.”
But while alarm bells were ringing in sub-Saharan Africa, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appeared alongside Meghan Markle at a showy event focused on creating “safer digital spaces.” Needless to say, lives lost as a result of online abuse and digital harm deserve serious attention. Still, it raises the question of why the world’s top health official was attending a celebrity-backed campaign while a deadly Ebola outbreak was escalating on the ground?
The question becomes even more pressing given that, on Monday, the head of the WHO said the epidemic is “outpacing us” and that delays in detecting cases mean responders are now “playing catch-up.” The seriousness cannot be understated: by Tuesday, authorities had recorded 906 suspected cases and 223 suspected deaths in the DRC, along with 10 confirmed deaths. In Uganda, there have been 7 confirmed cases and 1 confirmed death, according to the CDC.
Though the WHO chief reportedly traveled to the epicenter of the outbreak on Tuesday, where was he just two days after the outbreak was declared? At a Geneva event, listening to Meghan’s speech, and presenting the duchess with a WHO field vest “as a gesture of my regard for her commitment to promoting and protecting people’s health.”
…In its most severe cases, Ebola can rapidly progress to multi-organ failure, internal bleeding, shock, and death. The rare strain of Ebola circulating at the moment has no proven vaccine. So why was Dr. Tedros standing next to Meghan instead of responding to the outbreak?
One explanation may be that he has little direct political pressure on his position, given that he is appointed by member states rather than directly accountable to the public, whose opinions on the Duchess of Sussex are themselves divided. Some might also argue that appearing alongside a celebrity, however divisive, offers valuable media visibility for both sides.
I’m absolutely shattered that Dr. Tedros would attend an event highlighting the deadly dangers of social media – dangers which are so extreme, lawsuits have been brought against social-media companies and those plaintiffs have won – less than 48 hours before the World Health Assembly began in Geneva! My point is that regardless of Meghan’s involvement and presence, Dr. Tedros would have been there in Geneva, not on the ground in the Congo. He is the WHO Director-General, he was always going to attend the World Health Assembly. And as WHO Director-General, he knows how to walk and chew gum at the same time. He and his WHO staff can work on multiple issues at the same time, because that’s literally what WHO does every single day. They’re looking at ALL health crises, from Ebola to hantavirus to social-media addiction. Still, blaming Meghan for an Ebola crisis is certainly a new low.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram and Dr. Tedros’ Twitter.
It literally boggles the mind; there are *no* depths that the BM won’t sink to, to denigrate Meghan.
Linking Meghan to the Ebola outbreak even very tangentially, speaks of a level of misogynoir that should be considered criminal.
Media and monarch need to stop slandering the woman who’s just living her life and trying to do some good in the world.
Sadly I don’t think Chuckles (and certainly not Scooter) will step in since he and the whole institution are the ones who’ve been feeding her to the wolves the entire time. They are part of the problem so I doubt they’ll be doing anything to put a stop to these attacks.
I should have added that I completely agree with your initial point. It’s criminal and dangerous.
@Where’sMyTiara, I totally agree. It’s appalling.
@SussexWatcher
Scooter doesn’t intervene because Scooter is the one who’s instigating these things.
You know, it’s not a long road from lust to hatred, especially when his brother has a pearl which he desires, while he has to settle for a herring.
I’ve steered far clear of Tom Sykes’ substack. The reason? He’s giving Angela Levin. It crosses into sad instead of gossip. Levin was the nastiest royal reporter but shared her own story of being horribly verbally abused by her mother. I started to see this putrid poison in Levin came from her own abuse. She was a broken person pouring out poison for money and notoriety.
It’s the same with Sykes. Daily Beast doesn’t want this putrid content so he puts it on substack solely to make money. The nastier the better. Green eyed poison.
I think he’s ruined his credibility over money. I steer clear!
I wouldn’t so much say that they are blaming M for the crisis, as much as going after the head of the WHO for daring to enter into partnership with Archewell Philanthropies and thus “giving” Meghan such a huge internationial profile. This is that “palace signing off on attacks on the Sussexes *and everyone in their orbit*” plan that Byline Times revealed. This time, Dr. Tedros is the target. They’re trying to orchestrate a narrative that he cares more about “celebrity appearances” than about health crises. But as you say, Kaiser, Dr. Tedros would have been in Geneva anyway.
I wonder whether Sykes would be so unhinged about attacking him if he had been a different complexion?
Yes, I think attacking Meghan is a happy side effect here as it always is for Sykes, but I think the primary goal here is to attack Dr. Tedros. They want to punish anyone who is seen with Meghan, who associates with her, anyone who reminds people that actually, Meghan is respected around the world by really high level people.
What is wrong with these people? Because I believe you’re both totally right, and I still can’t comprehend how so. many. grown-ass-adults. are complicit in this years-long, targeted smear campaign. Not only against just H&M, but anyone they associate with, too? It’s horrifying.
