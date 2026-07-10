They’re dragging Prince Harry just to hype up ‘bigger spare’ Prince Edward

For a week now, I’ve been ignoring a royal story. That story? Prince Edward had a relationship with an actress named Ruthie Henshall in the late 1980s. It was not a scandalous affair, it was just a fling. Henshall wrote about the fling in lurid detail in her new book, and the British press has been trying to make fetch happen all week, to no avail. Because no one cares, right? Like, I have some half-hearted interest in gossip about Prince Edward, but I could not care less about “Edward banged an actress nearly 40 years ago, SCANDAL!” So I’ve ignored the story, as have most outlets outside the royalist media. Well, now the Daily Mail’s Jan Moir is furiously trying to make people care about Edward’s fling by comparing-and-contrasting with you-know-who. That’s right, Prince Harry has a lot to learn from his uncle Edward!
You might have noticed that a naughty, somewhat pampered mama’s boy and fully paid-up prince of the British realm was in the news this week. A prince who once said, ‘The British media hate anyone who succeeds’, and also that ‘America is where the money is’. A prince who was once accused of using his royal privilege to make television programmes about other members of the Royal Family without their permission. A prince who once made a fool of himself in an unwise choice of fancy-dress outfit and was mocked for his troubles.
But the prince in question is not – surprisingly – bitter, fuming Harry. It is Prince Edward. Yes, that Prince Edward – the dark horse, the white sheep, the last born, the least likely. And the way both men have played the hand that fate has dealt them while negotiating the highs and lows of royal life couldn’t be more different. Being the third son and fourth child of a monarch, Edward is an even bigger spare than Harry, if that is possible.
Yet you would never guess this from his cheerful demeanour and fortitudinous manner. The Duke of Edinburgh works hard and has never publicly complained nor moaned about his lot.
Unlike Harry, he hasn’t barrelled around the world like a furious banshee, demanding status, respect and amends from his family and enemies but nothing of himself. And I think he is the happier and better person for it. This week Edward had to suffer a fresh and embarrassing public trial, when he featured prominently in the pages of West End star Ruthie Henshall’s panting new autobiography The Showgirl And The Prince. Suddenly, the tweedy 62-year-old was plunged back into a past he thought – hoped! – had been forgotten.
…Yet, oddly, Edward and his labelled pants come out of the book rather well. He seems a decent sort, despite it all. Yes, he never wanted their affair to be made public and clearly did not view Ruthie as wife material, but he did introduce her to his family and she did spend time with them at Balmoral and Windsor. The Royals and their staff were always kind to Edward’s showgirl, despite her ‘potty mouth’ and unconventional ways.
This is in marked contrast to the frostiness the Duchess of Sussex says she experienced, as an outsider in a royal atmosphere she found hostile and unsupportive. Perhaps the truth is simply that they were very different women encountering the Windsors in very different eras. Perhaps there is no comparison to be made. Or perhaps it is that Ruthie had a better understanding of how The Firm worked – and she certainly had a more equable prince at her side to guide her through the pitfalls. Steady Eddie wrote her love notes, made her toasted cheese, spent time with her family and let her down gently in the end.
It has been a momentous week for both the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Sussex, who were both the subject of vivid newspaper headlines and who both responded in characteristic ways. After losing his privacy case against this newspaper group, Prince Harry fired off a hothead statement in which be blamed everyone but himself. After Prince Edward was exposed as a former playboy who enjoyed stroking his Cat, he kept his head down and fired off nothing. While Spare Harry complains, launches doomed crusades and fights the eternal uprising in his own brain. Spare Edward straightens his tie, puts one polished brogue in front of the other and just gets on with it. Both men are navigating a royal twilight, in which the puzzle of royal existence is brought into increasing focus by the morbid criticism from Montecito.
While Harry continues to noisily battle his own demons and single-handedly diminish his own public standing, one suspects it is the quiet poise of his uncle – this dull and dutiful duke – that will prevail in the end.
I actually enjoy when these horrid people try to compare-and-contrast the Sussexes with other royals, twisting the narratives so that Harry and Meghan always come up short. Gee, I wonder why the Windsors treated Ruthie Henshall differently than they treated Meghan? Gee, I wonder why the institution treats Edward differently than Harry when they can control Edward? Gee, I wonder if Harry was ever given one tenth of the grace given to Edward? Anyway, I cannot imagine anything more embarrassing for Edward – his ex is revealing lurid details about their sex life and no one cares, so they dragged his nephew into it to hype him up.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Spare? Edward’s like 100th in line at this point and was never the 2nd born type of spare. Harry’s story is unique. Very few people have experienced the specific circumstances of his life. Edward’s life has been more of a typical high level aristo, no?
Perhaps he wasn’t quite so dull in his younger days, but nowadays, whenever I see a picture of Edward, I immediately think of inbreeding. That’s the consequences of cousins marrying (QE2 & Phillip)! Pale, dull, with no personality to speak of…that’s how the institution likes their “royalty”. No wonder there was no interest in his affair decades ago :))) Look at him! Doubt he can even say boo to a goose!
