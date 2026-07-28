John Cena got a second hair transplant & showed it off at Comic-Con

I’ve never been opposed to men getting hairplugs or toupees, just don’t be cheap about it. Go to Turkey and get the most natural-looking hairplugs ever. Or buy a really good toupee, one that doesn’t look like a cheap rug. Well, John Cena has always been pretty open about his hair transplants. His first transplant was apparently in 2024, but he recently underwent a second transplant. Cena spoke about the process with People Magazine, and he apparently brought his hair guy to Comic Con??

John Cena is getting candid about undergoing two hair transplants. Chatting with PEOPLE at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, July 25, the former wrestler, 49, opened up about his new shaved hairstyle, which he said is going “great” in the wake of his second round of hair loss treatment.

“The objective is to get more hair, and this was the best way to do it, talking with Ken Anderson, my doctor over there,” he said, gesturing to his doctor nearby. “I love the guy. He’s totally changed my life.”

According to Cena, he was so impressed with the doctor, who runs the Anderson Center for Hair in Georgia, that he returned 15 months after his first procedure for a follow-up.

“I went back to him like, ‘Man, you did great. I have this one small, small, small spot. Can you do it?’ ” Cena recalled. “He’s like, ‘I can. My best results are — if you’re bold enough to shave your head, I can keep the follicles.’ ”

The actor explained that Anderson can more quickly plant hair follicles during surgery if a patient has a shaved head.

“My first operation was 13 and a half hours. The second one was eight hours,” the Peacemaker star said, calling his doctor “a master.”

“And I’m rocking this hair thing with the promise that he’s working,” he added of his shaved look. “I have full trust and faith in him with this process.”

Cena has previously been candid about his hair restoration journey. In June, he opened up on Facebook about undergoing his second round of follicular unit extraction (FUE), a form of hair transplant surgery that utilizes small-diameter surgical punches to extract individual follicular units for hair restoration, according to the American Hair Loss Association.