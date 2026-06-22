Bunnie XO says she’s still trying for a baby with Jelly Roll despite divorce



Last week, we learned that Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo after almost 10 years of marriage. He filed in mid-May, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and listed May 9, the day before Mother’s Day, as their date of separation. The news surprised a lot of people because, although they had a messy marriage, they were outspoken about wanting to make it work. They were even trying to have a baby together bunniF.

Around the time the news broke, Jelly removed Bunnie’s name from his Instagram bio, and Bunnie made multiple social media posts alluding to being single and mistrusting Jelly. Bunnie then released an episode of her “Dumb Blonde Podcast” addressing the divorce. According to Bunnie, the final blow came during a fight on Mother’s Day in which she dared Jelly to file for divorce. He called her bluff obviously. But there is a plot twist: they’re still trying for a baby. Here’s what Bunnie had to say:

”So, on Mother’s Day, we had a little bit of an argument, and in that argument, I was so fed up and so tired that I just looked at him and I said, ‘Well, then file the f-king divorce papers.’ In our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times. But, when I say it, it really holds weight because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean. I ended up leaving…So, I packed a bag and I left and I didn’t talk to my husband for weeks after that. He was so mad and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do. Was I blindsided? Was this divorce mutual? No, I was not. It was not mutual. Even though I told him to file the divorce papers, I was speaking out of anger and frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wakeup call and to actually start having these real conversations? Absolutely. When I found out that he had filed for divorce, I immediately got on HRT because I was like, I’ve got to pull myself out of this hole. So, I got on HRT and started going to therapy, started going to counseling. I lost 15 pounds over this because he’s my best friend. [Our relationship] wasn’t that f-ked up. I don’t care how much we didn’t communicate or how things shook out. I was riding with [him] till the wheels fell off. I felt like we deserved a chance to go to therapy and figure sh-t out. He didn’t feel that way and I respect it. It took me a month and a half to respect that. [M]y husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have a divorce. We’re literally settling our divorce in two or three weeks. Our lawyers are so sketched out. I joke around with him. I’m like, ‘Well, you didn’t take care of me in the marriage, but you’re taking care of me in the divorce, so we stan a king.’ [B]ut the thing is, that’s my f-king best friend, dude. Like, I love him. And you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we’re still having a baby together. So, we have been the most unconventional couple that you guys have ever encountered… J and I literally talked for two hours today before I did this podcast, you know, like he knows this podcast is coming. He knows that he wants me to do this podcast. He’s like, “Please clear up some sh-t for me, please.’ I will always protect him.”

[From YouTube Transcript, edited for clarity]

There is so much to unpack here, including their failed attempts to have a baby, Bunnie needing HRT to help her feel more like herself, and Jelly immediately filing for divorce when she dared him to. Bunnie also shared that Jelly has already started dating again. After Bunnie released this episode, Jelly spoke out during a concert in upstate New York, telling fans, “Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody [sic]. She just did a whole podcast about it. Every word of it is the truth…Bunnie, I love you, baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible.”

On the surface, it sounds like they’re both in the FAFO aftermath of their Mother’s Day fight. Bunnie seems to have thought she was calling Jelly’s bluff, and was surprised when he took her up on it. I get the feeling that she’s playing the long game and waiting out whatever is going on with Jelly, but who knows? Their marriage was messy, but it worked for them until it didn’t. That said, bringing a baby into this situation is even messier. It’s possible that they already have a pregnant surrogate and are trying to navigate the details before that child is born. Like CB, I think they’ll reconcile before the end of the year. I hope the baby isn’t their only reason for doing so.