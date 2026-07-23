Jameela Jamil: ‘British people are truly the most evil people in history’

Jameela Jamil is a British woman of Indian and Pakistani descent, who has lived full time in the US for a decade. She’s probably best known for The Good Place, but she was also a regular on various British shows back when she lived in the UK. I rarely cover her because I find her to be a bit Chrissy Teigen-like – too online, too chaotic and very messy at every level. And much like Teigen, Jameela is friendly with the Duchess of Sussex. Well, Jameela is getting a lot of attention this week for calling British people “the most evil people in history.” Oh…
Stripped of their roles at the Queen Elizabeth II Commonwealth Trust after they quit royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan aired attacks on the Commonwealth, with one contributor dismissing the voluntary organisation as ‘Empire 2.0’. Another commentator claimed in the 2022 documentary that the Commonwealth had ‘not changed a thing [since colonial days], they just got better PR’.
Now Meghan’s friend Jameela Jamil has gone further, admonishing her fellow Britons in an anti-colonial tirade.
‘Americans think British people are so sweet, which is crazy, because British people are truly the most evil people in history,’ declared the California-based actress, adding: ‘Britain is like Thanos [the genocidal Marvel Comics villain]… we colonised the world.’
Speaking on the US podcast Yestergays, The Good Place star revealed how she ‘butted heads’ with the NBC comedy drama’s director, American Michael Schur, because he wanted to make her wealthy British character Tahani Al-Jamil ‘more likeable’.
She said: ‘I was, like, ‘British people, especially rich British people, aren’t likeable to anyone, they’re horrible, they’re awful’… he went with the passive aggressive b****y version.’
Jameela, 40, attended £32,000-a-year Queen’s College school in London’s Marylebone, whose alumnae include Vogue supremo Anna Wintour and actress Jane Asher. She was a guest on the duchess’s Archetypes podcast in 2022 when she sympathetically told the former Suits actress: ‘It’s an unfathomable amount of s*** that you take, Meghan.’
It’s not the first time that Jameela has criticised her former compatriots. Last year, she explained why she had moved to California like Harry and Meghan.
‘I went over there because I was sick of England,’ she said. ‘[I was sick of] being made to feel at 28 that my time was up, being told to reinvent myself. I’ve never heard of a man being told he needs to reinvent himself in his 20s.’
She added: ‘I’d been told for 17 years that my 15 minutes [of fame] is going to be up soon. At what point are we going to stop panicking women? It’s so preposterous. I was offended by the way I was being treated, so I went to America.’
What’s crazy about the “my time was up at 28” thing is that I’ve always considered the UK film/TV industry much friendlier and more supportive to actresses over a certain age. But there’s an important caveat: white actresses. Many British actors of color have said similar things about why they moved to America to pursue their careers here – it’s because the British industry sets up crazy roadblocks and typecasts people of color. As for British people being “the most evil people in history,” I mean… there are other colonizers out there, it’s not just Britain. But people should remember her background too – my Indian father liked British people (he called it “the old Empire connection”) but he would also say this kind of stuff about them too. The scars of Britain’s imperial days are still felt in many countries to this day.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
She is absolutely correct. Nothing In history matches the slaughter and theft of the British empire.
Totally. I saw a video about this recently, and the numbers are truly astonishing.
I wouldn’t let the Ottomans off the hook so easily, but her comments reminded me of a time when after hiking Dartmoor we were soggy and cold. We wanted to eat somewhere dry and warm. But in a very remote area the local inn wouldn’t even let us in with our American accents and unkempt appearance. We had to sneak around back to use the loo.
If not the most evil then who? They made colonization their bread and butter and took it to the next level.
Is she really like Chrissy Teigen? I have never heard a bad word about her. Or about any messiness…? She seems to have really smart takes on misogyny and discrimination.
She’s 100% correct.
No notes.
The British version of colonialism seems to have given PTSD to the native populations they colonized and also their descendants. This article just reminded me of something I’m old enough to remember–the BAFTA awards. From this year!
She’s not wrong. If Richard Eden and others are offended so be it. There’s a black British comedian named London Hughes who moved to the US in 2020 and she says that she will never go back to the UK to live because of how the entertainment industry treats black people.
Yes.
That is all.
In like ALL of history? Because I doubt that. Didn’t some ancient civilizations deal with their enemies by killing all the men, throwing the baby boys off the walls and enslaving all the girls and women? That seems pretty evil.
I get her point but she’s being so hyperbolic it makes it hard to take her seriously.
Yeah, my thoughts first went to Leopold of Belgium but I don’t think she is far off. There have been maybe worse at certain times in history but I think Britain wins for the longest sustained crusade against humanity.
🎯
But, also, a wonderfully supple language.
As a Brit I take no issue with her words; a little hyperbolic sure, but her general point is correct. We colonised and plundered and the ripples of this history are still playing out in every day traumas and poverties.
I also agree, as a British peasant, that our wealthy are the worst. Just look at our Government and the HORROR anytime anyway not blue blooded dares get involved.
Always in awe (in a negative way) of how among all the brutal colonizers, the British empire sanitized its image. Remarkable PR game.
My Irish grandfather never forgave the British for their treatment of the Irish
And my English husband would agree with her about the awfulness of British rich people. He cannot stomach shows like “Downton Abbey” and “The Crown” because they remind him of how the upper classes in England treat people like him, who have the wrong kind of British accents and come from working-class families.
He loves America because Americans think all British accents are posh LOL.
I really like Jameela. She has been outspoken on issues such as body image (she had anorexia as a teen) and mental health and transgender rights. She is, as my English husband would say, a good sort.