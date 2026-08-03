Robert Kennedy Jr. had a spectacular crashout during a heated CNN interview

On Sunday, Politics Twitter was abuzz over clips of Dana Bash’s interview with Robert Kennedy Jr. Bash interviewed Kennedy on CNN’s State of the Union, which used to be CNN’s version of Meet the Press. The big “tell” that CNN’s leadership has remade the channel into a wannabe Fox News catastrophe is that CNN didn’t even post this interview on YouTube. CNN has a YouTube channel, and this interview was easily their most talked-about and viral moment in months. They wouldn’t post it because it might hurt Republicans’ little baby feelings. Here’s part of what went down:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. got into a heated exchange with Dana Bash surrounding various health issues while appearing on CNN’s State of the Union this weekend.

During the Sunday, Aug. 2, episode of the political program, Bash, 55, brought up how RFK Jr., 72, has placed blame surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and how the United States responded to it on Dr. Anthony Fauci — a physician-scientist who previously served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) until 2022.

Pointing out that Fauci, 85, worked for President Donald Trump, she asked RFK Jr. if the president “deserves some of the blame.” In response, the secretary of health and human services defended Trump, 80, and sparred with Bash about the pandemic overall.

When Bash later asked RFK Jr. about “how to prevent the next pandemic,” and highlighted how he wants to end gain-of-function research, which, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), helps “understand the genetic makeup of viruses and the specifics of virus-host interaction,” RFK Jr. once again pushed back.

Reiterating her question, and telling RFK Jr., “That’s literally part of your job now,” Bash and RFK Jr. still continued to clash about the idea of a potential future pandemic.

Bash eventually tried to steer the conversation in a different direction, stating, “I really want to move on.” RFK Jr. fired back at her, however, telling Bash: “Yeah, of course you want to, because you were part of the problem.” When Bash replied, “No, I wasn’t a part of the problem,” RFK Jr. responded, “There was absolute press malpractice.”

After once again going back and forth with each other during the tense on-air exchange, Bash asked RFK Jr., “Do you want to sit here and attack me, or do you want to have conversations about public health?” In response, he said, “Well, you’re sitting here attacking me.”

“I’m not attacking you. I’m asking questions about how to prevent the next pandemic,” Bash rebutted, adding that she didn’t want to use their interview together as an opportunity for the politician “to say things that aren’t entirely true.”