“Erling Haaland brought his Texas souvenirs back to Norway” links

Erling Haaland was arguably the biggest breakout star of the World Cup, and he loved his time in America, especially Texas. He spent thousands of dollars at Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas, buying t-shirts, cowboy boots, cowboy hats and a taxidermied raccoon whiskey holder. He carried that raccoon off the plane when he arrived back in Norway!! [Vogue]
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s fluffy white dog has been seen! Does anyone know the breed? It looks like one of the specialty mix-breeds. [LaineyGossip]
Marco Rubio is Viceroy of Venezuela. [Jezebel]
People are reinvesting in House of the Dragon. [Pajiba]
Reactions to Mitch McConnell’s proof-of-life photo. [Buzzfeed]
Kerry Washington’s new off-Broadway show! [JustJared]
Rihanna surprised fans at Jay-Z’s show. [Socialite Life]
More photos from Ted Lasso Season 4. [Hollywood Life]
When does Crystal Lake premiere? [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lopez looked amazing at the Dolce & Gabbana show. [RCFA]
Everyone hates those Meta glasses. [OMG Blog]
It followed me home 🦝🤣 pic.twitter.com/IwMhgv0CAb
— Erling Haaland (@Erling) July 13, 2026
Howdy!🤠 pic.twitter.com/8ve4jH7cVK
— Erling Haaland (@Erling) June 30, 2026
If its tail is any indication of what his hair looks like wo being cut, my vote is Great Pyranese
I bet Samoyed x Poodle.
What’d that be called …
a Samoodle?
SamYoodle?
To me it looks like a Samoyed with a puppy cut. But who knows.
@NorthofBoston I vote Smoodle.
Yea the body shape and tail is giving Samoyed but the head isn’t.
Rubio has also announced they’re doing all they can to destroy the ICC. The US will punish any countries that remain allied with it.
As I ask myself daily, how the f*ck did we get here?
Same. I’m crying more & more. So many people dead because of this sh*tshow.
Same. Celebitchy is a real sanity lifeline for me, when I need to recover from the news.
Citizens United + Heritage Foundation + Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Proliferating on Amoral Social Media Platforms = Complete Political Corruption
So they had a dog specially made for them? Allegedly?
How appropriate…
Nothing good enough in a shelter…
Where in the world did you get that? It wasn’t here or Lainey’s or TMZ.
“It followed me home” lol. Haaland is so funny. All the reels and memes of him have been stellar. His bromance with Jude Bellingham is also adorable
That cracked me up! Y’all, that’s the drunk raccoon!!! I needed that after all the horror of recent events.
Yeah for me so far, the break out stars have been Haaland, Bellingham and Vozinha.
Vozinha and Pico Lopes (he’s Irish, dad is from Cape Verde) and Haaland are my absolute favorites. Pico went home to Ireland and his neighbors waited until he arrived at 1 am at his house to applaud him. Now that these guys aren’t in, I barely care.
Those are old Ted pics
I love that bag! The dead raccoon not so much…:( 🦝
Dude loves Hermes!
Just saw that Meghan’s With Love, Meghan is nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Program.
Yes! Derangers are going to completely lose it.
🤣
That’s the best I’ve ever seen J-Lo look.
I love football and I have Haaland on my radar for quite some time, but he just keeps getting more and more adorable ❤
The Norwegian is cute to look at, but NEVER buy a dead animal as a souvenir AND never become enthralled with Texas, the worst state in the union, joined by Florida, of course. So he needs to learn this stuff before he ever comes to America again.