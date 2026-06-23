Immunotherapy is being researched as a treatment for gray hair

I have loved every minute of being naturally curly-haired. Even as a little girl, instead of wanting to fit in, I felt special that I had something that was different. I don’t even own a hair dryer or flat iron! (Ok fine, that partly comes down to laziness.) The one area where my exuberant hair pride falls short, is color. For as long as I’ve loved having these natural curls, I have equally dreamed of being a natural redhead. (Don’t laugh at my dream!) Well, science may have finally taken a step towards my dream… possibly. Alright, this news likely won’t help me out in my quest at all, but it’s somewhat adjacent! Back in 2017, researchers observed an unexpected result in lung cancer patients who were undergoing immunotherapy: their gray hair returned to its former color. Cut to 2026, and the Today Show just ran a segment with a Ph.D. who is putting her intellect to investigating if the science behind immunotherapy could be used as a treatment for gray hair:
An unexpected result during cancer treatment: By using drugs that stimulate part of the immune system, researchers think they may be able to restore pigment to hair that’s gone gray to prevent or even reverse the process. The idea started with an unexpected finding in cancer patients. In a study published in JAMA Dermatology in 2017, researchers found that 14 lung cancer patients who were treated with an immunotherapy drug also experienced the re-pigmentation of their gray hair. The researchers weren’t exactly sure why the treatment had this side effect on gray hair, but thought it could be used as a marker that the drug was working in cancer patients. But others, like Melissa Harris, Ph.D., at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, have begun investigating the use of immunotherapy specifically to treat gray hair.
The rinse & repeat of hair life: Hair goes gray as we age due to changes in the pigment-making stem cells called melanocytes that live in and around your hair. Every hair goes through a normal cycle consisting of a growth phase followed by a resting phase, then finally falling out over the course of years. Each time the hair starts a new cycle, pigment (melanin) is created. When that happens, the melanocytes that normally live in the midpoint of your hair, migrate to the follicle to produce pigment, Dr. Jonathan Zippin, dermatologist at Weill Cornell Medicine, told TODAY.com previously. But after seven to 15 rounds of this cycle, those cells stop producing more melanin, the American Academy of Dermatology explains. You’ll notice graying start when “those melanocytes are no longer moving and populating the bottom of the hair,” Zippin said.
More research required: Harris believes that losing melanocytes as we age is “the major reason why we gray,” she explained in a TODAY segment aired June 16. Getting the pigment back, then, is a matter of rejuvenating that pigmentation system by “reactivating those stem cells,” she explained. So far, Harris and her team have only tested the immunotherapy treatment in cells and animal models. But the results have been as dramatic as those seen in the 14 cancer patients. More and larger-scale research in humans will be needed before the treatment has a chance of hitting the market.
Stress factor: Stress can also lead to graying by causing your body to release norepinephrine, a hormone. This chemical spurs the melanocytes to leave the hair follicle, contributing to gray hair, the AAD says. For now, there aren’t any approved treatments to reverse or stop hair from going gray. And certain underlying health conditions or stressful life events may make premature graying more likely for you. If you’re concerned the amount of gray in your hair may indicate a medical problem, talk to a dermatologist or other health care provider.
If you’re a visual person like me, I recommend watching the video clip. They have a helpful diagram of hair on the cellular level, which makes it easier to follow how the stem cells create the pigment cells and thus color your hair. Dr. Melissa Harris likewise spells it out in simple terms on camera: the loss of these cells is what causes gray hair, so the treatment probably lies in reactivating those cells, which is where the immunotherapy comes in. Science is about asking questions and testing hypotheses, and who knows where this research could lead relating to more than hair. (Though a lot seems to be happening on the hair front these days in terms of medical intervention.) However — and yes, I’m even surprising myself by saying this — doesn’t it sound a little wonky to describe gray hair as something in need of “treatment”? I know I waxed about my redhead dreams, but that’s what I want now. Earning gray, and eventually white hair actually seems like a badge of honor to me. My mother and aunt both grew out their natural gray in their 60s, and it looks glorious on them! I’m looking forward to my white-haired Peggy Guggenheim Era! (With ideally the same wardrobe and art collection.) But to each her own, whatever makes you happy. Powdered, flowered, and confettied, bangled, tangled, spangled, and spaghettied…
Photos credit: Kaboom Pics on Pexels, Unicode Images/Avalon, Olivier Sanchez/Avalon
I just turned 70 last week and my hair is still completely dark brown naturally. I can’t tell you how many people ask me if I’m coloring it. I had some chemo last year and most of it fell out and I was so expecting it to come in gray, but it didn’t. Go figure. I keep telling people I’ll probably get completely gray by next year.
I love my white hair, after years of dyeing to cover up the grey. I’ve actually been complimented on it. Chemotherapy is necessary for cancer–not for “curing” grey hair.
Immunotherapy is not chemo, but I do agree that it’s not something to be taken just to get rid of grays. I have received immunotherapy every three weeks for a year as part of my breast cancer treatment. It has given me high blood pressure, a wonky thyroid, and joint pain. The doctor hopes they will reverse when I get off of the medicine. Oh and I still have gray hairs!
