Sharon Stone stopped taking an anti-stroke medication & it was like kicking heroin

Twenty-five years ago, Sharon Stone had a stroke. It took her years to recover, and she did so through medication and hardcore physical rehabilitation. She’s also dealt with other medical issues, like removing benign breast tumors and undergoing a hysterectomy due to endometriosis. It’s a lot! It feels like she’s been dealing with medical issues for decades because she has. Well, Sharon is in a somewhat healthier place these days. She decided to stop taking one of her medications (for no reason) and then she decided to stop smoking weed. Like… she’s 68 years old, why are going cold turkey from weed and what sounds like a very necessary anti-stroke medication?

Sharon Stone is done smoking weed. Her journey to cut ties with cannabis began when she was put on several medications after she suffered a near-fatal stroke in 2001. “I got off one of my medications that I was on for my stroke last September, and they said I couldn’t go off of it,” Stone tells me. “They said, ‘You can’t go off of it. You can never go off of it.’ I’m like, ‘I’m going off it,’ and it was like going off of f–king heroin. I was sick as a frigging dog for four and a half months. I just thought, ‘I want my life back.’ I had gotten off the majority of the drugs over the years that they had put me on. But I was like, ‘I want a drug-free life.’” She continues, “Once I got off that, I decided I’m going to quit smoking pot. And because I think they put so much stuff in it now — they really do — when I stopped smoking pot, I also got sick. It’s not like you’re pulling it out of the ground anymore. It’s not like when we were kids. I got pretty sick for a month. I went to my neurologist, and he said, ‘Sharon, I’ve had people dying in the emergency room from marijuana.’”

[From Variety]

I don’t get this perspective at all: “I want a drug-free life.” Sure, I would understand it if she was actually a hardcore drug user. Like, if she was doing blow or shooting up, of course, absolutely, go drug-free. But she literally had a stroke which still affects her to this day! Staying on anti-stroke medication is not the same as using narcotics! Be for real. Going off weed is just… whatever. When I’m that age, I hope I’m still up for smoking a thick blunt, but I get that not everyone feels that way.