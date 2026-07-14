“Erling Haaland brought his Texas souvenirs back to Norway” links

Erling Haaland was arguably the biggest breakout star of the World Cup, and he loved his time in America, especially Texas. He spent thousands of dollars at Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas, buying t-shirts, cowboy boots, cowboy hats and a taxidermied raccoon whiskey holder. He carried that raccoon off the plane when he arrived back in Norway!! [Vogue]
Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s fluffy white dog has been seen! Does anyone know the breed? It looks like one of the specialty mix-breeds. [LaineyGossip]
Marco Rubio is Viceroy of Venezuela. [Jezebel]
People are reinvesting in House of the Dragon. [Pajiba]
Reactions to Mitch McConnell’s proof-of-life photo. [Buzzfeed]
Kerry Washington’s new off-Broadway show! [JustJared]
Rihanna surprised fans at Jay-Z’s show. [Socialite Life]
More photos from Ted Lasso Season 4. [Hollywood Life]
When does Crystal Lake premiere? [Seriously OMG]
Jennifer Lopez looked amazing at the Dolce & Gabbana show. [RCFA]
Everyone hates those Meta glasses. [OMG Blog]

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24 Responses to ““Erling Haaland brought his Texas souvenirs back to Norway” links”

  1. Jeanette says:
    July 14, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    If its tail is any indication of what his hair looks like wo being cut, my vote is Great Pyranese

    Reply
  2. Irisrose says:
    July 14, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    Rubio has also announced they’re doing all they can to destroy the ICC. The US will punish any countries that remain allied with it.

    As I ask myself daily, how the f*ck did we get here?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 14, 2026 at 2:24 pm

      Same. I’m crying more & more. So many people dead because of this sh*tshow.

      Reply
      • Irisrose says:
        July 14, 2026 at 2:59 pm

        Same. Celebitchy is a real sanity lifeline for me, when I need to recover from the news.

    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      July 14, 2026 at 10:41 pm

      Citizens United + Heritage Foundation + Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Proliferating on Amoral Social Media Platforms = Complete Political Corruption

      Reply
  3. Constance says:
    July 14, 2026 at 2:02 pm

    So they had a dog specially made for them? Allegedly?
    How appropriate…
    Nothing good enough in a shelter…

    Reply
  4. Normades says:
    July 14, 2026 at 2:12 pm

    “It followed me home” lol. Haaland is so funny. All the reels and memes of him have been stellar. His bromance with Jude Bellingham is also adorable

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 14, 2026 at 2:23 pm

      That cracked me up! Y’all, that’s the drunk raccoon!!! I needed that after all the horror of recent events.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      July 14, 2026 at 5:19 pm

      Yeah for me so far, the break out stars have been Haaland, Bellingham and Vozinha.

      Reply
      • Lucy says:
        July 14, 2026 at 6:13 pm

        Vozinha and Pico Lopes (he’s Irish, dad is from Cape Verde) and Haaland are my absolute favorites. Pico went home to Ireland and his neighbors waited until he arrived at 1 am at his house to applaud him. Now that these guys aren’t in, I barely care.

  5. Jizz says:
    July 14, 2026 at 2:21 pm

    Those are old Ted pics

    Reply
  6. Sandra says:
    July 14, 2026 at 2:55 pm

    I love that bag! The dead raccoon not so much…:( 🦝

    Reply
  7. Day Drinker says:
    July 14, 2026 at 3:11 pm

    Just saw that Meghan’s With Love, Meghan is nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Program.

    Reply
  8. QuiteContrary says:
    July 14, 2026 at 5:43 pm

    That’s the best I’ve ever seen J-Lo look.

    Reply
  9. a mascarada says:
    July 14, 2026 at 7:41 pm

    I love football and I have Haaland on my radar for quite some time, but he just keeps getting more and more adorable ❤

    Reply
  10. j.ferber says:
    July 14, 2026 at 7:55 pm

    The Norwegian is cute to look at, but NEVER buy a dead animal as a souvenir AND never become enthralled with Texas, the worst state in the union, joined by Florida, of course. So he needs to learn this stuff before he ever comes to America again.

    Reply

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