“Jennifer Meyer welcomed her third child at the age of 49” links

Jennifer Meyer, the 49-year-old jewelry designer and Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, welcomed her third child (a girl) and just confirmed it in a Father’s Day post. She’s engaged to Geoffrey Ogunlesi, and he’s the father. The Year of the Fire Horse! [Just Jared]

World Cup visitors think Americans are overwhelmingly friendly & hospitable. We really are, those are some of our best qualities. [Buzzfeed]

John Cameron Mitchell in the Criterion Closet. [OMG Blog]

Was Marilyn Monroe’s “crime scene” staged? [Socialite Life]

True story: I’ve never seen any of the Toy Story movies. [LaineyGossip]

Why in the world would Jay-Z partner with Target?? [Pajiba]

I’ve never heard of anyone watching Silo? Does anyone watch it? [Go Fug Yourself]

I disliked this dress, but Reese Witherspoon looks great. [RCFA]

Imagine seeing Paul McCartney on an elevator. [Seriously OMG]

Lydia Plath defends her husband. [Starcasm]

What is the slang meaning of “French fries”? [Hollywood Life]