@Lorelei it really is incomprehensible. The three things I think underpin all these attacks:
1) Racism (yes some xenophobia but mostly its the racism);
2) Meghan walked away from THEM. You don’t leave the Firm until the firm kicks you out. Meghan needs to be punished for daring to think she was too good for the BRF. and
3) Meghan knows shit. I think she knows how she was personally treated obviously, and there are probably some very damning stories she could tell, and I think she knows poorly kept secrets like William’s affairs, W&K’s separate lives, etc – and I think she probably knows some institutional secrets or “things” that would be very damaging to the institution as a whole.
They want to make sure she’s fully discredited so that if she ever shares any of that, people don’t believe her.
What was it, maybe three weeks ago we had another story about Meghan’s possible memoir? It would be interesting to track the increased attacks relating to any discussion of her memoir.
The avocado story just took me out. What in the f-cking hell?
@JFerber
Welcome to the wild world of Meghan-trolling. If you haven’t seen that story before, go take a look at the comparison between that headline and the one about Kate, and her sweet healthy-pregnancy gift from BillyIdle — an avocado!!
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton-double-standards-royal
They’ve linked Princess Meghan to everything from gang violence to fake pregnancies to murder, so why not toss a vicious infectious disease outbreak on the garbage pile?
Plus as a bonus, they get to attack another uppity POC. How dare the WHO be led by a man of color, who’s obviously succumbed to Meghan’s evil wiles?
@JFerber, OMG that was the first time you’ve seen that headline? It’s so desperately unhinged it became an instant classic.
I remember the first time I read it, I thought I was having a stroke or something
I think many people assume we’re being hyperbolic when we say that Meghan was accused of murder and famine because she likes avocados.
If Sykes really wants to accuse someone of dereliction of duty in allowing this deadly virus to gain ground so quickly, he need look no further than the Trump regime. They withdrew the CDC from the World Health Organization and ended USAID, both of which left international public health agencies short of early critical warning systems and treatment options. Americans should know how much good we did in the world before this white supremacist, eugenicist regime came to power. Yes, we sometimes did bad things too but at least when good people governed, the good usually outweighed the bad.
I think this kind of reads as coded racism, as well — like, what’s the connection between Meghan and the Congo? Oh, right. It’s the bad faith response of racists who are called out. Why don’t YOU care about the Africans???? I mean. These people are so stunted and so silly.
They don’t seem to have a clue how transparent they are, do they? Because it’s plainly obvious to all of us.
Pegs can’t understand multi-tasking because he only does *one thing* every few weeks. Way to highlight significant operational limitations, amirite?
Wow, just wow. Does he also wonder why the CEO of Publix is in a board meeting and not at a register during rush hour? I said for a while that I’ve gotten the vibe that this stuff isn’t hitting anymore. And that boredom has set in for a lot of people for the constant, everything Harry and Meghan do is wrong drumbeat.
Now, I do think that there’s still money to be made in it, all the YouTube channels and podcasts would indicate that. But, it’s nowhere near the way it was 2020-2023 and I think the more salient point is that these people have started to realize it. The problem for them is that this wasn’t just a job and an easy way to make money. For a lot of those content creators, they’ve moved on to manufacturing hate for other celebrities.
These people were true believers though so to speak. People that believe that it was impossible to succeed outside of the establishment backing of the monarchy. People that believe strongly in the inherent superiority of hereditary placement within the British royal family. These people are the ones that seem to be losing their minds in the last 6 months or so. And he is one of them.
Meghan and Harry earning money and not going broke, their relationship appearing to be incredibly strong, being able to set boundaries about when and who can see their children, still being invited into spaces on the world stage, and interest remaining high in their endeavors. These are all things that these people have convinced themselves would not be the case 6 years later, and they seriously in a concerning mental health capacity do not seem to be able to handle it.
@Dee, IMO your last paragraph nails it. They were all so certain that H&M would fail, they literally never even considered the alternative, so in addition to being angry and jealous, they were completely blindsided by their success.
Desperation for engagement from a desperado.
Meghan’s competence and intelligence has always had those gutter rats rattled. The WHO director has always handled multiple crisis. I think he must associate this important man with the royals, folks who cannot handle more than one thing at a time. No clue what Sykes is reaching for with him Meghan, Harry, Archewell nonsense but at the end of the day, he will become more unhinged because the Sussexes will continue to thrive, Archewell Philanthropies will remain standing and he will remain on Substack barking at the moon.
It’s let’s blame Meg for everything negative under the sun time!! Today it’s Ebola tomorrow it will be something else that she has absolutely NOTHING TO DO WITH!!
Sykes seriously needs help and clearly has no one who cares enough about him to do an intervention.
This is utterly insane.
Wow 🤯… I don’t even know how to respond to this level of delusional stupidity…
Of course, Meghan also traveled back in time, sank the Titanic and crashed the Hindenburg.
