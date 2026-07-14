“Erling Haaland brought his Texas souvenirs back to Norway” links

Erling Haaland was arguably the biggest breakout star of the World Cup, and he loved his time in America, especially Texas. He spent thousands of dollars at Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas, buying t-shirts, cowboy boots, cowboy hats and a taxidermied raccoon whiskey holder. He carried that raccoon off the plane when he arrived back in Norway!! [Vogue]

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s fluffy white dog has been seen! Does anyone know the breed? It looks like one of the specialty mix-breeds. [LaineyGossip]

Marco Rubio is Viceroy of Venezuela. [Jezebel]

People are reinvesting in House of the Dragon. [Pajiba]

Reactions to Mitch McConnell’s proof-of-life photo. [Buzzfeed]

Kerry Washington’s new off-Broadway show! [JustJared]

Rihanna surprised fans at Jay-Z’s show. [Socialite Life]

More photos from Ted Lasso Season 4. [Hollywood Life]

When does Crystal Lake premiere? [Seriously OMG]

Jennifer Lopez looked amazing at the Dolce & Gabbana show. [RCFA]

Everyone hates those Meta glasses. [OMG Blog]

It followed me home 🦝🤣 pic.twitter.com/IwMhgv0CAb — Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 13, 2026