Little bit mean, but all true
I’m not sure about the exact timing, but vgiven that Edward had a boyfriend in the theater for several years, any girlfriend of his was worth her weight in gold, at least for the sake of appearances :))))
came here to say that if you told me he had an affair with a man, that I would believe; OMG, he had a boyfriend???
Yes, Eddie may have paid to get that little reminder of heterosexuality published.
If Edward had a little bit of charisma or is interesting like Harry he too would have branched out . He did he wasn’t successful and his stint was forgotten like he is most of his life
Edward had that infamous hissy fit and stomped out of the room when journalists criticized Edward’s show it’s a royal knockout. Of course no fuss about that
Harry is a gentleman and no pothead. Charles and scooter blame others
Edit hot head not pot head. Bad spell check
I see there is no mention in this article that Sophie and Edward had to come crawling back to the Royal Family after Sophie’s disastrous encounter with the fake sheik, where she slagged off the Royal Family. Or that Prince Edward’s production company was millions of pounds in debt despite all the royal TV shows that he produced. Let’s forget the fact that Mummy gave him the money to rent a 100-room mansion and that they’ve been making money off renting properties on the estate. That they waged a public campaign to get KCIII to make Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, after QEII and Prince Philip died.
@elizabeth – was coming to say exactly this. In addition to being a racist, entitled little goblin, Edward certainly fell on his feet by being a member of the royal family. He was incompetent at every single other thing he touched.
Not to mention that Harry actually made it through military training.
Elizabeth. In edwards defense the peers and media handcuffed him as well. Dont know qe2 involvement but edward wasnt allowed to make certain content. It was considered Unbecoming. I dont know if he was sabotaged into coming back or if he was just bad at business. They vetoed a lot which left creeping on his family. Lol.
Ewwwww now I have imagined Edward in the bedroom. Noooooooo make it stop.
Edward and sex do not belong in the same sentence
When criticizing Harry for complaining and moaning, it should always be mentioned what he was complaining and moaning about — racist attacks against his family, and being physically assaulted by William. Don’t forget THAT part, tabloids.
But, but, but, is doesn’t suit the story so we must leave that bit out, along with all the other nice bits we leave out.
Edward’s losing his temper when media did not like his TV show it’s a royal knockout is on YouTube. He persuaded Anne. Andrew and Fergie to participate in it.
Oh Edward, this is thanks you get for standing quietly and dutifully in the shadows, accepting whatever crumbs your family throws your way.
An actual conversation I had with my husband this past Sunday. I was rambling about something royal relate (we were at a sports bar for the world cup so he was only half paying attention, lol) and I made some comment about how people dont even know Edward exists. He looked at me kind of funny and I said “you do know that Queen Elizabeth and Phillip had four children, right?” he said “well I do now.”
This man ordered me Meghan’s Vogue from eBay and has put up with my early wakeups for royal weddings and my rantings about the royals for years. And he had no idea Edward even existed.
People just don’t care about him, which I think is better for him in the long run.
If anything, Edward is probably pleased that this story is circulating again, given the widely held perception of him as closeted.
(A gay couple to whom I was close when I lived in England used to see Edward in gay clubs all the time in the ’80s.)
Sure, Jan.
“Prince Harry fired off a hothead statement in which be blamed everyone but himself.” Nice how she ignores the other plaintiffs. I suppose they all hacked their own phones and bugged their homes? For what should Harry blame himself? Trying to get accountability from the press?
Edward wasn’t the Spare. That was Andrew, who had to end his affair with Koo Stark. I bet the family sighed in relief when Edward showed up with a woman. He had no intention of marrying. Even if, there was no danger the lovebirds would have outshone Charles and his future wife. No one cares about Edward. Edward, who tried to flee the fold to America (where the money is). Edward, who had to crawl back, broke, and beg for scraps while promising to be a good little royal and never to stray again. He was rewarded with a big mansion, an allowance, and the work no one else wanted to do. After promising to keep Sophie in line (and boy, did she learn to shut up and curtsy deep!).
Jan is comparing a firefly with the sun.
Dockside Doris with a woman? Well I never . . . !
Pretty sure i have heard about this lady before.
He seems to have slept with many women casually. They never seem to hold “the casual nature” against him. Unless the press are protecting him.
I will say i believe the writer is right about the “different Windsor eras”. In the 80s the Windsors was running around dabbling in everything. Edward entertaining an theatre actress was whatever.
Now consider this era. the Windsors are stuck with a Kate Middleton. Meghan is a tv actress who already does high profile charity work. The castle wouldve worked meghan to hospital while the tabloids would exploit her to no end.
They forget Edward tried to be half in but failed. I’ve always believed that Charles with the help of the press sabotaged Edward and Sophie’s careers so that they were brought back under the control of the Palace. Try as they may, they can’t regain control of Harry.
People have more interest in Edward meeting the 100 year old turtle than some rando British actress from 40 years ago.
Sorry, but put Prince Edward next to a puddle of mud and your eye would always be drawn to the mud puddle. And they’re trying to embiggen him by dragging the best, most charismatic of all the royals? Jesus.
Harry has class, charisma, and a moral compass.
Ed is an entitled, snobbish, petulant little dweeb.
I used to watch a lot of Kids in the Hall back in the day and Edward was always played as gay to the point where I just assume everyone knows this.