@Eurydice
I heard she also killed off the dinosaurs, and personally jump-started the career of Chris Pratt #TheWorstChris!!
😳😭🙄😂🤣😎😍
@Eurydice, I love this genre of comment, it’s so much fun, so many possibilities.
If WHO thought Meghan’s visit needed to be delayed due to Ebola they would’ve done so.
Tom Syko needs to be put in a strait jacket, heavily medicated, and committed to the nearest insane asylum for psychiatric treatment asap. Seriously. Also, the Sussexes need to get restraining orders against him and some of his extremely delusional colleagues. They also need to sue these rags and their scribblers (personally) into oblivion. Their relentless obsession with destroying the Sussexes and everyone in their orbit has once again reached a fever pitch and their desperation is obvious and increasingly unhinged. Harry is scheduled to be in the UK in July and the Invictus Games will be held in there next year. Overall these mini-manifestos/subliminal directives by the BM might not have the larger impact on the public globally that they once did, but their r@cist target audience is hearing them loud and clear, thus increasing the danger to the Sussexes, as intended. These media morons are also a danger to themselves, as well as to the public. We need to stop normalizing, excusing, and coddling dangerously clinically ill and mentally challenged people, esp those claiming to be “journalists” and those content creators, public figures and celebrities with huge public platforms. Negative personal consequences are the only things these people understand. MAGA is slowly learning this lesson with actual job losses and jail sentences for their public displays of r@cism and now they’re crying about inflation. Cardi B is done playing with Content creator Tasha K. Tasha K has been crying online bc since she disobeyed a previous court order re: a lawsuit filed by Cardi B, Cardi B is suing to have the original $3+million judgement reinstated (it had been reduced) and has filed other million dollar lawsuits (mainly claiming Tasha was hiding assets from Cardi and the Judge/Court). FAFO all day every day. It’s time that the BM learns some hard lessons too.
I hope the WHO addresses this. Psycho Sykes needs to be put in check for that reckless statement.
I have started to see him referred to as Psycho Sykes and articles like this only provide more reasons for it.
I totally agree with the sentiment of the posters here. This is racist, inciting verging on criminal behavior. Reminds me of the Grenfell terrorist slur.
When will these people stop? I don’t do parasocial relationships with famous people but this hounding of Duchess Meghan continues to enrage me to the point where i think it’s time to start a global petition to call for an immediate end to the attacks on this sweet woman who is just trying to live her life, love her babies and do some good in the world. Enough is enough. Sykes is a total psycho and see you next Tueday.
I’ve wondered for a while if Psycho Sykes is on KP’s payroll. He certainly gets fed KP’s spin on everything from William’s rages about the Sussexes and York sisters to William’s plans for kinging when Charles dies next month. That one time everyone saw KP’s social media budget was eye-opening, and there’s probably a good reason we no longer get to see it.
Or KP indirectly funds Sycophant by sending its bots to his substack–I presume even bots have to buy substack subscriptions. KP has used bots for years now (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/27/style/meghan-markle-instagram.html). It’s a sick feedback loop.
In any case, I’d lean to somebody funding Psycho Sykes. He went to Washington for Charles’ trip and stalked Meghan in Geneva (but skipped Kate’s Italy trip, lol). All I saw from that Washington trip was how Sykes met with that hack Mearsden who assured him all Montecito hates the Sussexes. And from Meghan’s Geneva trip, he wrote something about Meghan’s insta post and now this ebola lunacy–all of which he could have done from his laptop at home. I mean, maybe he had more on his substack, but I’d never subscribe to that. So is he throwing away his own money on this travel, or is someone with FU money funding him?
My guess would be that Sykes is doing it in exchange for “access” to W&K (whatever that’s worth). He might get invited to those cocktail parties they’ve been known to throw for the press, and maybe he hopes to be knighted one day or whatever. Who knows. In the meantime, however, he looks like William’s pathetic sycophant and messenger.
This piece is embarrassing and unhinged. Tom Sykes is not a serious journalist.
Exactly. I think the Sussex Squad focus more on Tom Sucks than anyone in serious journalism (or what’s left of it anyway). I put him in the same category as Angela Levin. Dan Woottie and frankly Lady C and the other trolls. They wouldn’t know the truth if it socked them in the eye.
Unsurprising. He’s thrown his lot 100% into the deranged deranger crowd and is stuck creating the most ridiculous anti Sussex content to appease his rabid subscriber base. I’ve watched a couple of his YouTube videos with that Paula woman from News something or other and he’s taken to mimicking her exaggerated mannerisms as well. Absolutely pathetic and he has the audience he deserves.
Wow its the uber rich magazine version of concern trolling!
Me at home, Psycho Sykes! I love it.
Eurydice, Love your comment. And didn’t Meghan fire the shot at Archduke Franz Ferdinand that started World War 1?