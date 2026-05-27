“The ‘Enola Holmes 3’ trailer looks really cute, this is a great franchise” links

The trailer for Enola Holmes 3 – I enjoy this little franchise. I seriously think this is the best thing Millie Bobby Brown has done post-Stranger Things. [Just Jared]
Tony Hinchcliffe called Chelsea Handler a C-U-Next-Tuesday. [Socialite Life]
I’m honestly not sure that I’ve ever heard a Karol G song. [LaineyGossip]
Miley Cyrus’s Walk of Fame ceremony was incredibly random. [RCFA]
The Enhanced Games are dumb as hell. [Pajiba]
More wrap-up photos from Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
The first official poster for Supergirl. [OMG Blog]
Harry Hamlin & Lisa Rinna might be equally bonkers. [Seriously OMG]
Joshua Drummonds was arrested in Michigan. [Starcasm]
Olivia Rodrigo has a new album coming out. [Hollywood Life]
Men describe why they left their wives. [Buzzfeed]
You know, for a bunch of comedians, Hincliffe and his pals sure get all up in their feelings at a woman making extremely mild criticisms about them lol. What a little baby.
They truly showed what delicate flowers they really are. And you have to be deeply racist for flipping Handler to call you racist. Their many jokes about people who died tragically is just pure garbage and tells you every single thing you need to know about these people.
I love the Enola Holmes book series, but I hated how the movie didn’t take Mama Holmes’ feminism seriously and treated it like a joke. I noped out in under 20 minutes. I do appreciate that the movies brought renewed interest to the old book series, though, resulting in new (audio)books.
Interesting. I thought they did it pretty well in the series but I haven’t read the books.
Also think Enola is one of the best things Henry Cavil has done
Same. They just added humor to the subject like they did with all of the subplots.
I loved watching both Enola movies with my tween daughters.
That men leaving their wives article is silly rage bait. Those are all just marriages that needed to end. Most of the awful behavior is pretty gender neutral.
Yea I’d be interested in knowing what the ex-wives have to say
Several of these men leave out entire swaths of critical context, so I’m side-eyeing their takes of the situation. For example, one says his wife wanted to move out of state, so he moved the wife and children out of state to the wife and children’s new home, and on the drive back to his home, realized he was done. He says it was a great decision, but “hurts over the lost relationship” with his kids. Why didn’t he maintain a relationship with the kids? Another says, “I am trying to get [my kids] back into my life after 15 years apart, but I have no regrets.” Big gaslight energy.
Yup I was side eyeing so many of those stories
I am so surprised by how much I enjoyed these movies! I only watched them last weekend for a fun period movie & was delighted. I love the Moriarty reveal even though the racists were crying about it. The choice of Mycroft was brilliant, which shows what a talented actor he is that he actually seemed like the older brother to Elona and Sherlock! Cavill is SO good as Sherlock. Idk what I expected but he did the damn thing. Millie as Enola is a freakin treasure!
Hinchliffe just comes off as a total d-bag. My husband watched the roast so I saw bits of it and man, he has no chill about himself AT ALL. You could tell from his face, she was under his skin.
That overly tanned p.o.s needs to STFU. Who invited that dick wad anyway cause he isn’t remotely funny. They knew he was going to make lame jokes because they’re roasting a black comedian?