“Jennifer Meyer welcomed her third child at the age of 49” links

Jennifer Meyer, the 49-year-old jewelry designer and Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, welcomed her third child (a girl) and just confirmed it in a Father’s Day post. She’s engaged to Geoffrey Ogunlesi, and he’s the father. The Year of the Fire Horse! [Just Jared]
World Cup visitors think Americans are overwhelmingly friendly & hospitable. We really are, those are some of our best qualities. [Buzzfeed]
John Cameron Mitchell in the Criterion Closet. [OMG Blog]
Was Marilyn Monroe’s “crime scene” staged? [Socialite Life]
True story: I’ve never seen any of the Toy Story movies. [LaineyGossip]
Why in the world would Jay-Z partner with Target?? [Pajiba]
I’ve never heard of anyone watching Silo? Does anyone watch it? [Go Fug Yourself]
I disliked this dress, but Reese Witherspoon looks great. [RCFA]
Imagine seeing Paul McCartney on an elevator. [Seriously OMG]
Lydia Plath defends her husband. [Starcasm]
What is the slang meaning of “French fries”? [Hollywood Life]
Yes I love Silo! So many amazing actors doing great work.
I’m so surprised I didn’t realize Silo was so slept on, it’s a shame because it really is a great show.
I don’t have apple tv right now, we only get it the odd month or two here and there, so I’ll have to wait to watch season 3 but I can’t wait.
Hope other people check it out!
I loved the first season of Silo, but then in the year break I missed it and read the book. Then I had trouble getting into season 2. I loved the world building of season 1 but the action didn’t capture me in S2. Should I try again?
The second season is a slower burn but the pace does pick up later- I assure you. Give it another go!
Silo is a great show, and the books are also good! I definitely recommend it.
I loved the books! Was halfway through the first one when I realized that I KNEW the author from a glorious summer in Charleston in 96.
Congratulations. 💖💖
Loving all these healthy pregnancies for women in their 40s.
Me too!
Congrats to Jennifer and her family! I’m 49, and just running around with my niece exhausts me, I can’t imagine!
Isn’t the answer to why Jay Z does anything money?
So happy for Jennifer Meyer and her fiance. What a sweet story. It looks like she finally found the love of her life. So joyful. God bless.
For the life of me, I could not figure out when she divorced or became separated from that director she had a family with. After a while, it occurred to me that I was getting her confused with Maya Rudolph, from SNL and Bridesmaids.
Meanwhile her ex is dating a woman less attractive h than half his age.
Assuming Target is paying him a lot? But yeah, no. There’s a boycott for a reason and sorry but he ain’t convincing me to go back.
Jais, why the boycott? Ok, I looked it up. It’s very surprising that he’d do business with them if they’re walking back their DEI program. Even though he is Black, they’re using him as a token. I don’t agree with him for doing this.
The 20 year old Toby is supposedly dating looks older than 20 to me. I think he’s just copying his dear friend/lover Leo. That’s always been my theory–that the two men have been together for decades.
Having lost my mother at seventy-five, her child will be twenty-six when she hits the same age. I would hate to die when my child still was so young and possibly before I have any grandchildren. That was my thought after the thought it is her life and her decision and the thought I hope she lives into her eighties and nineties.