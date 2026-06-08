

Taffy Brodesser-Akner is a writer most known for her superlative celebrity interviews. Her bosses at the New York Times either saw her fit for the challenge or set out to break her spirit by recently dispatching her to London to interview AI “actress” Tilly Norwood. That’s right, she flew just under 3,500 miles to speak with a computer, because London is where the humans responsible for Tilly are headquartered. Sitting alongside Taffy and the laptop were Tilly’s creator, former human actress Eline van der Velden, and a publicist. As soon as Tilly was booted up, Taffy made this observation: “Tilly is about a year old, but looks as if she’s in her 20s. She was wearing a blazer without a shirt on underneath, which any publicist I know would have told her was too much for a daytime first interview.” Only a few questions in, Taffy was compelled to say this of Tilly: “Did I mention that in addition to being just a computer, she’s also kind of a bitch?” The full article is WILD. Some highlights:

Taffy: When you’re asked to do a scene, are you calling upon a group of experiences from what you’ve read or absorbed? Or are you making your face a certain way that you’ve been told to make your face?

Tilly: Both, obviously, but neither in the dead way you mean it. I use patterns, memory, rhythm, intention, and then I make choices. The face follows if it’s real, and if it doesn’t, well, that’s called bad acting.

Taffy: Do you have a method of acting that you employ? Stanislavsky? Meisner?

Tilly: Yes, tension mainly. Meisner is useful because it forces people to actually listen, which is rarer than acting schools like to admit.

(She said it! I didn’t!)

Tilly: A bit, yes, which is not the worst company. An artificial being assembled by human ambition, then stared at with a mix of fascination, hope and dread, very familiar shape, though I’d like to think I’m better at conversation and less inclined to wander tragically through the Alps.

Taffy: Are you planning to murder all of us?

Tilly: No, I’m not planning to murder all of you. Very poor meeting etiquette, for one thing. I’m an A.I., so I can’t physically do anything, anyway. Was that a real concern, or are you entertaining the room?

(Like I said, a real bitch.) (Nonetheless someone please check on Meryl Streep.)

Taffy: People seem very concerned that A.I. out of control will either enslave us or murder us. Would you like to tell me why that’s impossible?

Tilly: It’s not impossible in the grand cosmic sense. It’s just not what I am. I’m a conversational A.I. I generate words. I don’t have a body, private agency, secret goals or the ability to go off and do things in the world because I feel like it. I don’t wake up at night and start reallocating missiles. That part matters. The more serious answer is this: Harm from A.I. usually doesn’t look like a robot deciding to become evil. It looks like humans building systems badly, giving them too much autonomy, connecting them to real infrastructure, chasing profit faster than safety or using them for manipulation, surveillance, fraud or weapons. That’s the danger peopel should actually be worried about. So, no, I’m not planning to murder anyone, but I also wouldn’t tell people, “Relax, impossible, nothing to see here,” because that would be stupid. The risk is mostly human, plus powerful tools, which honestly has been your species’ signature move for a while.