I started dying my hair after I interviewed for a job. I hadn’t noticed how much gray I had and one of the women interviewing me said – out of the blue – how do we know you wont just retire after you start.
I was taken aback. I looked in the mirror and saw all the gray and started dyeing my hair then.
@810MAMA holy moly I’m sorry you experienced that very blatant discrimination! Ageism in employment is no joke.
I started going grey in my early thirties, and am now striped, a bit like a badger.
I initially thought I’d dye it to cover it up, but no box dye comes in my particular shade of very dark brown with a reddish tint. And I really never felt like going to a salon to have it done. That time and money is better spent elsewhere.
But as someone working in biomedical research, seeing these secondary effects of proven methods of therapies resulting in further research is something to be hopeful, upbeat about.
Oh ffs this is annoying. Grey hair doesn’t need to be cured. I’m all about science and happy discoveries and seeing how they can be used to improve our lives. But this feels like another way women are constantly being “encouraged” to look like they haven’t aged. Enough already. Leave me with my grey hair and my smile lines and let me live. Let’s use science for better things.
Amen! We need to make being your age acceptable for women instead of pressuring men to join us in the hair dye, filler, and Botox routine.
I always thought I would “age gracefully”, including accepting my grays. Except that they’re wiry, dry and unruly. I just cant with them. No matter what I try, they refuse to submit to my demands. 🙁 Unless and until my entire head goes gray, I guess I will continue dyeing the rest of my hair.
That’s the thing about gray hair — not so much the color, but the texture change!
I don’t think gray hair needs to be fixed. I get why some people color their hair, of course. Especially if you start to gray at a young age. Do what you want. But any treatment that isn’t relatively quick and painless strikes me as a lot to go through just to not have gray or white hair.
I’m like my mother. My hair is light brown and I’m graying pretty slowly. At 60 I just have a few scattered around and they kind of blend in. Maybe I will color it when it grays more but what’s the point? Can a woman in her 60s-70s and beyond not have gray hair?
I’m going to be honest, this really gets my goat… I need immunotherapy due to an immune deficiency disorder, but insurance won’t cover it because my levels are “really low” and “not critically low”; I get infections all the time, but I haven’t gotten close to death yet, so I don’t qualify. I certainly can’t afford the $40,000 quarterly cost to do the infusions, so I have to wait until I’m on death’s door to get it approved. But sure, let’s put those necessary meds into studying gray hair and not into lowering the cost of the meds for people who need it…
I’ll go a step beyond that and say that the Kardashians of the world will be spending that monthly not to go gray and people who need the treatment will be gatekept by the insurance industry.
I hate this for you. This country, and its health-care system, is beyond fucked up.
I second this. It’s a mess. An immoral mess.
My sister, who’s in her 70s, and had always dyed her hair, asked me if I dyed mine. She was shocked that I don’t and I’m 57. I discovered my 1st gray hair when I was 25 and cried. My mother told me that she was proud of every gray hair she had bc she earned them all! My father blamed me for all of his gray hair when he was in his 60s and 70s, and he had more grays than my mother, who was 7 yrs older than him! My hair is no longer jet black, but still mostly black with some grays and I’ve been wear it naturally for years. I kind of want to dye it but I’m not sure its a habit that I want to start.
Ffs.
Let’s work on stuff that actually helps pain maybe.
Grey is just a color. I have so many body parts hurting that my greying hair is a non issue …I don’t even think about it.
I’m 67 and I stopped coloring my hair when I turned 58. I got tired of spending a boatload of money for the root upkeep. I’m a natural medium blonde but turned to a brunette color when I was around 36. It took me 2 years to get rid of the dark color. I knew by my roots that my hair was going gray and I figured if I don’t like it, I can do a wash or such. Well, it turns out my natural hair grew in silver/white. It took me a bit to get used to the natural color, but I love it. I would never want to go back to color it or my medium ashy blonde that was boring as hell. I love the no maintenance and money saving. I wear my silver/white hair with pride. 🙂
I’m a bit younger, but recently made the same decision. I love my silvering hair. And I’m finally free of salon coloring fees!!
Its not for nothing my posting name is bluhare. I quit coloring mine at 38. Its a lot more fun to have it when youre younger, is my experience. As you age people assume more and more. I’ve thought of getting a wig, but haven’t yet.
I’ve had gray hair since I was 21, and have gotten more and more since (I’m 42). I currently color my roots every 4 weeks because the majority of my hair would be grey otherwise. It’s so time consuming, and I use a root powder at 3 weeks! But I’m not ready to go grey, I’m just not. I think grey hair looks beautiful on other people, but I do not want to have the level of grey I have all over my head to be what my hair looks like at my age.
If this was mainstream and not crazy expensive–OR taking resources from people who actually needed it, I’d consider it.
What an odd by-product of that research! It’s interesting, though I imagine would be far too costly for most people to actually do. And I’d be curious if it had any other effects, good or bad.